These 12 celebrities prove that medium length hairstyles look oh-so-chic on women over 50

There are so many different hair styles that look great on mature women, from trending bob cuts to sleek short styles . Yet, while we’re huge fans of these shorter length cuts, we’re also firm believers that there’s no need to say goodbye to long hair just because you’re getting older. It’s on these occasions that a medium length cut can be the perfect choice allowing you to retain your length while also looking incredibly chic as you age.

To find out just why a medium length cut is so great for women over 50, I spoke to Paul Percival, hairstylist and founder of Percy & Reed. “As you age you may notice your hair is a little thinner and needing more colour (unless you’re embracing the grey)," he says. "So what you don’t want is for it to be too long and for the length to be dragging it down or for it to feel thinner because it is longer."

“A medium length cut can work for all hair types too,” he continued, which makes it incredibly versatile. The key is to work with your hairstylist to ensure your style not only looks great but works with your hair type and texture too. “If you have really strong waves or curls, I personally feel the outline should be cut dry first, maybe even the whole haircut,” he suggests. “This is because you want the cut to work with the hair when it’s dry rather than cutting it wet and it bouncing up so you end up with a shorter hair cut than you wanted.”

Trending medium length hairstyles for women over 50

As mentioned, medium length cuts work for so many people and can be adapted to suit your hair type and style. If you’re wondering which medium length hairstyles are currently trending however Paul has three suggestions…

The long bob

“The bob is huge at the moment,” says Paul. “However I would say that a longer bob is more versatile. The good thing about having hair a little longer than a bob is that you can still put it up in a ponytail or create other textures like waves.”

The fringe

“Another trend that is massive at the moment is fringes,” says Paul. “Especially a soft fringe on all hair lengths including medium length hairstyles. This is because any wrinkles or lines on your forehead that might give away your age are camouflaged by the fringe (if that's what you want).” Plus, they also look incredibly chic offering an effortless feel.

The sharp cut

Structured medium length cuts look great on mature women as they scream confidence. "Shape is everything," says Paul. "Don’t settle for long hair that you tie back all the time." To achieve this look, ask for a medium length cut with neat, blunt ends for a uniform finish.

Medium hairstyles for women over 50

1. Face framing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While short bangs or a fringe can be high maintenance, Gabrielle Union’s long face framing pieces are a great compromise for medium length hair.

2. Add movement

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For an effortless feel, Helen Mirren’s barely-there bends are a chic choice.

3. Sleek and side parted

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A side part is ultra-flattering on medium length hair giving a softer finish than a centre parting.

4. Curly cut

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandra Oh proves medium length hair is a great choice for those with a naturally curly texture.

5. Turned in ends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christy Turlington’s turned in ends give her medium length cut a neat, but playful feel.

6. Try balayage

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Delicate highlights can add interest and dimension to a medium length cut.

7. Blunt ends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a healthy look, keep your ends ultra sharp with regular trims like Diane Keaton.

8. Soft waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angela Bassett opts for soft waves to give her medium length cut a glamorous look.

9. Add body

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To make hair appear fuller and thicker, try styling with curls and waves like Kylie.

10. The fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helena Christensen proves a fringe makes the perfect pairing to a medium length cut.

11. Centre part

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether worn curly or straight, a centre parting gives a medium length cut a modern feel.

12. Keep it glossy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Healthy hair looks strong and shiny so care for it with hydrating products to keep it looking its best.

How to style medium length hairstyles at home

Medium length hairstyles come in many different forms so it’s useful to tailor your hair care to your hair type and the look you want to achieve. For products that can benefit a multitude of hair types Paul suggests…

