All The Cool Girls Want To Be Cowgirls Right Now—These Western Scents Make It Even Easier

First the western trend came for our wardrobes with cowboy boots and denim jackets, then our beauty routine was given a horse-girl inspired makeover (hello, cowboy copper hair), and now it's time for our fragrance collections to embrace the ranch aesthetic. After all, everyone who’s anyone wants to look like a cowgirl right now and that means smelling like one too.

Now, when I say cowgirl perfumes, I of course don’t mean in their most literal sense—smelling fresh from a hard day's riding isn’t something many aspire to. What these scents do embody, though, is the ranch lifestyle. A sense of freedom and adventure combined with a few quintessential western notes like fresh hay, smoky tobacco and heady rum and whisky accords. These are scents that embody the glamour of the equestrian aesthetic even if you’ve never been near a horse.

So, it’s time to saddle up—keep scrolling for the best western scents perfect for living out your cowgirlcore fantasies…

Shop the best western perfumes

1. D.S. & DURGA Cowboy Grass Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

D.S. & DURGA Cowboy Grass Eau de Parfum The best unisex western perfume Specifications Key notes: Rosewood, vetiver, sage, thyme Today's Best Deals £155 at SpaceNK

D.S. & DURGA have two scents which tap into the western theme, Cowboy Grass, and the newer Cowgirl Grass , which launched last year. While both are great choices for any wannabe cowgirls, for me the original takes top spot and, as the brands scents are all unisex, there’s no need to categorise by gender. It leaves you smelling like you’ve taken a roll in a grassy field—green and woody yet not in the freshly cut way that you may expect.

2. Kilian Angel’s Share Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Kilian)

Kilian Angel’s Share Eau de Parfum The best boozy western perfume Specifications Key notes: Cognac, candied almonds, tonka bean, oak, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £210 at Sephora

Angel’s Share is rumoured to be Beyonce’s signature scent so, in light of the Cowgirl Carter tour, of course it has to appear on this list. Of all the western perfumes, this is the sweetest, however, it’s not a sticky, gourmand fragrance, instead it derives its sugary notes from rich cognac, nutty candied almond and creamy vanilla. It’s boozy and hedonistic, yet comforting at the same time. It's the perfect scent for wearing into the evening and into late nights.

3. Orebella Nightcap Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Sephora)

Orebella Nightcap Eau de Parfum The best vanilla western perfume Specifications Key notes: Ginger, cardamom, guaiac wood, vanilla, sandalwood, patchouli Today's Best Deals £67 at Selfridges

Bella Hadid’s fragrance brand, Orebella, has just touched down in the UK, so of course it should be the first port of call for any wannabe cowgirls. Nightcap is a spicy, sweet vanilla fragrance, which then develops into a woody base. I’ve heard this described as vanilla coke bottled and I can see that, but there’s also something slightly more vibrant too. It's a vanilla perfume, but not as you know it.

4. Chanel Cuir De Russie Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Chanel Cuir De Russie Eau de Parfum Best fresh western perfume Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, hay, oriental notes, leather, tobacco, birch Today's Best Deals £240 at John Lewis

For a cowgirl perfume that smells a little cleaner, I have to recommend Chanel’s Cuir De Russie. Blending notes of leather, hay and smoky wood, it has all the makings of a signature ranch scent. To balance this, though, it also contains a blend of citrus, in the form of bergamot and mandarin, which work to give Cuir De Russie a light touch. It’s a freshly cleaned saddle or a ride through a fruit grove as opposed to a dark, moody western scent.

5. Juliette Has a Gun Oil Fiction Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Juliette Has a Gun Oil Fiction Eau de Parfum Best amber western perfume Specifications Key notes: Amber, tuberose, ambroxan, sandalwood, vanilla Today's Best Deals £220 at Selfridges

Juiette Has a Gun’s Oil Fiction is a scent for an experienced rider. It’s confident, suave and smooth thanks to notes of tuberose, amber and ambroxan. In the background sits creamy vanilla and sandalwood, which offer a depth to the scent without leaving it too creamy. This is a cowgirl perfume that sweeps in and steals the show without needing to parade its credentials—she knows who she is and she revels in it.

6. Hermes Galop d’hermes Parfum

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Hermes Galop d’hermes Parfum Best floral western perfume Specifications Key notes: Quince, saffron, rose, leather, white musk Today's Best Deals £220 at Selfridges

First of all, we can’t talk about Hermes Galop without touching on the incredible bottle. Designed to mimic the shape of a horseshoe, the triangular silver casing is perfect for those wanting to channel horse-girl right through to the physical. Then, inside is the perfect leathery rose fragrance which smells both soft yet self-assured at the same time. If you only try one western inspired perfume, make it this one and I promise you won’t be disappointed.

7. Diptyque Bois Corsé Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Diptyque Bois Corsé Eau de Parfum Best woody western perfume Specifications Key notes: Sandalwood, coffee, tonka bean, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £255 at Selfridges

Described as the coming together of strong black coffee and soft woody elements, Boise Corsé is a rich and comforting scent that envelopes you from first spritz. Rather than smelling outright western inspired, I’d describe this as a fragrance worn by someone who is at home in the outdoors. There’s no sharp edges or unusual fragrance notes to take this scent somewhere unexpected, instead it simply feels at home amongst the great outdoors.