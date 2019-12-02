Hairstyles for thick hair to get the most out of that mane

Thick hair, don't care
While everyone thinks you should feel blessed, sometimes it can be a right ball ache finding hairstyles for thick hair that actually work.
Thick hair can take ages to style, not every haircut works and sometimes it’s almost impossible to create a ‘do that doesn’t look like it’s straight out of the 80s.
If you want to create the illusion of thinner hair, you need to section parts off. Diane Kruger is a master of weaving her hair intricately, making it look more delicate, while Kate Middleton often uses the good old half up ‘do to help hers seem less thick.
For a quick fix, simply tuck your hair behind your ears to create a dual texture look. The sleekness at the top will nicely balance the fullness at the ends. Same goes for pushing your hair back on one side à la Gigi Hadid. Ombre hair also works well, as the lighter shade makes ends look less heavy.
Short hairstyles for thick hair
Ever-popular bobs and lobs both look great with thick, bouncy hair. Go for a blunt edged bob if you have a round face, or softer tapered layers with a square face to soften your jaw line. If your hair is textured, use it to your advantage for volume on top like Lupita.
Celebrity inspiration: Lupita Nyong’o and Chrissy Teigen
Medium length hairstyles for thick hair
If you want to keep the fullness of your style without adding layers, aim for a length just past your shoulders. It’s long enough to style, but won’t take you half day to curl, wave or straighten.
Keep in mind that chin to shoulder length hair can be hard to work; waves will add an interesting element to mid length hairstyles for thick hair.
Celebrity inspiration: Kate Middleton and Emma Stone
Long hairstyles for thick hair
Long, thick hair is great because you can do SO much with it; the world is your oyster when it comes to choosing from intricate braids, bun hairstyles or other hair updos.
Celebrity inspiration: Blake Lively and Salma Hayek
Read on for our guide to the top ten hairstyles for thick hair, as demonstrated by our favourite celebrities.
Gigi Hadid
Pushing your hair back off your face and adding movement towards the ends is a great way of styling thicker hair.
Lupita Nyong’o
If you ask us, Lupita Nyong'o has never stepped out with a bad hair do. Her thick hair lends itself really well to intricate updos, braids and looks great in shorter styles, too.
Salma Hayek
The benefit of having thick hair and a lot of it is that it lends itself well to being piled into a thick topknot.
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge has some of the best coiffed locks in the country, and her thick hair is the envy of us all. Here she perfectly demonstrates how a mid-long length blow dry is THE timeless style.
Emma Stone
Thick hair looks great in a classic pony, without the need for extensions, as demonstrated here by Emma Stone.
Rose Byrne
A naturally voluminous style, the classic wavy lob lends itself so well to thick hair.
Blake Livley
A fishtail plait or braid will work wonders with thick hair, as demonstrated by thick hair idol Blake Lively. You get to see far more detail with these styles when you have thick hair than you would if you had thin hair.