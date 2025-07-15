Want An Alternative To Braids This Summer? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Pixie Cuts On 4C Hair

From bouncy blowouts to the return of the ultra-thin brow, I think it's safe to say that over the past few years, we've all become a tiny bit (re) obsessed with the 90s. With the beauty trends that dominated the iconic decade now visible everywhere from our hairstyles to our make-up, it's no wonder that each month it feels like there's another new option to revisit. The latest inclusion to mix? The Pixie Cut.

Popularised by Halle Berry in the late 90s, and beloved by stars like Rihanna and Brandy, it’s a style that has also seen a massive return this year. Unlike the 1990s, however, with more options outside of traditional chemical relaxers, rocking a pixie cut on 4C hair has never been so accessible. Not quite ready to do the big chop? Or looking for an edgy change from your regular wig rotation? Then a pixie cut might just be your go-to style for the summer.

To give you the lowdown on what to expect before you pencil in that appointment for a pixie cut, we spoke to Andrée Marie,, an award-winning hairstylist and founder of Maison Style Hair, and Hannah Ayegbusi, founder of Honey Hand, a pixie and bob wigs specialist.

Read on to find the dos and don'ts for a modern take on this nostalgic style.

Why are so many women opting for pixie cuts?

"Many women are now embracing pixie cuts because they offer a bold style that exudes confidence and freedom," says Marie. "Maintenance-wise wise it's not for everyone, but it’s a style that's about making a personal statement, one that allows you to reclaim control over your hair journey.

She's been calling this new wave of interest in the style the 'pixie epidemic!', because the reasons why people are choosing this style are so broad. "For some it's a fresh start," she says. "After damage from chemical treatments or heat styling. Other clients are choosing it, because it's been the style they've always wanted but never had the guts to ask for."

"Having a pixie is sexy," she adds. A sentiment which she credits to the "rise in natural beauty and self-expression in media, which has made shorter styles more desirable and widely accepted".

Hannah Ayegbusi agrees: "A pixie cut ain’t just a hairstyle—it’s a whole vibe and a bold statement. It’s about confidence, freedom, and showing up as your truest self. If you’re ready to switch it up and put a little love into the upkeep, this cut can give you life in the best way. Trust—it’s more than just a trim, it’s a transformation."

"A great candidate for a pixie cut on kinky hair is someone who wants a low-maintenance, but stylish haircut," says Marie. Whilst it is considered fairly effortless, regular trims are a must for maintaining the shape.

It's a powerful look on natural hair that "provides lots of volume and texture". She also says that with the right products and routine (she recommends "foams, moulding, wrapping it at night"), it's a style that can work on all hair types.

Historically, this look was only created on chemically straightened hair. But Marie notes that the day-to-day maintenance of a pixie cut is higher for relaxed hair than it is for natural, as it requires more salon visits.

If the notion of cutting your hair isn't for you, hair specialist Ayegbusi tells Marie Claire that ultimately, a pixie wig could be a good way to try this bold, low-maintenance style, without too much commitment. "The beauty of a wig," she says. "Is that it can be worn by anyone, regardless of hair type, and it can be created and customised for anyone."

What can people expect at a pixie cut consultation?

At Honey Hand, Ayegbusi explains that they use an holistic approach to consultations in order to find the best pixie wig fit for each client. "In a consultation, I'll try to find out more about the person’s lifestyle, so I can find out what their maintenance abilities are like. And then we'll create a wig for them based on that". Crafting the perfect pixie, takes time, because there's no one size fits all.

For anyone considering a pixie cut on their natural coils, Andrée Marie says she'll ask you about a whole host of things: "First, we will start assessing your hair’s current health and texture, understanding your lifestyle, styling habits, and maintenance expectations." She'll then look at your face shape to identify the best cut with the help of inspiration images. Crucially, adds the pixie specialist, this is the time to iron out "any concerns or fears you might have before the big chop." This is not a style to ask for she warns "if you’re still 50/50".

How to maintain a pixie cut on 4c hair

For anyone with 4C hair, wearing a pixie cut wig, the maintenance for the unit should be quite simple, says Ayegbusi. "As long as the (wig) hair is kept moisturised," she adds. "It’s easy to maintain because the style stays the same. It just requires a bit of water and product to define the curls, and your hands to finger through."

And for those who decide to get the chop? According to Marie, there are a few things to bare in mind. She recommends light moisturising every other day, using a comb or finger-styling (depending on your desired look), tying hair down at night with a satin/silk scarf to maintain shape and using a foam wrapping set—with mousse and wrap paper—to smooth out any lines that have kinked to refresh the style. She also advises "wash your hair at least once a week to avoid losing moisture over time. You should also look to deep condition to maintain softness and moisture." Styling wise, she says "moulding or curling with a tool is a great way to help maintain your pixie in-between appointments."

The Best Products For Maintaining A Pixie Cut On 4C Hair

Now you know what to expect from a pixie cut appointment, scroll to shop our expert tool kit for rocking and maintaining your pixie cut at home.

Maintaining a pixie cut

The Best Products For Maintaining A Pixie Wig On 4C Hair