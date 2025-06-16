I’ve Never Given a Hair Masque 5 Stars, But This Deeply Nourishing Product has Levelled Up My Hair-Health Journey

This year, I knew that I wanted to strip my beauty routine back to basics and prioritise "health" from the inside out. You see, I'm great at quick fixes and making it look like my skin, hair and nails are nourished—but what lies underneath was starting to tell a different tale. My nails were peeling and brittle, and my hair, in particular, was desperately in need of some TLC. I have very long, thick hair, which is wavy and prone to dryness, so it doesn't take long to look neglected. In short, it was time to do something.

First, I switched out my shampoo for the Nuxe High Shine Shampoo, which is silicone-free and sulphate-free. And then I was in the market for something intensely hydrating. Nearly everyone I spoke to waxed lyrical about COLOR WOW + Chris Appleton Money Masque, and luckily, I had a tub at home, so I decided to give it a spin that evening. Safe to say, I was blown away.

Initially, I didn't have high hopes. The blue, holographic tub isn't exactly the chicest of packaging, and at £39.50 a pop, it was significantly more expensive than masks I've used in the past—but, I have to say, the results after just one use were undeniable.

Designed in collaboration with celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton—whose clientele includes the Kardashians—this product claims to have a weightless formula that instantly absorbs and penetrates deep to help strengthen, repair and renew the suppleness and hydration of all hair types. The first time I used it, I noticed that my wet hair felt much silkier and smoother to the touch, and it dried effortlessly. Once dry, there was a noticeable reduction in frizz, and overall, it looked like I had a professional, salon blow-out; the strands looked thick and smooth, as if they were in optimal health—it was hard to even spot the split ends.

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

One thing I was concerned about was buildup. In the past, I've used hydrating masks, and they've left my hair feeling heavy and greasy within days, even if they claim to be "weightless". But I didn't encounter a single issue with this product. Despite my hair looking better than ever, it wasn't weighed down, and I didn't notice it becoming oilier quicker than before. I do tend to use this every other week, though. I reckon if you use it more than that, it may be too much for certain hair types. It's all trial and error—but I'm certainly on to a winner here.