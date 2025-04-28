This new floral perfume collection is crying out for sunny weather—I can’t believe they’re all this good and under £45

I absolutely love perfume and I never leave the house without a quick spritz of fragrance before heading out the door. Even when I’m hitting the gym or doing the school run, I will make sure I apply a scent—it’s the ultimate finishing touch to an outfit and I often switch between fragrances to suit my current mood or plans for the day.

Because of this, I own far too many. My shelves are completely packed full of various bottles of aromatic treats that I’ve collected over the years and my ever-growing collection covers everything from very sweet and playful perfumes to rich and moody mists.

After smelling and wearing an endless amount of fragrances, I’m a firm believer that you don’t have to spend a fortune to smell good; even some of the cheapest spitzes can impress me and I often get asked about my perfume by friends or colleagues when I’m wearing one from an high street collection.

While many in-store spritzes get a lot of time in the spotlight like the excellent offerings from Zara and M&S, I don’t think enough people are talking about the gorgeous collection of scents from The Body Shop.

While the iconic brand might be better known for it's skin, bath and body products, the perfume range is truly great and there are often limited edition collections that come out each year that are definitely worth a sniff. The White Musk EDT has been a fan favourite since 1990's, but these days it’s joined by a wide range of other scents, all at incredibly low prices.

The brand new Full Flowers collection is packed full of summer-ready aromas that come in at under £45 each, but smell far more expensive. Each scent is based on a particular flower but without feeling too traditional—the whole collection is actually designed to be unisex so it isn’t overly feminine or sweet. It’s a fresh new spin on petal-powered aromas that are wonderfully wearable and each one has really impressed me. On top of smelling great, the range looks chic too, as each perfume is housed in a stylish colour-pop glass bottle that’s made from recycled glass and topped with a sustainably-sourced cork lid.

I have worn each of them for a full day and written up my honest thoughts below. There really is something for everyone and I guarantee whichever you go for, it will fast become your go-to for the upcoming sunny season.

The Body Shop Full Flowers Range: Tried & Tested

The Body Shop Full Ylang Ylang EDP

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Full Ylang Ylang EDP Today's Best Deals £42 at The Body Shop

Key notes: Ylang ylang essential oil, black pepper and vanilla

The MC beauty team have all been obsessing over this unique scent as it really does smell like a luxury perfume and sticks around for hours without the need for a touch-up. It’s light and juicy at first but then settles into a spicier finish that has an androgynous feel to it that I adore. I genuinely kept sniffing my wrists after applying it as the aroma is unlike any other fragrance I own. I love the whole range but if I really had to pick a favourite, it would be this one.

The Body Shop Full Rose EDP

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Full Rose EDP Today's Best Deals £42 at The Body Shop

Key notes: Rose, geranium leaf and cardamon

Ok, so full disclosure, rose-scented beauty is not usually for me—I often find it very overpowering and one whiff has me thinking of my granny. I had expected to have the same feeling about this one, but it really surprised me. The classic rose notes are there, but they are combined with splashes of geranium and cardamon, which give them a fresh and crisp aroma rather than anything too heavy or dusty. It’s still very soft and pretty though, and will make a delightfully romantic finishing touch to a wedding-guest ensemble this summer.

The Body Shop Full Orange Blossom EDP

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Full Orange Blossom EDP Today's Best Deals £42 at The Body Shop

Key notes: Bergamot, orange blossom and neroli

If you are jetting off somewhere hot and exotic soon and in need of a holiday fragrance, this one is an absolute must. It has an amazingly zesty vibe to it that instantly transports me to sipping cocktails by a pool with every spritz. The blend of orange blossom, bergamot and neroli work together to make a lively and uplifting scent that settles a little but continues to feel bright and juicy even after hours of wear. It like a sunny day bottled up in playful orange glass.

The Body Shop Full Iris EDP

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Full Iris EDP Today's Best Deals £42 at The Body Shop

Key notes: Juniper berry, iris concrete, and cedarwood

When I think of the iris plant, I think of early spring and the delicate little purple flowers that pop up in the park, so I was surprised by how punchy and bold this floral perfume is. It starts off strong with quite a masculine and woody vibe to it but then settles for a much gentler smell that still feels very unique. It seemed to fade a little quicker than the rest but it still had plenty of staying power and would easily last long enough for an evening out. I totally expect my husband to steal this purple bottle from me as he commented on the unusual aroma as soon as I had spritzed it—I won’t be complaining if he starts to wear it though, as it really does smell amazing.

The Body Shop Full Magnolia EDP

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: The Body Shop)

The Body Shop Full Magnolia EDP Today's Best Deals £42 at The Body Shop

Key notes: Rhubarb, magnolia flower and white woods.

Out of the five fragrances in the range, this one has the most traditional ‘floral’ feel to it. The rhubarb and woody notes make it bright and cheery, while elegant magnolia helps to keep it soft and wearable for those that prefer a classic perfume over anything too bold. It’s very easy to wear and settles nicely, and I actually had two friends compliment me on it when we met for lunch. It’s very spring-y and uplifting, and it lingers on skin all day.