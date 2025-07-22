Lucky for fragrance obsessives, this year has been nothing short of a scent-lover’s dream with a steady stream of launches treating us to the most unique and unexpected blends. But if there’s one thing I’ve learnt as a beauty journalist, it’s that perfume trends often come in waves, and this year, one note in particular has been quietly stealing the show: raspberry.

But before you rush to deem it as “yet another fruity note,” let me reassure you that raspberry is far from what you might expect. When done right, its tart, juicy, sweet and ever-so-slightly sparkly nature helps add an interesting edge to an otherwise predictable blend.

What’s even more intriguing is that raspberry’s presence echoes through scents that have barely anything in common. Some lean more sweet and fresh, while others are darker and bolder, which is exactly why I find this note’s ability to adapt so fascinating. Whether it’s a nostalgic summery scent that reminds you of enjoying a raspberry ripple sorbet on a seaside holiday or a nightlife-inspired fragrance that transports you to an underground electronic music festival—one thing’s for sure: each raspberry perfume is unique in its own regard.

Why are raspberry perfumes trending?

"Raspberry brings a unique tension to a composition: it is simultaneously vibrant, juicy, soft and playful, yet when contrasted with deeper or textured notes, it gains unexpected elegance and complexity," shares Thibaud Crivelli , founder of Maison Crivelli .

"It can express so many moods: joyful, romantic, daring — depending on how it is crafted and what it is paired with," he explains. "Its chameleon-like nature allows it to either dominate or play a supporting role, making it a powerful and flexible tool for modern perfumery."

That said, Emma South, Fragrance & Lifestyle Expert at Jo Malone London, shares that "raspberry fragrances become predictable when they are versions of what we think a raspberry should smell like."

"But when you pay attention to the full flavour profile of various raspberries, you can be bolder and include more detail and dimension," she explains.

Which notes best complement raspberry and how to layer it?

"Raspberry pairs beautifully with ingredients that contrast its brightness, such as leather, oud, or even spicy or floral notes (especially roses, peony or geranium)," shares Thibaud. "These combinations allow the raspberry to shine while taking on new forms: becoming more sensual, mysterious, or radiant, depending on the pairing," he adds.

Elsewhere, Emma suggests that raspberry works well with white musks and sandalwood, which could add a "different creamy and airy-whipped texture."

For a flirty date night, Thibaud recommends pairing it with "a luminous floral fragrance to enhance its playfulness and sensuality." As for daytime wear, he suggests layering a raspberry scent with something that leans more citrusy, fresh and clean.

And for an evening-friendly ensemble, he advises combining a raspberry scent with something woody, ambery or oud-based to deepen its character.



The best raspberry perfumes that will guarantee compliments

Jo Malone London Raspberry Ripple £128 at LookFantastic Key notes: white musk, redcurrant and raspberry. A nostalgic yet not at all dated scent, the Raspberry Ripple cologne by Jo Malone looks as though it should be worn by Glinda from Wicked — thanks to the bright pink bow that adorns the bottle. But don't let the looks deceive you, this isn't your average sickly sweet perfume that induces headaches. Picture this: it's scorching hot outside, you're wearing a flowy gingnam dress and you're enjoying a scoop of raspberry ripple sorbet, complete with marbles of cream to balance the tartness. As the fragrance opens, you're hit with bright and juicy notes of red currant, slowly unfolding into raspberry, and as it settles, it reveals a creamy dry-down of white musks. Just the right amount of sweet, tart and creamy.

(Image credit: Future)

Maison Crivelli Cuir InfraRouge £205 at Selfridges Key notes: Raspberry, cinnamon, cedarwood, leather, patchouli, vanilla. Rooted in the spirit of nightlife, this fragrance is heavily inspired by Thibaud's experience of attending an electronic music festival while enjoying a raspberry cocktail. From the beaming laser lights to the smell of a worn-out leather jacket, Thibaud's vision was to create a fragrance that's bright, dark and unapologetically edgy. Created by perfumer Jordi Fernandez, the Cuir InfraRouge is truly one of the most unique scents I've ever had the pleasure of sniffing. As someone who's not too keen on leather, I was pleasantly surprised by this cleverly balanced blend. Featuring everything from bergamot, raspberry, cinnamon and cedarwood to patchouli, oud and vanilla, this scent combines the quality of bright, fruity elements and darker, spicier components as well as warmer, creamier notes to reveal an evening-ready ensemble that is a guaranteed compliment magnet.

(Image credit: Future)

Dior Rouge Trafalgar £255 at Dior Key notes: Raspberry, blackcurrant leaf notes, patchouli, musks. Although it's not exactly a new fragrance launch, the Rouge Trafalgar by Dior is a unique fruity scent that can easily be worn all year round. The combination of raspberry and blackcurrant adds a juicy touch to a velvety base of patchouli and musks, creating a truly sophisticated blend that smells like luxury. While it may not be the most bold and punchy scent out of the bunch, to me, this perfume smells mysterious and bright: almost as though you're taking a daytime stroll in the forrest, surrounded by juicy, red berries hanging off the trees. Truth be told, since wearing this scent, I've been getting stopped on the street, with strangers demanding to know the name of the fragrance, and that alone, speaks volumes about its addictive nature.

(Image credit: Future)

BDK Parfums Nectar Oud £250 at Harrods Key notes: saffron, raspberry, rose, leather, amber, patchouli, guaiac wood, oud. Bold, tart and smoky, the Nectar Ouf Extrait by BDK Parfums is for those not afraid to make an impression. This fragrance really does enter the room before you, leaving a warm woody trail blended with juicy raspberry, complete with subtle notes of oud, patchouli and saffron. Make no mistake: this isn't your typical oudy perfume mixed in with a few fruity notes. As someone who usually steers clear of oud, as soon as I smelled this extrait de parfum, it was love at first sniff. The oud wasn't overwhelming at all — it was obvious enough for you to notice but subtle enough not to overpower the rest of the notes. I see myself wearing this scent to a special occasion, be it a wedding or an anniversary. It smells regal, smoky, with a pinch of sweetness, making it a great confidence booster.

(Image credit: Future)

Chanel Eau Splendide £109 at Boots Key notes: raspberry, red fruits, violet, peach, white musk and cedar. As one of the most recent scents to have joined the Chanel fragrance line-up, the Eau Splendide is a beautiful floral and fruity scent that radiates with elegance and a smidge of playfulness. What starts off with a vibrant and sparkling raspberry accord is complemented with rose and violet, revealing a floral bouquet at the heart of the fragrance. As it lingers on the skin, it slowly turns a bit warmer and creamier, thanks to the white musk accord that adds to its elegant nature. The result? A joyful blend that smells effortlessly chic. Having worn it for the past two weeks non-stop, I can now hardly imagine my summer fragrance wardrobe without it. Be it for a day in the office or a date night, this versatile scent is a natural fit for any occasion.