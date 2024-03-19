Anybody with wavy or textured hair, knows how tricky caring for it can be. Forget to use a heat protectant? Be prepared for a change in texture. Skip mask day? Wave definition be-gone. And god forbid getting caught in the rain as your previously sleek strands will be no more. As a wavy-haired girl myself, I know the difficulties, and I’m with you.

Through the many years of caring for my hair, there’s one thing that constantly stands in my way in my quest for sleek, smooth waves. Remember that scene from Friends where Monica’s hair reaches impressive new heights in the Bahamas? You’ll know exactly what I’m talking about: it’s the humidity.

Now, before you question how much of an effect humidity can have on hair here in the UK, I agree it definitely gets much worse when in sunnier climes, things like hot showers and closed windows can also add to indoor humidity levels. As a result, humidity is definitely something I try to protect against year-round and not just when I’m heading off on holiday.

So, with that in mind, I’ve built a hardworking hair care routine that not only boosts my hair's overall sleekness but also protects it against any excess moisture that may be lurking in the air too. The result? Silky hair that stays frizz free all day. Wondering how? Keep scrolling for my edit of the best humidity-proof hair care products to add to your routine, from one wavy-haired girl to another.

1. Color Wow Dream Coat

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Best finish spray for sleek hair Reasons to buy + Long-lasting waterproof protection Reasons to avoid - Requires heat to activate

The original humidity protection spray, Color Wow’s Dream Coat cannot be beaten, in my opinion. When applied to wet hair and set with heat, it creates a barrier against humidity without compromising the hair’s feel or movement. My one gripe is that it needs heat to activate it and, some days, reaching for the blow dryer feels far too much effort, but, when I can amp myself up, it’s the best product I’ve found for creating a super sleek look.

2. Oribe Impermeable Spray

Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray Best anti-humidity spray Reasons to buy + Holds style in place while protecting Reasons to avoid - Won't decrease frizz that's already present - Quite expensive

On days when I’m letting my hair air dry, this is the anti-humidity spray I reach for. Acting as a hairspray and humidity blocker in one, it is best applied at the end of your routine on styled hair to create a layer of protection against frizz arising. It won’t make your hair sleeker than before spraying, but, if you want to keep your style set all day long, it’s a great addition to your routine.

3. Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste and Fondant Fluidealiste

Kérastase Discipline Bain Fluidealiste and Fondant Fluidealiste Best shampoo and conditioner for sleek hair Reasons to buy + Available to buy as a duo to save Reasons to avoid - May not suit ultra-fine hair types

Every product in the Kérastase Discipline range is great at maintaining wavy hair, however, the shampoo and conditioner are my go-to’s on wash day. Ultra-nourishing, they add a healthy dose of moisture to strands leaving them more defined than other products I’ve tried. Just be sure to wash them out thoroughly, especially if you have fine hair, as they can leave a slight coating if not properly removed.

4. Sachajuan Hair Repair Masque

Sachajuan Hair Repair Masque Best hair mask for sleek hair Reasons to buy + Packed with vitamins to boost hair health Reasons to avoid - Needs 5-10 minutes to get to work

When it comes to humidity and frizz in general, I’ve learnt the best offence is a good defence, and that’s where a hair mask comes in. This one from Sachajuan is my absolute favourite. Rich in proteins which repair the hair cuticle, it locks in moisture for a smooth finish, while also making hair less susceptible to the effects humidity can have. I like to use this every other wash as a deep treatment.

5. Ouai Hair Oil

Ouai Hair Oil Best hair oil for a sleek finish Reasons to buy + Includes heat protection + Paraben-free formula Reasons to avoid - Small sized bottle doesn't last long with regular use

This hair oil is a wonder product for so many reasons, from hydration to heat protection, but did you know it can actually affect how your hair responds to humidity? Regularly applying hair oil can create a protective barrier locking hydration in and moisture from the air out. I usually apply a few pumps to damp hair but also like to use it as a dry treatment to tame day-two hair as well.

6. Hershesons Air Dry Spray

Hershesons Air Dry Spray Best sleek hair product for air drying Reasons to buy + Contains gum Arabic which protects against humidity + No grittiness as with some salt sprays Reasons to avoid - It's limited edition, so grab it while you can

I started using this after Kérastase sadly discontinued my favourite salt spray *sob*, but this no-salt spray from Hershesons comes in at a strong second place. Alongside adding movement and defining my waves it also contains gum Arabic, a humectant which creates a veil on the hair, helping it to maintain a smooth, frizz-free finish.

7. Noughty Frizz Magic Flyaway Taming Wand

Noughty Frizz Magic Flyaway Taming Wand Best finishing product for sleek hair Reasons to buy + Ideal for keeping in your handbag Reasons to avoid - Best suited for spot fixing frizz rather than overall smoothness

A flyaway wand is a relatively new addition to my hair routine, however, now I always keep one in my handbag for touch-ups on the go. While it’s designed for taming strands that escape from slicked-back buns or ponytails, I’ve found it works wonderfully for smoothing my hair throughout the day when humidity has taken its toll. Simply sweep it over any flyaways around your parting to smooth.