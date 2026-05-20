These Formula Pioneers Earned Top Marks From Our Judges at the 2026 Marie Claire Hair Awards

Only the most cutting-edge of innovations

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Marie Claire Hair Awards: Formula Pioneers
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As any beauty aficionado will tell you, it’s not the packaging (or the claims) that matter—it’s the formula inside that counts, and this is especially true when it comes to hair. With so many different textures, types, and concerns to address, there's rarely a one-size-fits-all solution, which is exactly why Formula Pioneers is our most extensive category in the 2026 Marie Claire Hair Awards.

Across the categories that follow, the brands rewriting the rules aren't just launching new products—they're rethinking what haircare can be: more personalised, more sustainable, more attuned to the full spectrum of hair types and needs. From liquid collagen and natural ingredient formulas to specialist colour care and kids' ranges, our experts tried the full gamut of products on the market to find the ones that really work. Whether you're navigating a curly hair routine, protecting a fresh colour, or simply searching for a shampoo that actually delivers, consider this your definitive guide to what's worth your shelf space right now.

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is made up of industry experts, from esteemed hairstylists including Sam McKnight, Samantha Cusick, Luke Hersheson and Adam Reed, to journalists, content creators and hair specialists, ensuring every product is thoroughly put through its paces.

WINNER: BEST NEW HAIR BRAND

Our judges were impressed by new-to-market Saudi Arabian hair brand CLARA. Created by regional experts who understand the nuances of Middle Eastern hair, the range is designed to cater to straight, frizzy and thick hair types while protecting against humidity. All formulas are vegan, as well as paraben- and sulfate-free.

WINNER: BEST NEW HAIR PRODUCT

WINNER: BEST PERSONALISED HAIRCARE

WINNER: BEST ORGANIC BRAND

This range is made with hazelnuts grown on renowned hairstylist Adem Oygur’s family farm in Divaniturk, just east of Istanbul, and its organic credentials truly stand out in a saturated market. The brand’s formulas are 100% natural, cruelty-free, and sans parabens, sulfates and SLS/SLES. Its hero ingredient also shines: naturally rich in fibre, protein and around a third of your daily folate intake, this superfood also contain vitamins A, B, D and E.

WINNER: BEST SUSTAINABLE BRAND

Small Wonder managed to do what many though was impossible: removing water from haircare. For over 12 years, the brand's cosmetic chemists worked on dehydrating high performance nutrients, without degrading them. The result is actually sustainable haircare, which doesn't compromise on efficacy. But they didn't stop there: the next step was engineering a patented bottle to keep their protective antioxidants, nourishing oils and precision peptides sealed until activation.

WINNER: BEST NATURAL FORMULA

TROPIC has made waves in the industry thanks to its unwavering commitment to wholly natural, sustainable solutions to everyday beauty concerns. While the brand began in skincare and makeup, its haircare offering is just as considered. The sulfate-free formulas are designed to work in harmony with both scalp and strands, helping to support a healthy pH balance while gently cleansing and hydrating without harsh foaming agents or silicones; suitable for every hair type, from straight to kinky, coily and processed.

WINNER: BEST NATURAL INGREDIENT SHAMPOO

WINNER: BEST NATURAL INGREDIENT CONDITIONER

WINNER: BEST HAIR SUPPLEMENT

WINNER: BEST LIQUID COLLAGEN

WINNER: BEST HAIR SUN PROTECTION

WINNER: BEST MULTI-TASKER FOR TEXTURED HAIR

WINNER: BEST GROOMING BALM/BEARD PRODUCT

WINNER: BEST LASH CARE PRODUCT

WINNER: BEST BROW CARE PRODUCT

WINNER: BEST COLOUR CARE FOR REDHEADS

WINNER: BEST TONING CONDITIONER

WINNER: BEST TONING SHAMPOO

WINNER: BEST SHAMPOO FOR CURLY HAIR

WINNER: BEST HAIRCARE RANGE FOR KIDS

WINNER: BEST VOLUMISING SHAMPOO

WINNER: BEST NEW SHAMPOO & CONDITIONER

WINNER: BEST AT-HOME COLOUR

WINNER: BEST AT-HOME GLAZE

WINNER: BEST COLOUR SHAMPOO

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.