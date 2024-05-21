Whether you’re heading away on holiday sometime soon or just want to get your toes prepped and ready for sandal season, you’ll most likely be looking for nail trend inspo to take to your next pedicure appointment. Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, as I’ve quizzed some of the biggest names in the nail business, to share what they think will be the most popular pedicure looks for the season ahead.

From the French-tipped pedicures to trending glazed designs that are perfect for posing poolside, the experts spilled their secrets so we can get our toes in tip-top condition in time for summer. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

1. Neon orange

A punchy orange pedicure makes the perfect pairing for a fresh summer tan. This year, rather than coral or pastel orange shades, go bright and bold with a neon tone to ensure maximum impact.

2. Tomato red

Tajinder Banwait MBE, Founder of Palette London, told me, “Red is set to be sizzling this summer, bringing the heat from sun up to sundown. The particular shade du jour? It has to be tomato, a colour on the orangey side of red that’s pulpy, ripe and ready to pop. This juicy red looks great no matter what skin tone or nail shape you have. Pick it for a fresh take on a timeless, versatile shade.”

3. Jet black

It may seem unconventional for summer but I’m obsessed with the contrast of this jet-black pedicure against the bright red sandals. If you’re a fan of wearing darker colours on your toes, this is a chic way to stick to what you know during the sunnier months. Opt for a rich black polish with a glossy finish for a high-shine lacquered look.

4. French tips

When it comes to nail art, Sonia Hully, Founder of Nailberry, thinks french tips will be the way to go: “Expect French pedicures to be even bigger than last summer. From classic tips to ultra-bright neons, pastels and even chrome tips, anything goes with toes!”

5. Blue hues

The blue manicure and pedicure trend has been a slow burner for the past year but I think it’s really going to come into its own this summer. While electric blue tones are a fun way to embrace the trend, they can be intimidating, so if you’re not ready to go full blue just yet, try a pastel tone for a more subtle take.

6. Glazed toes

If you only try out one trend this summer, make it glazed toes, as nearly every nail expert I’ve spoken to in the past six months has told me they’ll be trending. Daisy Kalnina, Founder of The GelBottle Inc, agrees. “As people are getting more and more playful with their nail looks, we think chrome toes will be a holiday must-have this summer," she says. Rather than neutral tones however, Daisy suggests adding a chrome finish to a candy pink polish for a fun pop of colour.

7. Bright White

If you’re looking for a pedicure colour that is truly timeless, it has to be ice white, after all even songs have been written about the classic summer look. The key to pulling off white toes, is to ensure your nails are neat and well shaped, so take your time with the prep before painting your own nails.