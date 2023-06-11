I have tested hundreds of perfumes, and I always go back to this cult fragrance

When it comes to the best perfume for women, there is one scent that always comes to mind. Enter, Baccarat Rouge 540 by Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

You've most likely come across this fragrance before, as it's become somewhat of a cult classic amongst the beauty community.

Normally, when products start to go viral, I tend to give them a miss out of fear that they won't live up to the hype. However, after seeing it everywhere, I decided I had to smell it for myself, and I was not disappointed.

The first time I tried it was at a fragrance counter in Selfridges, and I was immediately taken back by how unique the scent was.

It's the brainchild of both Maison Francis Kurkdjian and luxury crystal company, Baccarat, and was created to celebrate the crystal manufacturer’s 250th birthday.

What was meant to be a limited-edition launch quickly became one of the brand's bestselling products, and remains a favourite to this day.

As a beauty writer, I am lucky enough to test hundreds of perfumes every year, so it's rare for me to find a scent that is like no other.

However, this stood out to me straight away, and I knew I had to get hold of it myself.

The key notes include sensual jasmine, sweet saffron, warm amberwood and woody cedar, which combine beautifully to create a seductive, chocolate-like scent that lingers on the skin all day long.

Since adding it to my collection, I have worn it for every single date night and special occasion, and my boyfriend constantly compliments me on my fragrance of choice.

Now, I know that this perfume is not the most affordable option, but I truly believe that it's worth every penny. Not only does it smell incredible, but thanks to the impressive lasting power, a little goes a long way.

The bottle itself is a work of art, and I have mine proudly displayed on my dressing table.

If you want a scent that will make you feel like a million dollars, I couldn't recommend this enough. It's hard to tell whether it will remain as popular as when it first launched, or if another perfume will come onto the scene and be just as successful, but I can honestly say that no matter what happens, I will continue to use it for years to come.

If, like me, you're already a fan, then you'll be pleased to know that there are lots of other products you can get your hands on with the signature scent.

