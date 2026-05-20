Scalp Care Is Key in 2026—These Are the Best Solutions, According to Our Marie Claire UK Hair Awards Judges

Trends come and go, but this year we really realised the value of scalp care when it comes to hair health. It is the foundation: home to follicles and the nutrients needed for strong, shiny and nourished hair.

However, many people don’t know where to start. Luckily, the judges of the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2026 have long championed the benefits of looking after your scalp—ahead are their top picks

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is made up of industry experts, from esteemed hairstylists including Sam McKnight, Samantha Cusick, Luke Hersheson and Adam Reed, to journalists, content creators and hair specialists, ensuring every product is thoroughly put through its paces.

WINNER: BEST SCALP SERUM

Rhute Density + Repair Scalp Serum £55 at Rhute Hair This award-winning, dermatologically tested serum has sold out many times over, and our judges agreed that it lives up to the hype. Certified trichologist, Jade Summers said: "The inclusion of peptides such as Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3 and Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, alongside actives like caffeine, niacinamide and oleanolic acid, helps support the scalp environment and improve hair anchoring, making it a strong supportive option for hair loss. It feels lightweight, soothing and easy to incorporate into a routine, while hydrating and barrier-supporting ingredients help maintain overall scalp comfort."

WINNER: BEST SCALP TREATMENT

AMELIORATE Soothing Scalp Essence £20 at Cult Beauty Formulated for regular use, this featherweight, water-based formula is enriched with AMELIORATE’s LaH6 Skin Hydration Complex, which combines AHAs and humectants to retain moisture, soothe redness, reduce flakes and improve comfort; helping to support a stronger, healthier, more nourished scalp over time.

WINNER: BEST HAIR GROWTH OIL

Rosemary Hair Oil Co Rosemary Hair Oil Intense Growth Syrup £49 at Rosemary Hair Oil Co Our judges praised Rosemary Hair Oil Co’s Intense Growth Syrup for both its sustainability credentials—it’s 100% natural and free from plastic and silicones—and its efficacy.

WINNER: BEST HAIRLINE TREATMENT

Scandinavian Biolabs Hairline Booster From £38 at Scandinavian Biolabs This next-gen tool was designed to bring the trichologist office to your home. Their clinically tested Bio-Pilixin formula uses billions of exosomes to deliver growth-supporting factors and signalling peptides directly to the scalp. Plus, the precision rollerball applicator also makes it easy to target the areas that need it most.

WINNER: BEST DANDRUFF SOLUTION

Hello Klean Fresh Start Anti-Dandruff Serum £30 at Hello Klean This smart serum claims to reduce flakes by 23 per cent in the first 72 hours, thanks to the brand's Klean Complex, which counteracts mineral buildup and balances scalp pH. Our expert panel highlighted its innovative design—it uses dual chamber technology to keep its actives separate until the first press, preserving potency and pH stability.

WINNER: BEST ANTI-DANDRUFF SHAMPOO

The Body Shop Ginger Anti-dandruff Shampoo £12 at The Body Shop Judge and Marie Claire UK's Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas stated: "This is so brilliant, so effective and so affordable!" She also commended the bestseller’s clarifying benefits, along with its ginger root density complex, which leaves the scalp feeling soothed and hydrated after just one use.

WINNER: BEST CLARIFYING SHAMPOO

OUAI Detox Shampoo £30 at Space NK Judges and hair experts Gina Conway and Tabitha James-Kraan were impressed by this clarifying shampoo's results and rich lather. They also noted that it’s particularly beneficial for those living in hard water areas.

WINNER: BEST SHAMPOO FOR THINNING/HAIR LOSS

Kat Burki Bio Ferment Renewing Shampoo £51 at Kat Burki Judge Tom Smith hails Kat Burki's Bio Ferment Renewing Shampoo as an "exceptionally well-considered formula", praising its inclusion of copper peptides and a Pro B Vitamin Complex, which help rejuvenate each and every strand for boosted volume.

WINNER: BEST CONDITIONER FOR THINNING/HAIR LOSS

Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Conditioner £62 at John Lewis This conditioner is packed with hyper-branched polymers and hydrolysed pea peptides to encourage volume, even in the finest of hair. Meanwhile, biomimetic ceramides help replenish lost lipids in damaged strands, smoothing the cuticle, and making it a doddle to detangle post washing.

WINNER: BEST TREATMENT FOR THINNING/HAIR LOSS

Viviscal Healthy Hair Vitamins £30 at Boots Judge and London-based trichologist, Hannah Gaboardi, vouched for the efficacy of Viviscal's best-selling hair supplements, saying: "They come at a great price point for the quality of ingredients. The vitamins inside are all necessary for healthy hair, and it's convenient to have them in one tablet."

WINNER: BEST ROOT TOUCH UP

Boldify Hairline Powder £14.95 at Amazon This impressive product instantly disguises grey hair and thinning roots, effortlessly concealing sparse areas. Plus, the precision formula adheres to each strand and the scalp, meaning application is mess-free and the results stay natural-looking for up to 48 hours.

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