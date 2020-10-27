The one thing you didn’t know about Kate Middleton’s most famous dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When you think of Duchess Catherine’s most famous dress, your mind probably jumps straight to her wedding dress. But epic as it was, that’s not the one I’m thinking of.

Instead, it’s the slightly less elaborate one that nonetheless is said to have caught Prince William’s attention for the first time.

I’m referring, of course, to the see-through mini dress Kate wore for a charity fashion show at St. Andrews back in 2002.

It was designed by Charlotte Todd, for her course project themed around ‘The Art of Seduction’. While the photos of Kate in it made the dress famous, you might not have realised that it was originally made to be a skirt.

Fashion expert and auctioneer Kerry Taylor told US Weekly, ‘It was meant to be a skirt actually. And she kind of yanked it up and wore it as a dress. You know, she had a great figure, so yeah, she definitely caught Prince William’s eye that night of the rest is history.’

The Duchess is said to have been the only one to ever wear the skirt/dress before it was sold at auction in 2011 by Kerry.

It fetched a staggering £65,000, more than six times its estimated price. I guess you can’t put a price on royal history.