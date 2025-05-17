This non-greasy, overnight scalp serum has made my hair grow like a weed—after three months, I'm hooked
Plus, it's fuss-free to apply
I've never been the best when it comes to hair health. Naturally, I have long, thick, wavy hair, which has a tendency to be unruly, but has never struggled to grow. Recently, though, I've realised that I could be doing more to ensure that it looks nourished and shiny, especially as I've just started colouring it for the first time. Essentially, I wanted to improve its over all look, health, and also thicken up some thinner patches around my temples.
And so, being very on-the-go and admittedly lazy when it comes to switching up my routine, I was looking for something that could slip easily into my day-to-day, and do some real heavy lifting. Enter TYPEBEA's Overnight Boosting Peptide Hair Serum.
Now, in all honestly, I've had this product sitting in a cabinet for the better half of a year, before I decided to give it a whirl a couple of months ago. And safe to say, if I wasn't loving it, I wouldn't be using it today, nearly three months later.
TYPEBEA Overnight Boosting Peptide Hair Serum: The Claims
Marketed as a lightweight, non-greasy formula, this product is designed to work hard while you sleep to deliver thicker, healthier strands. Suitable for every hair type, it features clinically proven Baicapil, whose actives penetrate into the scalp to prevent hair loss, by an alleged 60 per cent, and by-the-by, aids hair thickness and growth. Peptides also help fortify and rejuvenate follicles to ensure srands stays strong at the root.
And while the "overnight" aspect initially left me a little concerned, TYPEBEA promises that the scalp serum doesn't need to be washed off, and won't contribute to oil and frizz.
TYPEBEA Overnight Boosting Peptide Hair Serum, reviewed by a beauty editor
As mentioned, I've been using this serum for nearly three months now, and not only have I noticed that my hair looks thicker, but those sparse gaps around my temples? They're basically gone. Most noticeable, though, is just how quickly my hair has grown. As someone with long hair, it's hard to judge, but I do have a fringe, and I have had to increase the number of times I get it trimmed monthly. In fact, I started to notice that my hair was growing quicker just one month into use, so if you want longer strands for summer, this is a great option.
The thing that really got me, though, was how easy it was to apply. I was concerned that it might leave my hair oily, and result in more hair washing, but I was pleasantly surprised to find that the lightweight formula seemed to disappear into my scalp. I'd gently massage it in, and then boom, I'd all but forget that I applied it the following morning. This one's a keeper, folks.
