Take your brows from fine to full in a matter of seconds

Our brow preferences couldn’t have changed more over the last decade. Gone are the super-sparse brows of the nineties; now it’s all about accentuating them with the best eyebrow products money can buy.

But not everyone was blessed with thick, full, Delevingne-esque eyebrows and, sadly, the majority of us have to fake it in the brow department.

Although treatments like microblading have gained huge popularity over the last few years, we wouldn’t blame you if you’re reluctant to spend a few hundred quid on your brows. The best eyebrow makeup is a much cheaper solution when searching for how to get thicker eyebrows.

From velvety soft pencils that’ll fill your eyebrows in stroke-by-stroke, to thickening pomades and growth-enhancing serums, the world’s your oyster when it comes to formulas and shades.

So where do you start when choosing the best brow makeup?

If you like a thick, dark and defined brow shape, choose a pomade like Anastasia Beverly Hills Dip Brow Pomade. It’s a bestseller for a reason, it’s long lasting and gives you perfectly shaped arches.

If you prefer a more natural look, try a clear brow gel (we, like the rest of the world, love Glossier’s). These will fix your brows in place without it looking like your wearing any product at all.

When choosing a colour, the key is to always go for a duskier, earthier shade of your hair colour – very warm or orange-toned brows look too ‘done’ and unnatural-looking. And ideally, stay within a two shade range – no more than one shade lighter or darker than your current hair colour.

Once you’re clued up on the best eyebrow shapes for your face shape, read on for the Marie Claire approved eyebrow products you can find on UK beauty shelves.

How to fill eyebrows in

Brow beginners may be unsure of how to fill in your eyebrows without them looking too obvious. ‘I map out the brows with three dots and then fill in to create the perfect shape,’ says Tonya Crookes, celebrity brow artist and founder of The Browgal.

‘To find the point at which your brows should start, draw an imaginary line from the corner of your nose, directly upwards.

‘Next, draw a line from the corner of the nose, through the pupil to find the highest point of the brow. The end of the brow should fall in line with the corner of the nose and the outside edge of the eye. Your pencil should be sharp to create hair-like strokes.’

Best drugstore eyebrow gel

There’s also a clear one available, ‘Control Freak’, if you prefer an un-tinted version.

Best clear eyebrow gel

Sometimes you want a little something to groom your brows into place without overloading them with product. Enter this waterproof brow gel that’ll emphasise your brows a little and stay in place all day. It can also be used over the top of other eyebrow make-up to set in place – genius.

Best eyebrow kit

This kit has everything you could need for perfectly perky brows – three different shades, so that the colour won’t look flat, a wax for shaping, a highlighting powder for the brow bone, a brush, a spoolie and that all important pair of mini tweezers.

Best eyebrow growth products

Sparse eyebrows getting you down? You need a growth serum in your life. Apply twice a day and you’ll have noticeably fuller, grown out brows in just two short months.

Best eyebrow pencil

There’s a reason so many people love this brow pencil; the formula is slightly waxy so not only does it fill in colour, but the angled tip shapes brows as you draw. Comes in four colours that suit all hair colours.

Best eyebrow powder

Benefit are the queens of the brow. When they saw a gap in the market – they didn’t just launch a brow product, they launched a whole collection dedicated to the little sliver of hair above our eyes. This eyebrow powder is exactly what it says on the tin – foolproof. Where do your apply the lighter shade? Well just take a look at the handy guide…

These brow products are your one-way ticket to the perfect arches. Because, as the saying goes, if your eyes really are the window to your soul, then your brows are surely the frame…