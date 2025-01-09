These are the only nail polish shades you'll want on rotation in 2025, according to pros

Industry experts weigh in

Lucy Abbersteen
By
published
Features

As one year draws to a close, it’s time to welcome in the wave of 2025 nail trends. For those who aren’t huge on nail art but still like to play into trending palettes, I’ve tapped into the expertise of industry experts to get a steer on the most popular 2025 nail colours.

Though neutrals will always be popular, we can expect to see an influx of signature shades falling back into favour. “I think we’ll be seeing bold colours and lots of textures,” says luxury manicurist, Iram Shelton. “I think there’s a huge shift from the minimalist nails to ones that are more daring and influenced by the Y2K fashion trends.”

Want more of the specifics? Here are the five nail colours and palettes that’ll be huge this year, according to two industry pros. Bookmark now, show your nail tech later.

The key nail polish shades 2025 will see everywhere

1. Metallics for days

Tapping into the futuristic feel we’re seeing across both fashion and beauty, metallics are set to be big news. “Metallic finishes and cat eye or glass nails created using a magnet shifting polish that is reflective in different lighting,” says Iram. “Magnetic or cat-eye gels with finely-milled silky magnetic pigment create an exquisite aesthetic that imitates lightbulbs in your fingertips,” adds pro manicurist Alex Philamond.

Palette London Nail Paint in Silver Shadow
Palette London Nail Paint in Silver Shadow

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in 209 Mirror
Dior Vernis Nail Polish in 209 Mirror

2. Mocha mousse

Now that Pantone has confirmed its 2025 Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, we can expect that soft neutral browns will be popular across hair and make-up. “Mocha brown or mousse-coloured brown shades, such as essie’s All Checked Out and Chanel Beauty’s Faun [will be popular],” says Iram. “They are so elegant and compliment all skin tones.”

Essie Gel Couture Polish in All Checked Out
Essie Gel Couture Polish in All Checked Out

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Particulière
Chanel Le Vernis in Particulière

3. Dark cherry

According to the 2025 Pinterest Predicts report, we can expect make-up to be "cherry coded" next year, something that's pretty much guaranteed to extend to our nails, too. Think ultra dark red with a high gloss finish that mimics the surface of the fruit itself.

Barry M Gelly Hi-Shine Nail Paint in Black Cherry
Barry M Gelly Hi-Shine Nail Paint in Black Cherry

Manucurist Green Natural Nail Polish in Dark Pansy
Manucurist Green™ Natural Nail Polish in Dark Pansy

4. Deep sea shades

Love deep aquatic shades? You’re in luck, as sea-inspired nails are set to be big next year. According to Pinterest: "In 2025, Gen Z and Millennials will dive headfirst into sultry siren make-up, wet wavy hair and moody mermaid manicures from first light to moonlight." Meanwhile Mavala’s in-house expert, Lynn Mason, has tipped navy and midnight blues to trend next year, citing their “elegant mystery”.

Nailberry L'Oxygéné Nail Lacquer in Number 69
Nailberry L'Oxygéné Nail Lacquer in Number 69

Mavala Mini Nail Colour Pearl in 269 Deep Blue
Mavala Mini Nail Colour Pearl in 269 Deep Blue

5. Semi-sheer syrups

“Korean and Japanese aesthetics are really catching up within the nail space, thanks to professionals finally gaining access to these products,” says Philamond. “Semi-sheer syrup colours with a dewy pigmentation are set to be really popular—see the Korean brand YogurtNail [for example].”

Nails Inc in Glowing Somewhere
Nails Inc in Glowing Somewhere

Dior Vernis Nail Glow
Dior Vernis Nail Glow

