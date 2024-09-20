Hair trends come and go (although these 2024 hair trends are so good, they'll be sticking around for a while) but some staples never seem to fail us. Case in point: the wavy bob. It's not new but never goes out of style, the wavy bob is versatile, low-maintenance and suits anyone who wants one.

If you're looking to restyle your bob hairstyle or go for the chop, here's everything you need to know about the wavy bob, according to a top hairstylist. And if you're not quite ready for a bob yet, there's always a blunt lob in the meantime.

What is a wavy bob?

There's no rocket science here, a wavy bob is just as you'd expect. "A wavy bob typically falls between the jawline and collarbone," says Luke Benson, celebrity hairdresser and global ambassador for Keune Haircosmetics.

"Unlike the sleek bob, which is characterised by its smooth and polished finish, the wavy bob embraces a more relaxed, tousled appearance," explains Zoe Adams, International Hair Artist at Taylor Taylor London. "The wavy bob is a versatile and stylish haircut that blends the classic bob with natural, carefree waves," she adds.

How to style a wavy bob

Styling a wavy bob all depends on the natural texture of your hair. "You can enhance it with a texture or curl cream to boost the hair's natural movement," says Benson. "Or, for straighter hair, blow-dry it smooth and then use a curling tong or straighteners to create an 'S' bend for definition and wave," he adds.

It can take some trial and error to see how your hair behaves with various products and techniques but once you get the hang of it, it can be a super low-maintenance hairstyle. Needing a few minutes and tools to work with your hair's natural texture and never against it to achieve the style you're after.

Celebrity wavy bob inspiration

1. Sydney Sweeney

(Image credit: Getty Images / Steven Simione)

Sydney shows how a curling tong can transform a bob.

2. Kelly Rowland

Kelly gives us a lesson in flipping the ends of a blunt bob to create beautiful wave and movement.

3. Hailey Bieber

Despite having a blunt micro bob, Hailey has plenty of movement and dimension by adding a few loose waves.

4. Jenna Ortega

If curled wavy hair isn't for you, try Jenna Ortega's look from the 2023 Golden Globes with lots of volume and flipped out ends.

5. Gabrielle Union

It might be a few years ago but we still love Gabrielle's side fringe and slight wave.

6. Lucy Lui

(Image credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman)

Use curling tongs to achieve a similar look to Lucy's and finish with a styling oil for that smooth finish.

7. Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri gives us a lesson in wavy bob volume and we're taking notes.

8. Billie Eilish

(Image credit: Getty Images / Momodu Mansaray)

Another stunning flipped-out ends look proving that you can get plenty of movement using just a slight wave with a bob.

9. Megan Fox

Loose beachy waves look stunning on Megan's bob.

10. Naomi Campbell

A micro-bob with a blunt cut doesn't mean you can't have all the waves, which Naomi demonstrates perfectly (because... obviously, it's Naomi).

11. Margot Robbie

(Image credit: Getty Images / Steve Granitz)

Even the slightest wave can transform a bob with plenty of movement, as Margot wore back in 2018.

12. Zendaya

Yep, you can also have the bounciest blow-dry with a bob. Zendaya shows us how to achieve tons of volume with her wavy bob.

13. Kerry Washington

You can even add a wave to just one side of the hair like Kerry has done here with this beautiful side part loose waves look.

14. Lily Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kayla Oaddams)

Lily's demonstrated how you can have a sleek micro bob and still add movement with carefully placed waves.