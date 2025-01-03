As a beauty editor, this British fragrance brand is my go-to for unique and easy-to-wear scents

As a beauty editor, I’ll happily admit that I’ve smelt a lot of perfumes over the years and, as a result, I’ve become rather fickle with my allegiances. With so many truly exceptional fragrances on offer, the idea of a signature scent or even a signature fragrance brand has always felt like a disservice. After all, why would I limit myself when there’s so many great scents to smell (and smell of)? That was, however, until I reintroduced myself to this iconic British fragrance brand earlier this year, and since then, I’ve found myself spritzing very little else.

If you’re not familiar with Molton Brown, allow me to introduce you. Launched in 1971, the London-founded brand initially focused on hair, bath and body products (and it still offers some of the best smelling shower gels and body lotions around today) before extending into fragrance in 2011.

For the past 50 years, Molton Brown has been not only creating some of the most exquisite scents around but also pushing the boundaries around unisex fragrance, as well as constantly reinventing notes we’ve come to know and love in new and interesting ways. It’s for this reason, I’ve found myself gravitating towards Molton Brown fragrances in recent months as, although my perfume collection is vast, the scents are so unique that I’ve found myself excited to apply them each morning.

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

The really great thing about Molton Brown’s perfume offering, however, is that it doesn’t feel limiting. Including everything from punchy fruity fragrances to the now signature spicy offerings, there’s so much variety that even if I chose to wear Molton Brown scents alone for a whole week, I’d still be able to tap into so many different moods and fragrance families.

This also means even if you’re someone who likes to stick to a specific type of scent, they’ll have an option for you. Want to see for yourself? Keep scrolling for my edit of the best Molton Brown fragrances. Plus, don’t forget to check out the coordinating bath and body products for each scent so you can layer up your fragrance to make it last even longer.

Shop the best Molton Brown Fragrances

1. Molton Brown Milk Musk

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Molton Brown Milk Musk Eau de Toilette Best creamy Molton Brown perfume Specifications Key notes: Vanilla, peach, pear Today's Best Deals £95 at John Lewis

Milk Musk is a creamy perfume with a twist. On first spritz you get a delicate fruity sweetness courtesy of peach and pear, however this quickly dries down into something softer and more lactonic with a subtle hint of vanilla. It smells both comforting and fresh at the same time, a blend that isn’t easy to find as most fragrances fall into one camp or the other. Imagine wearing a cosy cashmere jumper on a fresh spring day and you’ll have some idea of how this scent makes me feel.

2. Molton Brown Sunlit Clementine and Vetiver

(Image credit: Sephora)

Molton Brown Sunlit Clementine and Vetiver Eau de Parfum Best citrus Molton Brown perfume Specifications Key notes: Mandarin, clementine, lime, fig, vetiver Today's Best Deals £120 at Sephora

Perfumes don’t get more zesty and uplifting than Sunlit Clementine and Vetiver. The thing I love most about this fragrance is that its fresh citrus opening doesn’t weaken the longer it sits on the skin. Instead, the additional notes of vetiver and fig work to amplify it and give the overall scent an earthy balance that’s both uplifting and soothing at the same time.

3. Molton Brown Rose Dunes

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Molton Brown Rose Dnnes Eau de Toilette Best rose Molton Brown perfume Specifications Key notes: Rose, bergamot, raspberry, oud, patchouli, sandalwood Today's Best Deals £85 at Cult Beauty

Rose is one of my favourite fragrance notes for scenting my house, however I usually avoid it when it comes to personal fragrance as it comes across too sweet and sickly for my tastes. But Rose Dunes surprised me. Rather than smelling like synthetic Turkish delight, the rose notes are balanced with zesty bergamot as well as notes of sandalwood and oud. All come together to give the rose an almost creamy quality which makes it feel comforting yet not cloying. A revelation for those who like me may have avoided rose perfumes in the past.

4. Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Molton Brown Fiery Pink Pepper Eau de Parfum Best spicy Molton Brown perfume Specifications Key notes: Pink pepper, ginger, jasmine, labdanum, musk, patchouli Today's Best Deals View at Notino.co.uk View at Sephora UK View at John Lewis

Molton Brown's pepper scents are some of the brand's most unique and well known blends—and for good reason. Spicy and vibrant, they pull no punches making them ideal for those who love a strong, intoxicating fragrance. Between the black pepper iteration and this one, Fiery Pink Pepper is my favourite, smelling slightly softer and balanced with white floral notes in the form of jasmine and labdanum. This gives the spiciness a lighter feel that, in my opinion, makes it easier and more satisfying to wear.

5. Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel

(Image credit: LookFantastic)

Molton Brown Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel Eau de Parfum Best fresh Molton Brown perfume Specifications Key notes: Bergamot, cypress, sea notes, cedar, musk Today's Best Deals £120 at Lookfantastic

If you’re someone who gravitates towards scents that can transport you somewhere with a spritz, I’d highly recommend Coastal Cypress and Sea Fennel. One of the most realistic representations of a fresh coastal fragrance I’ve ever smelt, it’s sea saltiness, herby freshness and earthy greenery bottled. Personally, it transports me to memories of summer seaside holidays as a child however I wouldn’t just save this for the summer months—it’s such a fresh, rousing, aromatic scent that you can easily wear it year round.

6. Molton Brown Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold

(Image credit: Fenwick)

Molton Brown Mesmerising Oudh Accord & Gold Eau de Parfum Best intense Molton Brown perfume Specifications Key notes: Cardamom, black pepper, vanilla, tobacco, oud, honey Today's Best Deals £140 at Fenwick

Anyone who knows me, knows that my favourite scents, especially for wearing in the evening, are scents that smell like rich men . They blend together dark moody notes with a subtle sweetness, not in a gourmand sense, but through alcohol, tobacco and resinous notes. Mesmerising Oudh Accord and Gold is one such perfume, smelling like you’ve stumbled into a back room filled with incense, tobacco and sweet drinks, it’s intoxicating yet intriguing.

7. Molton Brown Lily & Magnolia Blossom

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Molton Brown Lily & Magnolia Blossom Eau de Parfum Best floral Molton Brown perfume Specifications Key notes: White tea, peony, magnolia, lily, white musk Today's Best Deals £140 at John Lewis

Sophisticated floral perfumes aren’t always the easiest to come by but Molton Brown have hit it out the park with this one. Green and fresh yet not sharp or alarming, Lily & Magnolia Blossom feels like an early morning walk through a spring garden. The perfect scent for wearing on bright sunny days yet also to add a lightness and energy to dark grey ones too.

8. Molton Brown Flora Luminare

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Molton Brown Flora Luminare Eau de Parfum Best powdery Molton Brown perfume Specifications Key notes: Almond, mandarin, jasmine, rose, tiare, musk Today's Best Deals £120 at Cult Beauty

In my opinion, the best fragrances are ones that are incredibly easy and effortless to wear. Flora Luminare is just that, combining notes of zesty mandarin, fragrant rose and jasmine alongside powdery musk. Rather than overwhelming, however, these wash over you, enveloping you in a rich floral scent that’s slightly sweet due to almond notes, with a clean powderiness at its heart. It’s confident yet not intimidating and powerful without intensity: a unique scent that you need to smell to truly appreciate.