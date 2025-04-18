All the cool girls I know are wearing 'stained glass nails' for spring
Try something different at the salon
Spring 2025 offers up a whole host of options for new, exciting nail art. From mermaid manis to peach champagne nails, this new season brings with it some cool and cute ways to style out your look. But one new emerging trend I've been spotting may feel a little more unexpected: stained glass nails.
On first look, stained glass nails look like a hybrid of a classic cat eye and the hi-shine glass nail trend, but there's a noticeable edge here. Coined by Viktoria Kolodii, a nail designer and founder of MVK nail studios, the look centres around playing with depth and gradient.
"We call this design a 'stained glass manicure' because it adds depth and dimension to the nails," says Kolodii. "It’s a great way to bring an eye-catching accent to a manicure and play with different colours."
And you're looking to get the look at home or in the salon, stay tuned. "The colours can vary, but the base should be dark [as seen in the first photo above with a deep burgundy shade]," the nail artist explains. "A sheer polish is then applied on top to create a stained-glass effect. The result resembles a gradient but with an intriguing twist—it mimics the look of stained glass."
This cool, modern approach plays with your perception and is a quirky, unique way to wear your nails while still looking chic. You can technically choose any colour combination, as long as you start with the darker hue and layer on a lighter, more sheer shade.
This said, if you want to take more of a 'on the nose' approach to stained glass nails, you can go all out with more of a traditional design that combines varying shades, which act as 'shards' of glass.
For example, these gorgeous almond-shaped nails look stunning with stained glass window-style tips and gorgeous golden detailing running down the nail bed.
We'd recommend leaving these two designs to a qualified pro who has experience creating depth, dimension, and intricate nail art. That said, if you have practice and have an unrivalled steady hand (plus, a range of nail polish colours), why not give it a go yourself?!
Best products for stained glass nails
