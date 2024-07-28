This summer is proving the era of the flicked-out bob—and it's the very definition of low-key chic

Calling all bob hairstyle lovers! You’ve taken the plunge and got the chop, and now you may be wondering how to style it. Well, let me introduce you to the flicked-out bob, the latest bob trend, loved by Elle Fanning, Jodie Turner-Smith and a whole host of stylish influencers which transforms bobs of all lengths into an ultra-chic, sleek look.

While so many of this season's trending bob cuts, from the French bob to the undone bob , are all about creating a relaxed bob look for an effortless vibe, the flicked-out bob turns it all on its head. Rather than focusing on the cut itself and allowing your natural hair to do its thing, it’s all about styling the hair to create a sculpted look, perfect for giving your bob a more luxe, polished feel.

“Bob cuts are the epitome of chic versatility right now,” says Lydia Wolfe, Co-Owner, Jack & The Wolfe, “and modern variations [like the flicked-out bob] keep them fresh and on-trend.” So, if you’re looking for a way to refresh your bob, keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the trending flicked-out bob.

So, what is the flicked-out bob?

What makes the flicked out bob different from other trending bob hairstyles is the styling, as it features defined ends which turn outwards or upwards away from the face. “[While it can work on all hair types], the flicked out bob is a dream for straight to wavy hair, [as they can] effortlessly achieve those playful ends,” says Wolfe. “While curly hair can rock it too, it might take a bit more styling time and the right products to get the contrasting smooth roots and flicked ends just right.”

Whatever your hair type, however, this look is all about shape. “To nail that perfect flicked-out bob, at the salon, ask for a length that hits around the chin or just above the shoulders with subtle layers to enhance the flick,” says Wolfe. “Then when styling, make sure to specify that you want the ends styled outwards for that playful, textured finish, as it’s this that sets this bob apart from other bob styles.”

Flicked-out bob inspiration

Elle Fanning’s flicked-out bob feels both seek and effortless thanks to a soft bend and weightless products.

This look on Jodie Turner-Smith proves you don’t need to choose between a fringe or a flicked-out bob. Both can be worn together for a polished, doll-like look.

If you want to add accessories to your look, keep them simple, like a chic minimalist headband, so you don’t overshadow the styling.

For an ultra-glam look, channel Lori Harvey and ensure your flicked-out bob is sleek and shiny.

How to style the flicked-out bob

“Styling a flicked-out bob at home is a breeze,” says Wolfe. “I like to use K18 Molecular Repair Mask before blow drying to add softness and smooth the hair out. [Then, focus on the ends], blow-drying with a round brush or using a flat iron to flick the ends outward,” she adds.

“When it comes to products, go easy to avoid weighing down those fabulously flicked ends. A lightweight mousse or texturising spray adds volume and hold, and a light-hold hairspray keeps your look locked in all day. Voilà, effortless chic!”