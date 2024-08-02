Let's be real, the bob is always in. In some variation or another, we will always be a fan of the cut. So far this season, we've seen big talk around the macro bob and the somewhat retro flicked-out bob, but right now, we're after something more versatile and wearable. For that reason, the current bob style we're obsessing over is the layered bob.

What is it? The clue is in the name—it's a bob that has plenty of layering to give it volume and oomph. It's super versatile and suits all face shapes and hair types, making it the perfect bob for thin hair and bob for thick hair, alike. It's a cut that many celebrities are sporting and styling in various ways, showcasing just how versatile a layered bob can be. Ahead, find out exactly what a layered bob is, some key styling products and the celebs who wore it best.

What is a layered bob and how to style it at home?

A layered bob is pretty much as the name suggests, it's a bob cut with lots of layers creating a style that's full of volume. "A layered bob is such a fun and versatile haircut," says hairstylist Samantha Cusick. "Adding texture and volume brings out the natural movement of your hair," she adds.

Samantha notes that it's a perfect cut if you want to frame your face, and it can be styled in so many ways. "For a casual, tousled look, try a texturising spray like Authentic Beauty Concept Airy Texture Spray," she notes. "If you want a sleek finish, a lightweight serum-like Olaplex’s No.9 works wonders."

Best celebrity layered bob inspiration

1. Laura Harrier

(Image credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman)

Laura Harrier wears a lovely waved bob with plenty of soft layers. The curled-in ends give this bob plenty of width, delivering the appearance of full, thick hair.

2. Jenna Ortega

(Image credit: Getty Images / Monica Schipper)

Adding a fringe to a layered bob frames the face beautifully, as you can see on Jenna Ortega.

3. Taylor LaShae

(Image credit: Getty Images / Christian Vierig)

Taylor LaShae has become the go-to girl for this classic French bob. Here, you can see the slight layers have added tons of texture.

4. Lucy Boynton

(Image credit: Getty Images / Rick Kern )

You can use a side-swept parting like Lucy Boynton has here to add further texture if you don't want layers that are too short.

5. Tracee Ellis Ross

(Image credit: Getty Images / Presley Ann )

When the hair is curled or naturally curly, take shrinkage and bounce into consideration. Layers are a great tool to lean on for curly hair as they can define curls and take a bit of weight out of the hair.

6. Gabrielle Union

(Image credit: Getty Images / Gotham)

Gabrielle Union serves as proof that you can still have a sleek, straight bob even with layers.

7. Lily Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

You can take your layers quite short, right at the front, to frame the face beautifully as Lily Collins has here.

8. Rochelle Humes

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis )

The wet-look style looks incredible with plenty of texture in a layered bob.

9. Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images / Stefania D'Alessandro )

Layers with a '90s blowout give tons of volume, making it a fantastic cut if you want to add body to the hair, just like Zendaya has done here.

10. Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain )

If your hair is thick, you can layers throughout while still keeping a blunt chop on the ends to remove weight and bulk without losing the style.

11. Eiza González

(Image credit: Getty Images / Variety)

A side parting with plenty of texture and layers gives this look a laid-back, beachy feel.