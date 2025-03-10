A hair expert just confirmed that ghost waves are going to be *the* most popular hairstyle for spring

There’s one thing that seems to be uniting the biggest hair trends of 2025, and that’s a drift towards more low-maintenance , genuinely wearable styles with a real focus on hair health. High-shine finishes and a shift towards rich, buttery hair colours mean that the dominating hairstyles this year will walk the line of looking incredibly expensive yet being easy enough to recreate at home. And the latest trend about to take off fits this bill perfectly: ghost waves.

Renowned for his ability to spot a hair trend before it hits the mainstream, hairstylist and trend forecaster Tom Smith recently touted ghost waves as a style to watch for spring/summer—and I’m already obsessed.

“There’s something so luxurious and expensive about hair where even people in the industry can’t quite see how it’s been created,” explains Tom. “I've been gathering references for the last six months of hair becoming more unstructured and more irregular in its pattern, and ghost waves are the counter-option to big bombshell glamour for those who want a more lived-in, relaxed look.” Ahead, everything you need to know about the trend that’s about to take off for spring.

What are ghost waves?

Beachy, mermaid-esque waves roll around every spring-summer as a textured hair trend, but ghost waves feel like a modern update on the trend, thanks to their slightly more unstructured finish and undone ‘90s feel. “Ghost waves are the next progression [of beach waves]. Even more irregular, organic and fluid in their approach and far from perfect,” explains Tom. And, even better, Tom believes they’re the “easiest waves you’ll ever style”. In fact, he jokes that to really achieve ghost waves you actually need to “curl your hair badly for it to look less regular and more imperfect”.

How do you achieve ghost waves?

If you’re a pro like Tom or a dab hand with hair straighteners, then straightening irons are a great way to start. “Simply holding the hair in place and tapping heat through while gently bending the hair can give the organic look,” says Tom. “It’s about not doing the same thing on every section of the head and utilising any natural wave or pattern where it exists.”

If you’re less handy with a hair tool, like me, then a mermaid waver can also be a great option. “Ideally, choose one that has a temperature dial you can lower and make sure that your sections are not straight or perfect to start with,” advises Tom. “Hold the tool at different angles as you move down the strand and then massage or manipulate the waves while they’re hot to soften and relax the look.” Rather than a structured, Hollywood wave, Tom explains that you’re after more of an “accidental-looking bend” in the hair.

Alternatively, if you want to skip heat styling entirely and your hair has some natural texture that will hold a wave, then Tom suggests “sleeping in twists or braids”. However, in this instance, you want to make sure that you don’t do the braids too perfectly. “While we don’t want a fluffy or frizzy finish, we also don’t want anything too set or symmetrical,” says Tom.

Ghost wave inspiration

Ready to give ghost waves a whirl? Ahead, some of the best effortlessly textured hair looks to inspire your spring style.

Jodie Comer ticks off both breezy texture and lived-in hair colour with this blonde, beachy style.

Proving that you don't have to compromise on polish when wearing an effortless hair style, Lily Aldridge's high-shine ghost waves are utterly beautiful.

I'm obsessed with Daisy Edgar-Jones's cool girl waves and fluffy, feathered fringe.

Laura Harrier's blunt '90s bob is only elevated by a whisper of undone waves. So chic.

With all the volume of a full blowout, Sophie Turner's bright blonde S-waves are totally glam.

The best products for styling ghost waves:

From the styling tools to the finishing products, we have some of the best products for keeping your ghost waves looking perfectly undone all day. Tom recommends a styling cream for thicker, more coarse hair to add polish, while a styling powder will boost volume and elongate texture on finer hair.