Here’s What Perfume You Should Buy Based on Your London Borough

Fragrance has historically had a reputation for being fussy, but it's been shaking that off in recent years. There's been a boom in more niche and affordable offerings, and today you can find something for any taste, sensibility... and each London borough. While this list is by no means exhaustive or prescriptive, we did have an awful lot of fun assigning scents to some of Team Marie Claire's favourite spots, like London Fields, Clapham Common, Westbourne Grove and Queen's Park.

East London

1. Vyrao Witchy Woo

Vyrao Witchy Woo Eau De Parfum £88 at Cult Beauty

It's impossible not to have an opinion on Vyrao's Witchy Woo—much like the brand's other singular scents. This is a deep, earthy fragrance, featuring Moroccan orris absolute, thorny rose, nutmeg, cinnamon and black pepper. At the base, it unfolds with a mix of grounding patchouli, frankincense, opoponax oil, white musk and carrot seed oil; calling courage and creativity to the fore. And for the spiritually inclined, this scent contains a supercharged Herkimer diamond crystal energised by the brand's healer, Louise Mita. This stone is known to clear, amplify and raise energy.

2. Le Labo Another 13

Le Labo Another 13 Eau De Parfum £170 at Cult Beauty Global

Le Labo's Another 13 is so good, it feels emotional to its die-hards. Seeming to encapsulate the essence of daily life itself—and melding with the wearer's pheremones— it's warm, woody, slightly sweet and powdery. Later, it evolves into something cleaner, with pops of fresh, folded linen and pear and apple accords. Created as a creative collaboration between the fragrance house and the Dazed and AnOther magazine co-founder, Jefferson Hack, this is one you need to smell on your skin.

3. Escentric Molecules Molecule 01

Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Eau De Toilette £115 at Harrods

It's hard to name a perfume as disruptive as Escentric Molecules' Molecule 01, which launched back in 2006. Nearly 20 years later, it is the most (pleasantly) confounding and singular fragrance I've ever smelled—and it's different on everyone. It consists of 100 per cent of the synthetic "molecule" Iso E Super, and is designed to caramelise with your own smell to create a signature, personal scent. Oh, and it's said to cause animal magnetism—and I agree, it's intoxicatingly mysterious.

West London

1. Fendi Eaux d'Artifice

Fendi Eaux D'artifice Eau De Parfum £300 at Fendi

We may be speaking about West London, but Fendi's excellent new perfume was crafted to evoke Rome, the eternal city, after dark—as seen through the eyes of jeweller Delfina Delettrez Fendi. Inspired by the movement of water over a marble fountain—and the feel of jewels on the skin—this scent packs a heady punch of saline, aquatic minerality, which is enhanced by fresh juniper, and subtle metallic notes to signify lucky coins tossed into the fountain.

2. Byredo Blanche

Byredo Blanche Absolu De Parfum 50ml £190 at Selfridges

Byredo's Blanche Absolu is the sophisticated girl, in my eyes—ringing true to the Scandi minimalism that Ben Gorham channelled when founding the brand back in 2006 in Stockholm. Blanche Absolu is so incredibly clean and evokes fresh, folded linen and soapy suds, thanks to a strong opening on aldehydes. It then evolves into something a little more floral, with rose centifolia, vibrant peony and violet, before soft musk, accented with earthy sandalwood, comes to the fore.

3. Gabar 02 Ground Eau De Parfum

Gabar No.ii Ground Eau De Parfum £120 at Liberty

A scent for the world traveller: Gabar's No.II Ground celebrates the expansive, lush plains of Myanmar's ancient capital, Bagan. A veritable journey begins with earthy woodbark and creamy sandalwood, saffron and fig, and is later balanced by fresh saffron, pink pepper and vetiver. It's super punchy and present—not for the faint of heart.

South London

1. Phlur Vanilla Smoke

Space NK Phlur Vanilla Smoke Body Mist £25 at Space NK

If you thought a gourmand in the form of a mist couldn't be complex, well, you're very wrong. Phlur's Vanilla Smoke is a sexy confection that will have you going back for more, and more. It can be sprayed on both skin and hair, and features heady notes of incense and aromatic birch—behind which rests cacao blanc, smoky balsam and finally creamy, decadent, cashmere vanilla. It's seriously moreish.

2. Diptyque Orphéon

Rich in nostalgia-inducing notes, Diptyque's Orphéon is one of the best powdery scents out there. It's woody, sexy and skin-like and tells a different story on everyone who wears it. But for me, it evokes a Parisian bar at dusk, like that of the legendary jazz bar where the founders of Diptyque loved to meet up. There's the curl of tobacco smoke, powdery blush compacts, burnished wood, and vibrant juniper.

3. Glossier You Deux

Glossier Glossier Glossier You Doux - Eau De Parfum £70 at Sephora

There was a point where any woman in a trendy area smelled like Glossier You, and for good reason: it's perfect. One of the brand's newer offshoots, You Deux, is also that girl. It's delicate and clean; a softer, more powdery version of its older sister. It features a seductive and alluring blend of palo santo, frankincense, myrrh, and a warm skin-like base of ambrox, which stays close to the skin.

North London

1. Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady

Frédéric Malle Portrait of a Lady Eau De Parfum £200 at Cult Beauty

A rose perfume, unlike one you've ever seen before. Despite being released in 2010, Frédéric Malle's iconic Portrait of a Lady has been described by its creator as a "old world meets new world" fragrance—and that descriptor rings true today. Melding the classic elegance of rose with heavier, oriental notes of patchouli, sandalwood, musk and frankincense, this is a scent that keeps evolving and refining the more you wear it.

2. INITIO Power Self Extrait de Parfum

INITIO Power Self Extrait De Parfum £275 at Selfridges

Designed to "boost mental and emotional strength through targeted olfactory stimulation," this unisex, neuroscience perfume is a vibrant woody floral skin-scent with opening notes of white flowers, osmanthus, white rose, magnolia, pink pepper with creamy pops of ambrox, musk and cedarwood. It unfolds and wears beautifully throughout the day.

3. Bottega Veneta Colpo di Sole

Bottega Veneta Colpo Di Sole - Eau De Parfum in Raintree £350 at Bottega Veneta

A work of art in and of itself, Bottega Veneta's Colpo di Sole captures the warmth of the Mediterranean sun in olfactory form, delicately blending French Angelica oil with orange blossom. Despite the warmer notes, it's incredibly chic and dries down to a skin-like, woody finish with Vanilla bourbon extract, Vetiver oil, EcoMusk R. I would be remiss not to touch on its vessel—elevated on a circular base of Verde Saint Denis marble, the scent is housed in an organically shaped glass bottle, which is inspired by the artisanal heritage of the Veneto region.