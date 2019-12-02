Hairstyles for thick hair to get the most out of that mane

Thick hair, don't care

While everyone thinks you should feel blessed, sometimes it can be a right ball ache finding hairstyles for thick hair that actually work.

Thick hair can take ages to style, not every haircut works and sometimes it’s almost impossible to create a ‘do that doesn’t look like it’s straight out of the 80s.

If you want to create the illusion of thinner hair, you need to section parts off. Diane Kruger is a master of weaving her hair intricately, making it look more delicate, while Kate Middleton often uses the good old half up ‘do to help hers seem less thick.

For a quick fix, simply tuck your hair behind your ears to create a dual texture look. The sleekness at the top will nicely balance the fullness at the ends. Same goes for pushing your hair back on one side à la Gigi Hadid. Ombre hair also works well, as the lighter shade makes ends look less heavy.

Short hairstyles for thick hair

hairstyles for thick hair short Lupita Nyong'o

Ever-popular bobs and lobs both look great with thick, bouncy hair. Go for a blunt edged bob if you have a round face, or softer tapered layers with a square face to soften your jaw line. If your hair is textured, use it to your advantage for volume on top like Lupita.

Celebrity inspiration: Lupita Nyong’o and Chrissy Teigen

Medium length hairstyles for thick hair

hairstyles for thick hair medium Emma Stone

If you want to keep the fullness of your style without adding layers, aim for a length just past your shoulders. It’s long enough to style, but won’t take you half day to curl, wave or straighten.

Keep in mind that chin to shoulder length hair can be hard to work; waves will add an interesting element to mid length hairstyles for thick hair.

Celebrity inspiration: Kate Middleton and Emma Stone

Long hairstyles for thick hair

hairstyles for thick hair

Long, thick hair is great because you can do SO much with it; the world is your oyster when it comes to choosing from intricate braids, bun hairstyles or other hair updos.

Celebrity inspiration: Blake Lively and Salma Hayek

Read on for our guide to the top ten hairstyles for thick hair, as demonstrated by our favourite celebrities.

hairstyles for thick hair Gigi Hadid Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 1 of 7

Gigi Hadid

Pushing your hair back off your face and adding movement towards the ends is a great way of styling thicker hair.

hairstyles for thick hair Lupita Nyong'o Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 2 of 7

Lupita Nyong’o

If you ask us, Lupita Nyong'o has never stepped out with a bad hair do. Her thick hair lends itself really well to intricate updos, braids and looks great in shorter styles, too.

hairstyles for thick hair Salma Hayek Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 3 of 7

Salma Hayek

The benefit of having thick hair and a lot of it is that it lends itself well to being piled into a thick topknot.

hairstyles for thick hair Kate Middleton Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 4 of 7

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge has some of the best coiffed locks in the country, and her thick hair is the envy of us all. Here she perfectly demonstrates how a mid-long length blow dry is THE timeless style.

hairstyles for thick hair Emma Stone Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 5 of 7

Emma Stone

Thick hair looks great in a classic pony, without the need for extensions, as demonstrated here by Emma Stone.

hairstyles for thick hair Rose Byrne Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 6 of 7

Rose Byrne

A naturally voluminous style, the classic wavy lob lends itself so well to thick hair.

hairstyles for thick hair Blake Lively Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Getty Images
This is an image 7 of 7

Blake Livley

A fishtail plait or braid will work wonders with thick hair, as demonstrated by thick hair idol Blake Lively. You get to see far more detail with these styles when you have thick hair than you would if you had thin hair.

