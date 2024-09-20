This bob is one of the coolest, low-maintenance hairstyles out there—these 14 looks prove it
And we've got all the inspo
Hair trends come and go (although these 2024 hair trends are so good, they'll be sticking around for a while) but some staples never seem to fail us. Case in point: the wavy bob. It's not new but never goes out of style, the wavy bob is versatile, low-maintenance and suits anyone who wants one.
If you're looking to restyle your bob hairstyle or go for the chop, here's everything you need to know about the wavy bob, according to a top hairstylist. And if you're not quite ready for a bob yet, there's always a blunt lob in the meantime.
What is a wavy bob?
There's no rocket science here, a wavy bob is just as you'd expect. "A wavy bob typically falls between the jawline and collarbone," says Luke Benson, celebrity hairdresser and global ambassador for Keune Haircosmetics.
"Unlike the sleek bob, which is characterised by its smooth and polished finish, the wavy bob embraces a more relaxed, tousled appearance," explains Zoe Adams, International Hair Artist at Taylor Taylor London. "The wavy bob is a versatile and stylish haircut that blends the classic bob with natural, carefree waves," she adds.
How to style a wavy bob
Styling a wavy bob all depends on the natural texture of your hair. "You can enhance it with a texture or curl cream to boost the hair's natural movement," says Benson. "Or, for straighter hair, blow-dry it smooth and then use a curling tong or straighteners to create an 'S' bend for definition and wave," he adds.
It can take some trial and error to see how your hair behaves with various products and techniques but once you get the hang of it, it can be a super low-maintenance hairstyle. Needing a few minutes and tools to work with your hair's natural texture and never against it to achieve the style you're after.
"The Dyson Corrale is a great styling tool for bobbed hair, the curved outer body is engineered to support curl structure, helping you to easily create waves in short hair," says Benson.
Lore Define + Finish Vegan Hair Styling Cream is perfect for styling your wavy bob, according to Adams. She loves that it "enhances and shapes your natural waves for a polished, lived-in look, provides flexible control without stiffness and guards against heat damage" says Adams.
You can't go wrong with Colorwow Dream Coat Spray, which makes hair humidity-proof and keeps wavy styles perfectly in place for days.
Celebrity wavy bob inspiration
1. Sydney Sweeney
Sydney shows how a curling tong can transform a bob.
2. Kelly Rowland
Kelly gives us a lesson in flipping the ends of a blunt bob to create beautiful wave and movement.
3. Hailey Bieber
Despite having a blunt micro bob, Hailey has plenty of movement and dimension by adding a few loose waves.
4. Jenna Ortega
If curled wavy hair isn't for you, try Jenna Ortega's look from the 2023 Golden Globes with lots of volume and flipped out ends.
5. Gabrielle Union
It might be a few years ago but we still love Gabrielle's side fringe and slight wave.
6. Lucy Lui
Use curling tongs to achieve a similar look to Lucy's and finish with a styling oil for that smooth finish.
7. Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri gives us a lesson in wavy bob volume and we're taking notes.
8. Billie Eilish
Another stunning flipped-out ends look proving that you can get plenty of movement using just a slight wave with a bob.
9. Megan Fox
Loose beachy waves look stunning on Megan's bob.
10. Naomi Campbell
A micro-bob with a blunt cut doesn't mean you can't have all the waves, which Naomi demonstrates perfectly (because... obviously, it's Naomi).
11. Margot Robbie
Even the slightest wave can transform a bob with plenty of movement, as Margot wore back in 2018.
12. Zendaya
Yep, you can also have the bounciest blow-dry with a bob. Zendaya shows us how to achieve tons of volume with her wavy bob.
13. Kerry Washington
You can even add a wave to just one side of the hair like Kerry has done here with this beautiful side part loose waves look.
14. Lily Collins
Lily's demonstrated how you can have a sleek micro bob and still add movement with carefully placed waves.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
