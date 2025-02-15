I just asked 10 hairdressers for their favourite mask to use on clients—and the results are super interesting

In 2025, we have more beauty products on offer to us than ever before. It’s nice to have a lot of choice, of course, but deciding where to spend your money can at times be overwhelming. That’s why it’s always nice to scour reviews and get recommendations from others when you need to choose, say, one of the best hair masks.

I love talking to anybody about the beauty products they like using, but I particularly enjoy hearing from beauty experts about the products they use on their own clients—be it make-up artists’ favourite foundations to use to the products dermatologists recommend most often to their patients.

That’s why I fired off a load of messages to some of my hairdresser contacts to find out which products they deem the very best (they do use them day in, day out in the salon, after all). Here are their responses…

10 hairdressers share their favourite hair masks to use on clients

1. System Professional Color Save Mask

Christel Barron-Hough, founder of STIL Salon (Image credit: STIL Salon)

System Professional Color Save Mask £37 at Lookfantastic

"My absolute favourite hair mask is System Professional Color Save Mask as it’s so versatile. It’s a five-minute treatment that will instantly nourish hair with moisture and lock colour in. It’s perfect for dark hair and a dream on blondes as most people with blonde hair tend to lack shine, due to it being slightly sensitised. The trick here is to use moisture rather than keratin, as it will quickly detangle and add lots of shine and a glossy finish." - Christel Barron-Hough, founder of STIL Salon

2. Dizziak Deep Conditioner

Lorraine Dublin, celebrity hairstylist and educator (Image credit: Lorraine Dublin)

"One of my favourite masks is the Dizziak Deep Conditioner because it smells good and it [provides] really good hydration to the hair, so the hair feels lovely and moisturised after. You can use it as a mask or a conditioner. It's also good for a sensitive scalp." - Lorraine Dublin, celebrity hairstylist and educator

3. Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector

Tom Smith, trend forecaster, stylist at Billi Currie London and Olaplex ambassador (Image credit: Tom Smith)

"My favourite hair mask is Olaplex No.3—although calling it a mask is an understatement, in my opinion. Masks typically contain concentrated ingredients (often oils, lipids and hydrolysed proteins) to soften, strengthen and condition the hair. In the case of Olaplex No.3, a unique and patented active is at the core of the formula, which is proven to be the only product that re-links di-sulphide bonds (the part of the internal structure of the hair which gets degraded by heat, chemicals and wear and tear) end to end—meaning a really meaningful and noticeable level of repair and strengthening to the hair. Further proof is the need to use it before shampooing the hair—showing that the change that is made to the hair is not washed away with shampoo, instead providing further repair with each use." -Tom Smith, trend forecaster, stylist at Billi Currie London and Olaplex ambassador

4. Imbue Curl Restoring Intensive Mask

Michelle Sultan, hairdresser and creative director at Imbue Curls (Image credit: Michelle Sultan)

Imbue Curl Restoring Intensive Mask £12.99 at Lookfantastic

"My favourite mask has to be the Imbue Curl Restoring Mask; it's the right balance of protein and moisture and incredible for reviving curls." - Michelle Sultan, hairdresser and creative director at Imbue Curls

5. Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask

Zoë Irwin, creative director at John Frieda Salons (Image credit: John Frieda Salons)

“My pick is the Virtue Restorative Treatment Mask. It’s an all-round restorative treatment that’s healing to hair but not too heavy. It feeds it with keratin, progressively improving its health, and is also hydrating.” - Zoë Irwin, creative director at John Frieda Salons

6. K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask

Hadley Yates, hairdresser and salon founder (Image credit: Hadley Yates)

K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask £30 at Sephora

"This is a staple for your home hair care! K18 works on the polypeptide chains in your hair, which get broken when doing chemical treatments. It works from the inside to repair and deals with the cause of dry and broken hair." - Hadley Yates, hairdresser and salon founder

7. Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Conditioner and Oil

Charlotte Mensah, Hairlounge and haircare brand founder (Image credit: Charlotte Mensah)

"I tend to make my own mask using Charlotte Mensah Manketti Oil Conditioner mixed with raw shea butter and a couple of drops of Manketti Oil. This hair mask is a lifesaver for my hair when I've been swimming in the sea or the weather gets cold and my hair is feeling a bit frazzled and dry." - Charlotte Mensah, Hairlounge and haircare brand founder

8. ARKIVE Headcare The Future Youth Treatment Mask

Adam Reed, founder of the ARKIVE Headcare brand and salon (Image credit: Adam Reed)

ARKIVE The Future Youth Treatment Mask £14 at Lookfantastic

“I love using ARKIVE’s The Future Youth Treatment Mask on my clients especially for those dealing with drier hair. This mask is enriched with a nourishing blend of shea butter, coconut oil, and ARKIVE’s signature Baobab oil, delivering intense moisture and deep hydration. It’s a weightless and deep conditioning formula that can be worked through the hair after shampooing and left for three minutes (or longer) for enhanced moisture.” - Adam Reed, founder of the ARKIVE Headcare brand and salon

9. Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask

Samantha Cusick, celebrity hairstylist, industry forecaster and podcast host (Image credit: Kit Studios / Agness Trawczynska)

Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask £28 at Lookfantastic

"I love using this on clients who need hydration and shine. This is the hair mask equivalent of slipping into silk PJs. It’s lightweight yet super hydrating, leaving hair glossy, soft and full of life. It’s my go-to for clients who want that natural, healthy shine without feeling weighed down." - Samantha Cusick, celebrity hairstylist, industry forecaster and podcast host

10. Wella Ultimate Repair Hair Mask

Jordanna Cobella, owner of the Cobella Salon and Wella Hair ambassador (Image credit: Kit Studios / Agness Trawczynska)

Wella Ultimate Repair Hair Mask £30 at Lookfantastic

"My fave hair mask is the Wella Ultimate Repair Hair Mask as it has incredible hair repairing technology for chemically treated and coloured hair like mine. Its hydration properties are the best for damaged, brittle hair." - Jordanna Cobella, owner of the Cobella Salon and Wella Hair ambassador