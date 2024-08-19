These 12 perfumes feel like a comforting hug with every spritz—and they win me endless compliments

The best creamy perfumes are undoubtedly some of the most comforting scents around. Delicately enveloping you in the fragrance form of the warm and fuzzies, they’re smooth and soothing with a wooly quality unlike any other fragrance family. While notes like oud and amber offer a richness and depth, for me, there’s nothing quite like a softer, creamy perfume if you want to elicit endless compliments and questions of “What are you wearing?”

While creamy notes can come from expected places, like whipped cream, milk and vanilla, gourmand notes aren’t the only ones who can bring a lactonic quality to a scent. Sandalwood, tonka bean and even white florals can all contribute to a sumptuous creamy fragrance while coconut, pear and other fruity notes often give a twist on a classic. For fans of sweet scents, creamy marshmallow and brown sugar fragrances are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth while musky milky fragrances offer a more complex experience. What I’m saying is, there’s a creamy scent to suit all tastes and if you’ve been burned (or should I say soured) in the past, I promise you, you just haven’t found the right one yet.

To help you choose the best creamy perfume for you, I’ve rounded up 12 of my favourites from fresh milky perfumes to nostalgic vanilla scents which are sure to wrap you up in a big hug of olfactory goodness. So without further ado, here are my top picks…

1. Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk

(Image credit: Harvey Nichols)

Ellis Brooklyn Vanilla Milk Best milky creamy perfume Specifications Key notes: Milk, vanilla, amyris, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £125 at Harvey Nichols

Never has a perfume been so aptly named as Ellis Brooklyn’s Vanilla Milk. Combining creamy milk accord and amyris notes alongside vanilla extract, it’s ultra creamy and heavily lactonic without feeling heavy or claggy. Imagine tucking into a light, vanilla choux bun and you’ve got this scent.

2. Molton Brown Milk Musk

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Molton Brown Milk Musk Best musky creamy perfume Specifications Key notes: Pear, milk, vanilla, musk Today's Best Deals £95 at John Lewis

Molton Brown’s Milk Musk EDT is a fragrance that changes the longer it sits on your skin. On first spritz, the milky heart notes come through, however these then combine with both light fruity notes, courtesy of pear and peach, and deeper hints of cedarwood. The result is a fragrance that’s creamy yet also slightly zesty.

3. Kayali Vanilla|28

(Image credit: Sephora)

Kayali Vanilla|28 Best sweet creamy perfume Specifications Key notes: Jasmine, brown sugar, tonka bean, amber Today's Best Deals £57.45 at Sephora

If you’re a fan of creamy gourmand scents, you need to try Kayali’s Vanilla|28. Blending notes of brown sugar and tonka bean with creamy white florals courtesy of jasmine and vanilla orchid, it’s sweet yet not overly sugary or synthetic smelling. A delicious scent for anyone with a sweet tooth!

4. Mizensir Poudre D’or

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Mizensir Poudre D’or Best powdery creamy perfume Specifications Key notes: Jasmine, musk, vanilla, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £185 at Selfridges

I was recommended this scent by someone who knows a lot about fragrance, and it didn’t disappoint. Creamy yet clean smelling with a powdery heart, I imagine this is what people in period dramas apply fresh from the bath. If you want a creamy perfume that smells expensive, this is it.

5. Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Best creamy floral perfume Specifications Key notes: Vanilla, ozonic notes Today's Best Deals £68 at The Perfume Shop

Gucci’s newest Flora fragrance, Gorgeous Orchid, is a floral creamy perfume that feels slightly more vibrant than others on this list. Containing both vanilla and vanilla orchid, it flits between light floral notes and a soft sweetness. What makes this fragrance unique however is that at its base it features a freshness courtesy of ozonic accord, a clean watery note. The result is a creamy fragrance that feels uplifting and bright at the same time.

7. Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid

(Image credit: floral Street)

Floral Street Wild Vanilla Orchid Eau de Parfum Best creamy vanilla perfume Specifications Key notes: Vanila, cassis, sandalwood, patchouli Today's Best Deals £68 at Sephora

For a creamy fragrance with depth, I’d suggest Floral Street’s Wild Vanilla Orchid. Rather than light and delicate, this fragrance feels slightly darker thanks to notes of sandalwood and cassis alongside vanilla beans. If you’ve previously found vanilla scents too sweet, give this a try and it may just change your mind.

7. Kopari Seychelles Sands Hair & Body Mist

(Image credit: Beauty Bay)

Kopari Seychelles Sands Hair & Body Mist Best creamy body mist Specifications Key notes: Custard, milk, vanilla, musk Today's Best Deals £28 at Cult Beauty

This may be a body mist but the scent is so powerful you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s an EDP. Although it does include vanilla at its base, I’d attribute the creaminess of this fragrance to the custard notes which give it not just a sweetness but also a slight powdery-ness too. It may not be the most complex of scents but if you want something that’s easy to wear and uncomplicated, this is it.

8. Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 76

(Image credit: Sol de Janeiro)

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 76 Best fruity creamy perfume Specifications Key notes : Blackcurrant, jasmine, freesia

Sol de Janeiro’s perfume mists have gained a cult following over the years and I predict their latest launch, Cheirosa 76, will be no different. With notes of blackcurrant and pear alongside vanilla creme and amber, it is deliciously fruity yet soft at the same time. If you’ve found Sol de Janeiro’s previous fragrances a little juvenile, I’d suggest trying this one, as it feels much lighter and more grown up by comparison.

9. Commodity Milk Expressive

(Image credit: Commodity)

Commodity Milk Expressive Best calming creamy perfume Specifications Key notes: Milk, marshmallow, tonka Bean Today's Best Deals £130 at Sephora

Commodity approach fragrance in an interesting way, not only allowing you to choose your scent but also its strength for a tailored experience. Milk Expressive is one of their bestselling fragrances, offering the middle ground of both potency and projection. As a scent, it’s described as a creamy, calming scent—and I have to agree. With notes of marshmallow and tonka bean, alongside cooling milk, it’s much more subtle than, say, Ellis Brooklyn’s Vanilla Milk, yet still soft and comforting.

10. Ariana Grande Cloud

(Image credit: Boots)

Ariana Grande Cloud Best celebrity creamy perfume Specifications Key notes: Lavender, whipped cream, coconut, Musk Today's Best Deals £35 at The Perfume Shop

I usually dismiss celebrity fragrances as more about style over substance, however if you’re looking for a sweet, creamy scent, I’d suggest giving Ariana Grande’s Cloud a try. The strongest notes are those of lavender, whipped cream and vanilla orchid which combine to create a fragrance reminiscent of marshmallows and vanilla milkshake. Yes it’s sweet and may not be the most elevated scent but if you want a perfume that feels ultra comforting, this is it.

11. Tom Ford Soleil Blanc

(Image credit: Tom Ford)

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Best creamy coconut perfume Specifications Key notes: Pistachio, jasmine, coconut, tonka bean Today's Best Deals £145 at LookFantastic

Creamy, coconut scents like Tom Ford’s Eau De Soleil Blanc make the perfect summer perfume so I’d definitely recommend this as your holiday perfume or for spritzing on hot sunny days. The scent is subtly tropical, smelling more like a sun cream than overtly coconutty, and it basically envelopes you in those warming holiday vibes. Just don’t blame me if it has you dreaming of your next beach break.

12. Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break

(Image credit: SpaceNK)

Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break Best unique creamy perfume Specifications Key notes: Coffee, milk, orange blossom, tonka bean, vanilla Today's Best Deals £60 at SpaceNK

Maison Margiela’s Coffee Break smells unlike anything I’ve ever smelt before, and believe me, I’ve smelt a lot of fragrances. It’s creamy and smooth with notes of cedarwood and vanilla, however the longer it sits the more it transforms thanks to sweet orange flower and, most interestingly, coffee. The resulting blend is warming and rich yet not overpowering. This is without a doubt one of my favourite perfumes on this list.