Tom Ford is a brand that epitomises luxury - here are the products that are actually worth investing in

When I first started working in beauty, Tom Ford was easily one of the most covetable brands at the time. And it remains the same to this day. The deluxe packaging, gorgeous pigments and stunning colour ranges were enough to draw me in immediately. And while the brand's products are pricey, they're the ultimate treat – and they always deliver.

While Tom Ford has perhaps become best known for its beautiful fragrance range, I'm still a number one fan of its make-up offerings. The eyeshadow quads are truly divine, while the lipsticks are the ultimate sign of style and decadence. In short, I'm not sure I'll ever not be excited by this brand.

For this reason, I've selected the very best Tom Ford products I'd recommend after years as a beauty editor. This should help you to decide where to invest – you're welcome.

1. Tom Ford Runway Lip Pencil

Tom Ford Runway Lip Pencil Best lip liner Specifications Shades: 8

In recent years, I have become such a lip liner fan – and my favourite formulas are the options that are soft and blendable enough to use across the entire lip. This one is perfect for this; while the liner is the right texture to define the lips, it is also smooth enough to use as a lipstick too. This can only be good news, seeing how the shade range is so lovely, with neutrals and reds galore. My favourite go-to is Re-See, which is a pretty nude-pink that I use either alone or with one of my (many, many) lipsticks of a similar shade, which it complements brilliantly.

2. Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo

Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo Best complexion enhancer Specifications Shades: 4

Perhaps one of the brand's better-known make-up offerings, you'll be hard pressed to find a make-up artist who doesn't have this in their kit (it's also a big hit backstage at the top fashion week shows). The creamy textures of the contour and highlighter mean application and blending are a total dream. I do prefer the bronzing shade in this compact, as I like my highlighter a little more pigmented and glossy, but it's a great one to take away on holiday when I don't want to pack a separate product.

3. Tom Ford Hyaluronic Energising Mist

Tom Ford Hyaluronic Energising Mist Best face mist

I'm a sucker for a face mist – in fact, I spray them so generously I can speed through an entire bottle in little more than a fortnight. My favourite has to be a hydrating formula, which makes this hyaluronic-rich spritz a solid go-to in my collection. It can be used as part of your skincare routine after cleansing (as a toner), to set make-up, or simply to keep the face refreshed and hydrated throughout the day, so is worth keeping in your bag always. Plus, if you're going to take a face mist out on-the-go make it a chic one.

4. Tom Ford Eye Color Quad

Tom Ford Eye Color Quad Best eyeshadow

It'd be hard for me to pick just one make-up buy from TF as the best, but if forced... The texture of these eyeshadows is so incredibly buttery and smooth, they blend beautifully across the lid. The shades available are also nothing short of stunning. The quad I always seem to return to is Honeymoon - a beguiling golden-burgundy collection that offers options for both daytime looks and amped-up evening occasions. They may be an investment, but these quads will last you for ages and help you to create the most standout shadow creations.

5. Tom Ford Mandarino di Amalfi Perfume

Tom Ford Mandarino di Amalfi Perfume Best summer fragrance Specifications Key notes: Lemon, orange blossom and musk Size: 50ml

This fragrance was my first Tom Ford love; it's fresh and zesty, with hints of citrus and the sea. It features lemon, grapefruit and mint at the top and is grounded by the likes of musk, vetiver and amber at the base. Mandarino di Amalfi is the perfect summer scent if you prefer to steer clear of creamy, coconutty elixirs and instead choose refreshing, lightweight spritzes.

6. Tom Ford Vanilla Sex Perfume

Tom Ford Vanilla Sex Perfume Best evening scent Specifications Key notes: Amber, vanilla, white floral and sandalwood Size: 50ml

From my original favourite to a new hero, Vanilla Sex is far creamier and smoother, with notes of bitter almond, vanilla and tonka bean. It's very grounding while also feeling mysterious and sexy, making it ideal for nighttime wear. Going on a date? You can't go wrong.

7. Tom Ford Lip Colour

Tom Ford Lip Colour Best lipstick Specifications Shades: 18

Is there anything more chic than whipping out a Tom Ford tube from your handbag? I'd argue not. These lipsticks not only look beautiful but have substance; they are highly pigmented and feel nourishing on the lips, with a natural satin finish. My top pick has to be Wild Ginger; I am a huge fan of orange-toned reds, and I've never found one as perfect as this. The neutral hues on offer are also impressive though, if that's more your thing.

8. Tom Ford Brow Sculptor

Tom Ford Brow Sculptor Best brow product Specifications Shades: Granite, Chestnut, Espresso, Taupe

One of the original most beloved eyebrow pencils around, this is a longstanding hero in the Tom Ford beauty line. Its arched tip means easier application, while the soft, blendable texture of the product ensures natural-looking strokes. Paired with a spoolie brush on the other end, this will have your brows looking natural, fluffy and still defined in an instant.