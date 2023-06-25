Jennifer Lopez just proved that this classic haircut is cooler than ever

If you've been on Instagram lately, then you may have seen Jennifer Lopez rocking a new hairstyle. Forget your slicked-back bun, as the star has gone for a classic fringe, and it's safe to say that we are obsessed.

Taking to social media, Lopez shared a picture of her new choppy style, which featured subtle blonde highlights to frame the face. She captioned the pic, "Bang bang #thisismenow" and credited her hair stylist, Lorenzo Martin.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

It's no secret that fringe hairstyles have been around for years, but we are loving Lopez's fresh take, and it's got us in the mood to book a trip to the hairdressers ASAP.

However, before taking the plunge and giving it a go, we caught up with the team at Gielly Green, to get the full lowdown on the classic hairstyle. Keep on scrolling for everything you need to know, and make sure to check out our guide to the latest hair trends here. If you're wanting to upgrade your hair colour, the 'Scandi hairline' trend might be the one for you.

Does a fringe work for all face shapes?

First things first, we were curious to know whether a fringe works for all face shapes. According to Michele Antigua, Signature Colourist and Stylist at Gielly Green, you can make a fringe work for you by adjusting the shape, texture and length.

"Usually, fringes suit oval and triangular faces better compared to round or square faces," says Antigua. "However, a longer fringe that opens up a little in the middle and is longer on the sides can create a beautiful vertical illusion to make a round face much more oval."

We recommend talking to your hairdresser before trying a fringe to see what they think will suit you best.

How often do you need to get a fringe trimmed?

Once you have your new fringe, you might be wondering how often you will need to get it trimmed. "For shorter fringes, you will probably need a trim every three to four weeks," explains Antigua. "Longer fringes can get away with every six to eight weeks."

However, some fringes can be cut in a way that when they are growing out, they will naturally give that curtain bangs look, and Antigua recommends going for this style if you don't want to have to get trims as often.

How to style a fringe

We don't know about you, but our hairdressers always styles our fringes perfectly, and we can never seem to recreate it when we get home. Antigua recommends using a round brush and blow drying the hair from the root for that 'just left the salon' look.

"I would also use a volumizing foam on thin or fine hair, and a smoothing balm if you struggle with flyaways," says Antigua. "It's best not to use a serum as it may make your fringe look oily."

Different types of fringe hairstyles

Did you know that there are lots of different fringe hairstyles to choose from? According to Skye Edwards, Artistic Director at Gielly Green, there are two specific styles that are making a comeback.

"We are seeing a lot of 'French' fringes at the moment," explains Edwards. "These fringes are shorter at the parting and longer towards the cheekbones, so can work whether you have a middle or side parting. They suit the majority of face shapes and hair types.

Similar to this, we are also seeing a rise in side sweep curtain bangs. Again, these fringes are cut shorter by the parting and longer towards the cheekbones, but are slightly longer than the other style. They are also more effortless, which makes styling them much easier."

If you're looking for some inspiration, we've pulled together some of our favourite celebrity fringe hairstyles for you to have a look at, and they are seriously chic.

1. Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Photo by Amy Sussman Getty Images 1422401305)

No one does a fringe better than Taylor Swift.

2. Rihanna

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video 144023757)

We're bookmarking this hairstyle ASAP.

3. Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Photo by David M Benett Dave Benett Getty Images for ALEXACHUNG 690192802)

A 'French' fringe at its finest.

4. Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett Dave Benett Getty Images for Ralph Lauren 1233817028)

Sienna Miller's curtain bangs are hair goals.

5. Olivia Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Steve Granitz FilmMagic 1475210091)

Who knew that adding a subtle curl to your fringe could look so good?

6. Kelly Rowland

(Image credit: Photo by Jose Perez Bauer-Griffin GC Images 1258321739)

Curtain bangs and a long bob just scream sophistication.

7. Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Photo by Rich Fury Getty Images for SXSW 1384657653)

Can Anne Hathaway do no wrong?

8. Emma Stone

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk Getty Images 645645798)

This side fringe is such a fun take on the classic style.

9. Zooey Deschanel

(Image credit: Photo by MICHAEL TRANAFP via Getty Images 1248116151)

If you like to wear your hair up, then this might be the hairstyle for you.

10. Halle Berry

(Image credit: Photo by Presley Ann Getty Images for Netflix 1353180642)

Tousled waves are the way to go for a relaxed fringe.

11. Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Jon Kopaloff FilmMagic 831068960)

Perfection.