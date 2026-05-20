Scalp Care Is Key in 2026—These Are the Best Solutions, According to Our Marie Claire UK Hair Awards Judges

Hair health starts at the root

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Marie Claire Hair Awards: Scalp Saviours
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Trends come and go, but this year we really realised the value of scalp care when it comes to hair health. It is the foundation: home to follicles and the nutrients needed for strong, shiny and nourished hair.

However, many people don’t know where to start. Luckily, the judges of the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2026 have long championed the benefits of looking after your scalp—ahead are their top picks

How are the products tested and judged?

The Marie Claire UK Hair Awards judging panel is made up of industry experts, from esteemed hairstylists including Sam McKnight, Samantha Cusick, Luke Hersheson and Adam Reed, to journalists, content creators and hair specialists, ensuring every product is thoroughly put through its paces.

WINNER: BEST SCALP SERUM

WINNER: BEST SCALP TREATMENT

WINNER: BEST HAIR GROWTH OIL

WINNER: BEST HAIRLINE TREATMENT

WINNER: BEST DANDRUFF SOLUTION

WINNER: BEST ANTI-DANDRUFF SHAMPOO

WINNER: BEST CLARIFYING SHAMPOO

WINNER: BEST SHAMPOO FOR THINNING/HAIR LOSS

WINNER: BEST CONDITIONER FOR THINNING/HAIR LOSS

WINNER: BEST TREATMENT FOR THINNING/HAIR LOSS

WINNER: BEST ROOT TOUCH UP

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun
Beauty Editor

Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.