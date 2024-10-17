Tom Ford is a brand that epitomises luxury - here are the products that are actually worth investing in
From the iconic contour duo to the most perfect scents
When I first started working in beauty, Tom Ford was easily one of the most covetable brands at the time. And it remains the same to this day. The deluxe packaging, gorgeous pigments and stunning colour ranges were enough to draw me in immediately. And while the brand's products are pricey, they're the ultimate treat – and they always deliver.
While Tom Ford has perhaps become best known for its beautiful fragrance range, I'm still a number one fan of its make-up offerings. The eyeshadow quads are truly divine, while the lipsticks are the ultimate sign of style and decadence. In short, I'm not sure I'll ever not be excited by this brand.
For this reason, I've selected the very best Tom Ford products I'd recommend after years as a beauty editor. This should help you to decide where to invest – you're welcome.
1. Tom Ford Runway Lip Pencil
Tom Ford Runway Lip Pencil
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
In recent years, I have become such a lip liner fan – and my favourite formulas are the options that are soft and blendable enough to use across the entire lip. This one is perfect for this; while the liner is the right texture to define the lips, it is also smooth enough to use as a lipstick too. This can only be good news, seeing how the shade range is so lovely, with neutrals and reds galore. My favourite go-to is Re-See, which is a pretty nude-pink that I use either alone or with one of my (many, many) lipsticks of a similar shade, which it complements brilliantly.
2. Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo
Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate Contour Duo
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Perhaps one of the brand's better-known make-up offerings, you'll be hard pressed to find a make-up artist who doesn't have this in their kit (it's also a big hit backstage at the top fashion week shows). The creamy textures of the contour and highlighter mean application and blending are a total dream. I do prefer the bronzing shade in this compact, as I like my highlighter a little more pigmented and glossy, but it's a great one to take away on holiday when I don't want to pack a separate product.
3. Tom Ford Hyaluronic Energising Mist
Tom Ford Hyaluronic Energising Mist
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I'm a sucker for a face mist – in fact, I spray them so generously I can speed through an entire bottle in little more than a fortnight. My favourite has to be a hydrating formula, which makes this hyaluronic-rich spritz a solid go-to in my collection. It can be used as part of your skincare routine after cleansing (as a toner), to set make-up, or simply to keep the face refreshed and hydrated throughout the day, so is worth keeping in your bag always. Plus, if you're going to take a face mist out on-the-go make it a chic one.
4. Tom Ford Eye Color Quad
Tom Ford Eye Color Quad
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
It'd be hard for me to pick just one make-up buy from TF as the best, but if forced... The texture of these eyeshadows is so incredibly buttery and smooth, they blend beautifully across the lid. The shades available are also nothing short of stunning. The quad I always seem to return to is Honeymoon - a beguiling golden-burgundy collection that offers options for both daytime looks and amped-up evening occasions. They may be an investment, but these quads will last you for ages and help you to create the most standout shadow creations.
5. Tom Ford Mandarino di Amalfi Perfume
Tom Ford Mandarino di Amalfi Perfume
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This fragrance was my first Tom Ford love; it's fresh and zesty, with hints of citrus and the sea. It features lemon, grapefruit and mint at the top and is grounded by the likes of musk, vetiver and amber at the base. Mandarino di Amalfi is the perfect summer scent if you prefer to steer clear of creamy, coconutty elixirs and instead choose refreshing, lightweight spritzes.
6. Tom Ford Vanilla Sex Perfume
Tom Ford Vanilla Sex Perfume
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
From my original favourite to a new hero, Vanilla Sex is far creamier and smoother, with notes of bitter almond, vanilla and tonka bean. It's very grounding while also feeling mysterious and sexy, making it ideal for nighttime wear. Going on a date? You can't go wrong.
7. Tom Ford Lip Colour
Tom Ford Lip Colour
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Is there anything more chic than whipping out a Tom Ford tube from your handbag? I'd argue not. These lipsticks not only look beautiful but have substance; they are highly pigmented and feel nourishing on the lips, with a natural satin finish. My top pick has to be Wild Ginger; I am a huge fan of orange-toned reds, and I've never found one as perfect as this. The neutral hues on offer are also impressive though, if that's more your thing.
8. Tom Ford Brow Sculptor
Tom Ford Brow Sculptor
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One of the original most beloved eyebrow pencils around, this is a longstanding hero in the Tom Ford beauty line. Its arched tip means easier application, while the soft, blendable texture of the product ensures natural-looking strokes. Paired with a spoolie brush on the other end, this will have your brows looking natural, fluffy and still defined in an instant.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
My male best friend taught me what good love looks like
“I realised true love for another man had never made so much sense—and we’d never even kissed.”
By Bel Hawkins
-
Resistance band core workouts are effective, easy and completely free - 5 best to try at home today
Prepare to work those abs and obliques.
By Anna Bartter
-
I spend a lot of time analysing hair trends—and I can't stop admiring these celebrity-approved straight bobs
*This* is why a sleek, straight bob is such a timeless look
By Lucy Abbersteen