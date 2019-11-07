The possibilities are endless...
They say the eyes are the window to the soul, so let’s make sure that they pop. Arm yourself with the best mascara, best eyeliner and eyebrow products as everyday staples, but few products allow for us a much creativity as the best eyeshadow palettes.
Eyeshadows can add a subtle wash of flattering colour, allow you to create smouldering smokey nighttime looks, or even crazy colourful combinations. Playing with different textures, finishes and shades will allow you to create looks for every occasion with one product, making them so worth the investment.
So, no matter your budget, keep reading as we take you through the best eyeshadow palettes on the market…
Best eyeshadow palettes for blue eyes
The best eyeshadow colours for blue eyes are browns, bronzes and golds, all of which can really help make eyes stand out. If you’re looking for something bolder try blues, pinks or corals.
Best eyeshadow palettes for brown eyes
Greys, warm browns and plum tones are all great picks for brown eyes and, for bolder options, bright pinks and purples make a great pairing.
Best eyeshadow palettes for green eyes
Browns, copper and silver tones all work really well on green eyes, while shades of purple will really make them pop.
Best eyeshadow primer
If you have oily eyelids and your shadow and liner likes to slip and slide all over the place, it’s essential to use an eyeshadow primer. Probably the best in the biz is the below, which will grip shadow to your life all day long.
Urban Decay’s Original Primer Potion, £12.25 Fabled
Buy Now
Best drugstore eyeshadow palettes
Sleek I-Divine Palette, £8.99, Boots
Latest Stories
Between them Sleek’s palettes have every single colour you could ever possibly need; A New Day contains the essential neutrals for day-to-day wear, while All Night Long (above) takes those up a notch for brighter, more shimmery looks. Want something bolder? Try 3AM on for size. Be sure to check out other drugstore brands like NYX and Rimmel for other great, affordable buys.
Buy now
Keep reading for the latest and greatest eyeshadow palettes on the market right now.
Urban Decay Naked 2 Palette, £27.65 Fabled
While the original Naked palette has been discontinued, 2 and 3 are still knocking around. Naked 2 is a great mix of neutral browns with black and grey shadow for when you need to make things smokier. The Nakeds are legendary for a reason – you won't regret investing.
Illamasqua Palette Electrify Artistry Palette, £38, illamasqua.com
Enjoy experimenting with bold, bright colours? Get hold of Illamasqua's crazy Christmas palette and get playing with glitter and colour all party season long.
Tom Ford Beauty Eye Colour Quad in Silvered Topaz, £66, Selfridges
Make-up bag sized eyeshadow quads are probably one of the best beauty inventions to date; so much colour choice taking up such little space. We love the shades in the Silvered Topaz quad by Tom Ford Beauty – dab a little of the lighter shades on the eyelid for an understated daytime look, or go all out with a bold smokey eye.
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk, £39 John Lewis
It's no surprise that Charlotte Tilbury's eyeshadow quads, promising a different "look" in each palette, are insanely popular among beauty lovers. Colour rich and velvety, these shades are everything you want from an eyeshadow and more – and the glitter adds the perfect finishing touch at the end. Pillow Talk is Tilbury's most popular nude lip colour that last year she turned into an eyeshadow palette that suits every single eye colour and skin tone. Swoon.
Rimmel Magnif’eyes Eye Contouring Palette In Smokey Edition, £8.99 Feel Unique
If you struggle to nail a smokey eye, then you need this in your kit. Combining any of these shades will automatically help you get the look.
Nars Ignited Eyeshadow Palette, £56 John Lewis
Look at the stunning shades on this palette. If you're frightened by the brighter shades, don't be because they perfectly compliment the more wearable tones. Get playful with the three different textures - matte, shimmer and full-on glitter. There are so many possibilities in this palette.
Chanel Les Beiges Natural Eyeshadow Collection Les Indispensables, £67 Harvey Nichols
Chanel's Les Beiges collections are always so covetable and 2019's is no different. The nudey brown and beige shades in this palette work with all eye colours, but if you have blue or green eyes this is going to make them stand out.
Bobbi Brown Ultra-Violet Eye Shadow Palette, £36.50 Look Fantastic
Green and brown eyed people, meet your evening palette. These lilacs, violets and poppy purples can be turned into smokey eyes, subtle nods of glitter and full on Studio 54 disco vibes.
Estée Lauder Oh Naturelle! Eyeshadow Palette, £43 John Lewis
This is like an eyeshadow wardrobe - there are muted light shades for, deep moody colours and matte and pearl finishes all with nude undertones.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Eyeshadow Palette in Subliminal, £115 Selfridges
OK, we know this palette is super spenny and you might need to save up for a bit before purchasing, BUT you have never seen pigments like this. The staying power and the colour payoff is outstanding and as eyeshadow doesn't have an expiry date, this will last you years. Worth every penny in our opinion.
Róen Warm Eye Shadow Palette, $42
You probably haven't heard of the clean make-up brand, Róen Beauty, but all you need to know is that the creative director is Nikki DeRoest. She is the woman behind Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's incredible beauty looks. Glow is her thing, as you can see from this insane palette. It's only available on the website at the moment, but they ship to the UK. Huzzah.