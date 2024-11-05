I've always had a blonde bob—these are the styles that inspired me to go for the chop (and never look back)

Throughout my life, I've experienced my fair share of experimentation with my hair; I've gone brunette, had pink lengths and tried to grow it long more times than I can count. But the style I always seem to return to? A blonde bob.

After years of sporting a blonde bob, I simply think it just suits me best, both for my hair health and type, and my overall style. A bob hairstyle allows me to keep my ends looking healthy and sharp, while blonde has always been my colour thanks to its versality.

I'm not alone either; some of the coolest A-listers and content creators around are sporting blonde bobs right now, and seeing their own styles helps me to continuously maintain my look and not make any rash decisions at the salon for a bold switch-up.

Everyone from Florence Pugh to Kelly Rowland have been celebrating their blonde bobs recently, in varying lengths, shapes and tones of blonde. This is my favourite thing about this style; the term 'blonde bob' can have a variety of interpretations. Length-wise, short French bobs have never been cooler, while mid-length styles also look incredibly elegant. Then there's the shape; you could opt for blunt ends or something choppier and layered. In terms of styling, you could go poker-straight, wavy, curly or blow-dried with plenty of volume—and this is before we even get to colour. Whether you prefer icy cool-toned blonde or warmer, honey hues, you're sure to look ultra-chic no matter what.

Blonde hair can be notoriously difficult to maintain, especially if you prefer icier tones and find it difficult to banish brassiness. As a result, I'd recommend investing in a specially formulated shampoo, mask and even styling products—the following four are my favourites.

Blonde bob inspiration

Maggie Rogers' effortless waves look majestic cut into this layered, choppy bob. It suits her style and genre of music so well.

This is the ultimate icy-toned, French micro-bob. Just take this pic to your hair salon and thank me later.

A gorgeously voluminous longer bob haircut in warmer honey tones? Sold.

This shorter style has been beautifully cut to add bounce, volume and definition.

Flicked-out bob ends have never been cooler, and add real definition to the face.

Bleach-blonde bobs look super impactful when styled straight and tucked behind the ear.

Sydney Sweeney's warmer honey blonde hair is beautifully complemented by a blow-dry with plenty of glam volume.

Kelly Rowland looks every inch the red carpet starlet with this gorgeous ice-blonde, slightly slicked-back style.

Want to go bold? Chop in a super short micro-style and ask for lots of bounce in your blow-dry.

Cleo Wade's warm autumnal blonde hue is perfect for this time of year.

Florence Pugh's red-carpet look is giving 1950s Hollywood bob icon, don't you agree?