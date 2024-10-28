I’m a self-proclaimed scent snob—but I genuinely think these 7 celebrity perfumes could pass as designer

When I think of celebrity perfumes, as a through and through millennial, I find myself instantly thinking back to the 00s. They might not have been the best perfumes ever made, but they were iconic. It was a time when everyone who was anyone had a scent to their name, from J Lo’s Glow to Beyonce’s Heat and Lady Gaga’s Fame. I remember a friend gifted me a bottle of Coleen Rooney’s perfume, the unsurprisingly named ‘Coleen x’, for my 16th birthday and I was instantly obsessed with the light, floral fragrance. It wasn’t elevated, complex or even elegant to look at in it’s blocky purple bottle, but to me, it smelt like spring and it allowed me to buy into a celebrity's lifesty;e (don't forget, WAGs were in their prime in the early 00s) in a time before we could watch a TikTok of them sharing what perfumes they actually wear.

These days, however, I’m pleased to say my fragrance tastes have come a long way. In recent years, I’ve found myself turning my nose up at celebrity fragrances, quickly passing them off as overly sweet or fruity and lacking in the more luxurious notes I now love in a perfume. That was until recently, where a wave of celebrities have once again turned their hand to crafting scent, however this time around, it's elevated celebrity perfumes that are having a moment. From Victoria Beckham Beauty’s fragrance collection to Kate Moss’s wellness perfume, the very best celebrity perfumes are not as they used to be.

So, in keeping with the idea that you shouldn’t forget where you came from, I’ve spent the past few months testing the best celebrity fragrances to see which ones are much more than just an extension of their branding and instead truly deserve a place on your dressing table. And, while you definitely won’t find a bottle of 'Coleen x' on my shelf, there’s definitely a few that pass the test. Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best celebrity fragrances…

1. Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Rèverie

Victoria Beckham Beauty 21:50 Rèverie Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Tobacco leaf, plum, vanilla, cedarwood

Victoria Beckham Beauty is so good, it almost feels blasphemous to call this a celebrity fragrance at all. Of the four perfumes, 21:50 Rèverie is my absolute favourite, combining notes of creamy vanilla and cedarwood with a slight plummy sweetness and a soft smokiness from tobacco. It’s heady without feeling uncomfortable or overpowering and settles into a slight powderiness that's perfect for wearing day or night.

2. Lovenotes by Ariana Vanilla Suede

Lovenotes by Ariana Vanilla Suede
Key notes: Bergamot, vanilla, sandalwood

To mark 10 years of her signature fragrances, Ariana Grande has released the Lovenotes collection, four fragrances which are exclusive to different regions of the world. In the UK, we can get our hands on Vanilla Suede, a gourmand scent with notes of vanilla bean and sandalwood. If you’re a fan of Ariana’s other scents, I’d describe this as lighter and milkier, more like marshmallow fluff than her usual sugary-sweet scents but no less delicious.

3. Cosmoss Sacred Mist

Cosmoss Sacred Mist Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Orange blossom, jasmine, tuberose, cedarwood

Kate Moss’ Cosmoss Sacred Mist is described as a wellness fragrance, meaning it not only offers a soft white floral scent but also aims to impart feelings of calm with every spritz. For me, this perfume smells ultra comforting, with both fresh notes courtesy of jasmine and tuberose as well as creaminess from cedarwood and tonka bean. The resulting blend is soft, sweet and so easy to wear.

4. Cosmic by Kylie Jenner

Cosmic by Kylie Jenner Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Jasmine, amber, musk, vanilla

Kylie Jenner’s Cosmic was a scent that surprised beauty editors (including Marie Claire’s Shannon Lawlor) when it launched earlier this year. Soft yet elegant, it’s a celebrity fragrance that doesn’t aim to hit you over the head but rather envelopes you in cosy comforting notes of warming amber, musk and vanilla. If you’re looking for a celebrity fragrance that smells elegant and grown up, this is it.

5. Fenty Eau de Parfum

Fenty Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Magnolia, musk, tangerine, Bulgarian rose

If you’re a fan of a rose perfume with a twist, I can’t recommend Rihanna’s Fenty enough. It’s sweetly floral yet also musky at the same time and reminiscent of Turkish delight being eaten somewhere hot while incense burns in the background. I can’t say it’s the fragrance I expected from Rihanna (to me, she’d be spritzing something darker, more sultry) however it is a lovely rich, summer scent that feels accessible yet unique.

6. Britney Spears Fantasy Intense

Britney Spears Fantasy Intense Eau de Parfum
Key notes: Lychee, white chocolate, patchouli, musk

Britney Spears fragrances may not be the most elevated or expensive-smelling perfumes but they are seriously iconic and still really highly regarded by experts, so in my opinion, they more than deserve a space on this edit. Fantasy Intense is a deeper, spicier variation on the traditional fruity gourmand Fantasy fragrance, which makes it feel a little more unique and grown up. It is heavy with patchouli so if you aren’t a fan you may want to stick to the original, but if you love a more musky fragrance give the intense a go.

7. Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist

Rare Beauty Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
Key notes: Lemon zest, pomelo, jasmine, Cashmere wood

Fresh and clean-smelling with an underlying creaminess, Rare Beauty’s fragrance mist is an easy, crowd-pleasing scent. On first spritz, you’ll find notes of zesty lemon and pomelo, but these dry down into something smoother and softer that, in my opinion, sits beautifully on the skin. Plus, for Christmas, this one also comes in a mini set with the matching body lotion, ideal for scent layering to make your fragrance last longer.