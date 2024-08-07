Growing out your short hair? These 13 looks prove the blunt lob is having a *moment* right now

I'm currently in that familiar period of hair hell where I'm attempting to grow out a bob, in favour of the long, luscious locks of my dreams. But given that my hair grows about as slowly as British summertime takes to appear every year, I have found myself having to get comfortable with that awkward 'in-between' length. The short-ish haircut on my radar? The blunt lob.

Yes, luckily for me, the lob (long bob) cut is officially in right now, meaning I can very much claim my current length to be a conscious choice. But this time it's an ultra-blunt haircut, making the look even more stylish and chic. If you need more reasons to grow out your bob for this mid-length style, allow me to give it a shot in convincing you...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is a blunt lob?

Put simply, a lob is a 'long bob,' and the blunt bit simply refers to how it is cut in. And blunt haircuts are having a moment right now when it comes to all things bobs. A cropped, blunt bob has proved a go-to for many, while the polished business bob has been the micro-trend of the season so far. So, naturally, it makes sense we'd see a blunter take on lob come through, too.

"A blunt lob is a long bob with a sharp edge on the perimeter of the the hair, sitting below the shoulders but no longer than the collar bone," says Andrew Plester, hairstylist and Education Director at Arkive.

As mentioned, this is a style that's ideal for that 'in-between' stage between a bob and a longer cut (such as the one I am currently in). It's also an opportunity to keep things strong and healthy, says Andrew: "This style keeps those ends blunt and requires removing all split ends, therefore leaving the hair super healthy."

If you want to give the illusion of more body and thickness, this is also a good option for you. "A blunt long bob is great for finer hair as the sharper, denser outline allows the hair to sit more fully; a blunt hair cut tends not to have any layers in it so there is no weight removed from the hair, which will always make it feel thicker."

He adds: "A blunt bob is also great for rounder face shapes, as it elongates the face."

How can you style a blunt lob?

This is a cut with plenty of options, says Andrew, who praises its "versatility of styling."

"Whether it’s smooth and straight or beachy and wavy, you can play with this hair cut in many ways, even pushing it to be more glam with lots of volume and a light wave." Looking for inspo on how to wear and style your blunt lob? I've selected some of my favourites...

The best blunt lob hairstyles

Laura Harrier proves the lob is *the* cut of the summer.

Hair that sits just at the shoulder is perfect lob length.

Sleek and straight: a gorgeous way to style your lob.

Apply a shine mist as your last step for your glossiest blunt lob ever.

Queen of short hairstyles, Hailey Bieber's look is unrivalled.

Lob cuts look beautiful in slicked-back, wet-look styles.

Kerry Washington's curly lob sits beautifully just at the collar bone.

Taylor Hill's subtle highlights and waves complement her lob gorgeously.

A little hair tuck like Margot's only adds to the level of chic.

Statement highlights work amazingly well with long bobs.

Long and layered with blunt edges: RHW does it well.

A side part adds movement to this mid-length cut.

Combine your lob with a full fringe for the ultimate impact.