Rodeo hair is the 2025 take on the bombshell blowout—and it's set to be huge this summer

Has the rodeo ever been so fashionable? I don't think so. Since last summer, all sorts of sartorial inspiration has been coming out of the South, and it's only set to ramp up when Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter concert tour commences later this month.

One trend we're going to see everywhere very soon is rodeo hair. Everyone from Maura Higgins and Sabrina Carpenter to Beyoncé has been rocking the style. It's an XXL take on bombshell hair, and it packs a punch.

"The comeback of rodeo hair is part of a bigger trend where people are embracing boldness, glamour, and volume in their hairstyles," Zoe Adams, international artist at Taylor Taylor London, tells me. "With vintage and retro styles making a comeback, rodeo hair gives a nod to classic Americana while still feeling fresh and modern. It’s a bold look that stands out, especially now when people love to express their individuality and make a statement with their style."

Read on for a full breakdown of the look...

What is rodeo hair?

It's pretty simple. Rodeo hair is all about voluminous, textured hair that just exudes boldness and confidence. "This style typically features large, bouncy curls and a considerable amount of height, particularly at the crown. It’s a striking, glamorous look that blends a bit of wildness with intentional styling," explains Adams.

How to achieve rodeo hair

Prep is essential for this look, says Adams. "Start with freshly washed, damp hair. You should use a volumising shampoo to create a solid foundation for fullness, but opt for a lightweight conditioner to ensure the hair remains bouncy and doesn’t get weighed down. Using a root-boosting spray or mousse will add the necessary lift at the roots, which is key to creating the volume for this look."

Next, use a large-barrel curling wand to create the soft, bouncy curls associated with this look, or you can use a hairdryer with a round brush, which will provide similar results. When curling, wrap the hair around the barrel loosely to achieve soft waves with significant volume, rather than super-tight curls. "A texturising cream will add the perfect touch of texture and volume, while a firm-hold hairspray will help set the style in place without compromising its natural bounce," the hair stylist adds.

"Once you have curled your hair, gently flip your head upside down to shake the roots and emphasise the volume. The goal is to maintain an effortless, lived-in look while still keeping that fullness and bounce. For added drama, you can tease the crown of the hair with your brush to create extra height."

Adams adds that the most important thing to remember when styling rodeo hair is maintaining softness and movement. While achieving volume is key, you want to avoid making the hair too stiff and structured. If you’ve overdone it with the volume, use your fingers to break up the curls and create a more natural texture," she explains. If you need to refresh your style the following day, a bit of dry shampoo can add volume and texture, making it easier to restyle."

