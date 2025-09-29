Back Facials Are Trending for Good Reason—Here's Everything You Need to Know

The beauty industry has no shortage of new “must-try” treatments — but the back facial (aka “bacial”) is one worth taking seriously. If you’ve never heard of it, you’re not alone. The clue, however, is in the name: it’s a facial, but for your back. Think cleansing, steaming, exfoliation, extractions, peels, and LED therapy—all the components of a classic facial, just directed at one of the most neglected parts of the body, your back.

And really, it was only a matter of time. Back facials are part of the wider trend towards the “skinification” of, well, everything in beauty. Skincare is no longer confined to the face; it’s extending into body care, hair care, scalp care and beyond. From AHA-formulated body lotions to targeted serums to advanced treatments, the rest of the body is increasingly receiving the same science-backed, innovative attention as our complexions.

Spas and clinics are also following suit, developing treatments that were once reserved for our faces for all areas of our bodies. And so we have the back facial.

A back facial may feature LED light therapy, radiofrequency or medical-grade serums, masks and scrubs, a combination of traditional methods and more advanced technology, to provide the same level of care as you would see in a facial. The result is a healthier, clearer, smoother, brighter and refreshed back. While it may sound like a luxury, or to some excessive, the treatment does address a genuine concern. “The back is often overlooked in skincare, yet it’s just as prone to congestion and dullness as the face,” says Nina Qi, Managing Director of LAPO Skincare UK.

“Bacne” is more common than many realise— research shows that 61% of people with acne also experience it on their backs. And it’s not confined to adolescence: in the UK, rates of acne have been rising for three decades, with the British Association of Dermatologists reporting that nearly 15% of people aged 10 to 24 are affected.

Unsurprisingly, demand is growing. A quick search shows an increasing number of London spas offering the treatment, from ESPA to The Well Clinic. At LAPO Skincare, Qi notes it has become “One of our most requested treatments, both for results and renewal.”

I recently had a back facial at LAPO Skincare and, to my surprise, it was revolutionary. All the way home, I couldn’t help but wonder why I hadn’t considered it part of my routine before. After 90 minutes of deep cleansing, extractions, exfoliation, a clarifying clay mask, ultrasonic infusion, a soothing massage and LED light treatment, my skin felt smoother and clearer.

It’s not hard to see why we neglect this area of our bodies. The back is tricky: difficult to reach, impossible to see properly, and easy to forget; out of sight, out of mind. Add in the daily aggressors—sweat, SPF, conditioner residue, tight clothing, friction from sports bras or backpacks, and it becomes a perfect setup for clogged pores, blemishes, dryness, and discolouration. And so, a back facial is the perfect solution—it removes the awkwardness of trying to twist your body to get to it at home. I guess that’s why we have the professionals.

The benefits go further than clearer skin. There is the confidence aspect, particularly in summer when our backs are more exposed. However, it’s also a treatment worth maintaining year-round, as it helps to keep skin healthy and flare-ups at bay. Qi recommends booking yourself in for a back facial once every skin cycle, so between 3-6 weeks, as the cell metabolism renews every 21 days.

And the massage at the end? Next-level. Consider me a convert. I’m now officially a back advocate, because they deserve the same care and attention as the skin on your face. In fact, I’ve already booked my next appointment.