I'm a beauty editor who has tried most make-up lines, but this affordable brand is one of my go-tos

If you’re on TikTok, or really any social media platform that houses beauty content, then I’m pretty confident that e.l.f. Cosmetics (AKA eyes, lips, face) is on your radar. So many of this brand's products have achieved viral sensation status—and, as it's one of my favourite make-up brands, I can't say I'm surprised.

But not only do I think the products are great (they regularly feature in my everyday make-up bag), excluding gift sets and bundles, everything from eyeshadow through to foundation costs £15 or less. We love to see it.

It’s my job to test beauty products and I’ve tried a lot from e.l.f. Cosmetics over the years, so I can confidently say which products are worth stocking up on next time you’re in Boots or Superdrug. From one of the best brow gels to products that improve your make-up's staying power, here are the need-to-knows.

The best e.l.f. products

1. e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics )

e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel Best e.l.f. brow gel Specifications Number of shades : 4 Today's Best Deals £6 at Sephora

This brow gel is pure brilliance. It adds just the right amount of volume and shapes brows brilliantly with hold that lasts through the day. There is room for improvement in the shade range, as there are currently just four options on offer, but it’s such an affordable make-up staple that I often go back to.

2. e.l.f. Luminous Putty Blush

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics)

I love blusher and I’m a convert to liquid and cream formulas, so Luminous Putty Blush is right up my street. It's easy to apply and the shades are great; tapping a tiny bit of this on instantly makes me look healthier and more awake. I feel like it’ll take months to make a proper dent in it.

3. e.l.f. CC Camo Cream

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics )

One of those skincare-make-up hybrids, a key trend for the past couple of years, this easy-to-blend formula packs great full coverage alongside peptides and niacinamide. The SPF 30 is a nice bonus, but you do need to apply a separate facial sunscreen first as part of your skincare routine for the best protection.

4. e.l.f. No Budge Shadow Stick

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics )

As somebody who is pretty low maintenance with their everyday make-up routine, eyeshadow sticks are a particular favourite of mine (think minimal effort, maximum impact). No Budge Shadow Sticks do exactly what they say on the tin; there’s a bit of smudging time and then the formula dries down and stays put.

5. e.l.f. Stay All Night Micro Fine Setting Mist

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics)

e.l.f. Stay All Night Micro Fine Setting Mist Best e.l.f. product to make make-up last Today's Best Deals £9 at Sephora

I am a big fan of setting spray because it’s so lightweight, something that e.l.f.’s Stay All Night spray really lives up to—this dispenses the finest of mists that won’t disturb your make-up. I can’t say I’ve put it to the test all night in recent years, but I am a big fan.

6. e.l.f. Ultra Precise Eyebrow Pencil

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics)

e.l.f. Ultra Precise Eyebrow Pencil Best e.l.f. brow pencil Specifications Number of shades : 4 Today's Best Deals £6 at Sephora UK

I firmly believe that e.l.f. Makes some of the best brow products, not just on the high street but full stop. Again, there could definitely be more shades to choose from, but otherwise this brow pencil ticks all the boxes—it’s precise, it’s natural-looking and there’s a built-in spoolie, too.

7. e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics)

I’ve previously written that this is one of the best affordable concealers on the market, and I wholeheartedly stand by that. You only need the tiniest dot to cover any blemishes, so the tube can last for ages, but despite this super full coverage it stretches pretty well without caking.

8. e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics)

e.l.f. Power Grip Primer Best e.l.f. primer for long wear Today's Best Deals £10 at Sephora UK

One of the brand’s viral TikTok buys is the Power Grip Primer, a surprisingly lightweight gel formula that hydrates and grips for longer-lasting make-up. I would say that it does leave a very, very slight sticky feeling in its wake, but it’s not that noticeable and feels pretty comfortable on the skin.

9. e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics )

Creating that 'lit from within' look, Halo Glow can be worn on its own, under your best foundation, a bit like an illuminating primer, or over the top like a highlighter. What's great about it is that it's not super sparkly, just a pure glow that makes your skin look mega radiant.

10. e.l.f. Bite Size Eyeshadow Palette