12 bob hairstyles that every 50-something should have on their inspiration board

While there are so many different hair trends that look great on older women and definitely no hard and fast rules about what styles you should or shouldn't be wearing, there’s something about a stylish bob hairstyle that just works as we get older.

Looking chic yet also offering ease and manageability, a great short haircut, such as a bob, is sure to not only look fabulous but make caring for your hair a breeze too. Plus, as bobs are currently having a moment for all ages, there are so many different styles to choose from. From the effortless french bob to sleek, blunt styles , there really is a bob to suit everyone right now.

But, with so many bob hairstyles currently trending, If you’re heading to the salon to make the big chop sometime soon, you’re most likely wondering which one to go for. So, to make it a little easier, I quizzed Rachel Todisco, hairdresser and technical educator at Aveda, to find out the best bob hairstyles for women over 50, as well as the bob trends she's predicting for the season ahead.

“The bob cut can be a great option for those over 50,” says Todisco. “Especially if they feel like they want to add more shape around their face and accentuate any features they would like to showcase, for example cheekbones or jawline. Some guests also feel, as they get older, their hair may become a little thinner, therefore a bob is a great way to keep the hair thicker and fuller.”

Trending bob haircuts for women over 50

One of the great things about a bob hairstyle is its versatility as there really is no one style that suits all when it comes to the short cut. When opting for the big chop, it’s important to go for a style you feel comfortable with and so don't feel that you have to follow trends, however, if you do want someone more fashion forward, these are Rachel’s top bob cuts for the new season:

The blunt bob

Featuring a sharp, straight end the blunt bob feels “modern and chic”, says Todisco. “It works well on straighter hair textures unless the guest is happy to take time to style it each morning.”

The 90s bob

The 90s bob is big on movement with soft layers and added volume. “It’s all about throwing it back to the 90s for inspiration to create a swishy, full bob,” says Todisco. “It’s super versatile for all face shapes as you can adjust the length to suit the person's needs and taste.”

The Italian bob

“The Italian bob is beautiful on wavy and curly textures as it features soft layers that frame the face creating more volume and movement. It’s beautiful for creating a more polished look that still has body and movement.”

How to style a bob at home

“Products are everything when maintaining and looking after a bob at home, whether it’s straight, wavy or curly,” says Todisco. While it’s useful to tailor your products to your hair type, these all-rounders are perfect for having on any dressing table to keep your bob looking it's best.

Bob haircuts for women over 50

1. The sleek lob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting between a bob and shoulder-length cut, Jennifer Anniston’s lob is great for anyone who's nervous about the big chop.

2. The timeless bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The most iconic of all bobs, Anna Wintour has made this style her trademark proving just how timeless a great bob can be.

3. The Hollywood bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For a glamorous take on the bob, mirror Jane Fonda’s soft waves and face-framing bangs.

4. The curly crop

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Big on volume, Angela Basset’s side parted crop is ideal for curly and Afro hair types.

5. The full fringe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s no need to choose between a bob or a fringe with a sleek, modern look like Naomi’s.

6. The tousled bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ideal for wavy hair types, the best tousled bobs work with your hair’s natural texture to create a low-maintenance style.

7. Beachy bends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beachy waves are totally bob friendly and offer a more modern look than traditional curls.

8. Flicky ends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Turned out ends were a huge trend on all hair lengths this fashion month, and Gabrielle Union-Wade proves here that it’s the perfect look for a chin-grazing bob.

9. The French bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The ultimate It-girl bob, the French bob has an un-done feel, like Sigourney's, with natural-looking bend and movement.

10. Sleek side part

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Combining a sharp side part, chin-grazing length and sleek finish, Taraji P Henson’s bob screams red carpet glamour.

11. Chic center parting

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most opt for a side parting when styling their bob, Viola Davis’ chic centre-parted style is a great option, too.

12. Face-framing bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bangs are ideal for softening a blunt bob like Jodie Fosters. When styling, wrap the ends of your bangs towards your face to create a delicate wave.