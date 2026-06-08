I Was One of the First Beauty Directors to Try Marc Jacobs' Relaunch—These Are the 3 Products I'd Recommend

If you've been anywhere near Instagram this week, you probably already know: Marc Jacobs Beauty has returned, and it has arrived with considerable noise. The range relaunched at Selfridges last week, marking our first proper look at the brand's entirely new makeup vision—something we hadn't seen since 2021, when Kendo, the brand incubator behind its first chapter, discontinued the original line. The disappearance was unexplained at the time, and it left a devoted cult following genuinely bereft. It took a new licensing deal—this time with Coty, which has produced Marc Jacobs fragrances for two decades—to finally bring it back. And crucially, this isn't simply a resurrection of the old line. The sleek black compacts of the original are gone entirely; what's replaced them is something far more maximalist, more playful, and—simply put—more Marc.

The range has already won fans on the packaging alone. Pop art motifs run throughout: daisies for complexion, chubby five-point stars for eyes, hearts for lips. Product names lean into cheerful innuendo—Born Star Eyeshadow, Money Shot Highlighter Gel, Heart On Lipstick, Drawn This Way Eyeliner. It's maximalism as a manifesto. But the obvious question, and the one worth asking before you hand over your credit card, is whether any of this translates beyond the obligatory unboxing video.

Having spent time with the range, here is my honest verdict.

First impressions

(Image credit: Lottie Winter)

If I'm being honest, I braced myself for style over substance with this launch. Designer beauty relaunches don't always deliver—the packaging does the heavy lifting, and the formula subsequently disappoints. I'm relieved to report that this is not what happened here.

The second thing that strikes you (after the inevitable cooing over the packaging) is how the products feel: The tubes have a velvet-touch finish, and the compacts feel suitably weighty to signal genuine quality—nothing rattles, nothing flexes where it shouldn't, the Marc Jacobs logo neatly lines up upon closing, and picking any piece up feels satisfying in the way that only well-made things do.

The full range

(Image credit: Lottie Winter)

Now, onto the products themselves. There are seven SKUs in total—spanning eyes, complexion and lips—each leaning into what the brand calls "Joyride Sensoriality": skincare-infused formulations with unexpected textures that keep things feeling playful rather than po-faced. Daisy flower oil, hyaluronic acid and biomimetic peptides crop up across multiple products, which feels apt for a launch positioning itself against the clean, skin-first minimalism that has dominated the past few years.

The shade ranges are generous—21 shades in the eyeliner alone, 20 in the lipstick, 14 in the eyeshadow—and the colour editing is confident: proper neutrals alongside cheerfully bold options, rather than the usual hedge. Everything I tried was creamy, pigmented, blendable and impressively long-wearing. But three products deserve particular attention...

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