I love a good skin scent as much as any perfume lover, but while most of us have come to associate it with musk, there’s another key note that’s equally deserving of praise—rice.

I know, I was skeptical too. After all, in a world where everyone wants to smell like a holiday or a walking dessert, the thought of smelling like a bowl of grains doesn't exactly seem quite as tempting. But despite its niche nature, I've come to learn that rice can add an effortlessly chic edge to an otherwise predictable scent profile. Think: cosy, soft and ever-so-slightly creamy.

"Rice carries a warm, nostalgic comfort, but without the toothache sweetness," says Jun Lim, founder of Korean fragrance brand BORNTOSTANDOUT. "It’s a quiet gourmand—soft, nutty, gently sweet: a world away from loud candy and caramel," he describes.

"In Asia, rice isn't just food, it also symbolises nourishment, home and care. In Korea, asking 'Have you eaten rice?' is a way of saying 'Are you doing well?'," Jun tells me. "That first steam that comes out of the rice cooker's lid carries profound nostalgia — wrapping you in a soft cloud of starchy yet sweet warmth."

This is exactly what drew Jun to create his own rice perfume named Dirty Rice, which also marked his brand's very first launch. "I explicitly designed the scent as a tribute to my Korean roots, recalling the comforting aroma of the freshly steamed rice our mothers cooked us each day" he says. "Weaving this note into perfume strikes a deep chord, especially for those with Asian heritage."

This scent also happened to be the one that ignited my love for rice perfumes in the first place. Before I knew it, more caught my attention, slowly populating my once humble collection of rice-inspired ensembles. Below, I've rounded up all that have managed to impress me the most.

What kind of notes best complement rice in a perfume?

"Because rice perfumes are generally subtle and not too 'loud', they play well with others. You can add florals, woods or sweets without clashing," shares Jun.

As a rule of thumb, Jun suggests that "notes that mirror rice’s qualities or fill in its blanks tend to work best."

"Creamy, milky notes echo its softness; nutty or vanillic touches play up its gourmand side. Elsewhere, translucent florals enhance its delicate aroma, and woods and musk supply the backbone and sensuality it lacks," he explains.

(Image credit: Future)

How to layer rice perfumes

According to Jun, "a minimalist rice fragrance can act like a creamy blank canvas. You can dress them up or down depending on your mood."

For an uplifting combination to kickstart your morning, Jun suggests layering your rice perfume "with a crisp green or a citrusy fragrance."



"The rice note’s creamy comfort gets a jolt of sparkling freshness when combined with a zesty lemon, bergamot or a green tea accord. This combination feels like enjoying your bowl of rice on a sunlit balcony," he shares.

A post shared by BORNTOSTANDOUT® (@borntostandout.official) A photo posted by on

And if you're after a date night ensemble, Jun recommends pairing your rice scent with your florals. "Think jasmine, peony or lily-of-the-valley to play up its delicate side."

"A whisper of white florals or a light rose can also bring a graceful halo around the rice’s sweetness, turning it into a bridal-fresh, your skin-but-better scent," he explains.

On the evenings when you want to feel cosy, Jun suggests embracing your rice perfume's gourmand side by "layering it with a vanilla-forward or a spicy-sweet fragrance."

"Rice already has a dessert-like comfort, so why not double down? Try a touch of vanilla, tonka bean, cardamom or even a mild cinnamon scent on top. The result is like a rich rice pudding with a sprinkle of spice. Utterly comforting," he adds.

Now, if you're into your bolder scents, Jun says that you can easily transform a gentle rice scent by layering it with "a woody, smoky, or an amber scent. Something in the family of sandalwood, soft leather, a hint of incense or amber can add intrigue."

Best rice perfumes to add to your fragrance wardrobe