After years of testing, I can confirm this brand makes the most unique, show-stopping fragrances—these 7 prove it
Pure British heritage, bottled
Few perfume houses have so storied a history as Penhaligon's. Worn by the likes of Oscar Wilde and Maria Callas—and today by celebrities as far-ranging as Ryan Gosling and Marina Abramovich—it is a brand that is steeped in British heritage, yet appeals to modern sensibilities thanks to its playful storytelling, quirky bottles, and utterly unique olfactory creations.
It is also a perfume brand that has stood the test of time, like no other. William Penhaligon, a humble Cornish barber who had risen to the Royal Court, founded the brand in 1870 after being inspired by the exotic, balmy fumes that would emanate from the Turkish hammam next door. After he had trimmed the beards of his refined clientele, like the Shah of Persia, he was partial to adding a splash of perfume, and so in 1872, he created his own: Hammam Bouquet—an enduring icon, which I count amongst my favourites today.
Since then, Penhaligon's has gone on to create several seminal scents, distinct in their idiosyncrasy, and replete in their apothecary-style "bow-tied" bottles. More recent releases, like their unfolding Portraits collections, conjure up fictional lords, ladies, dukes and duchesses, and weave a web of scandal and intrigue around a central scent. Here, Penhaligon's pays homage to its "stuffy" British heritage with a nod and a wink—and noses like Bertrand Duchaufour and Alberto Morillas have helped to modernise its image in recent years, too.
From classic florals, evocative of the great British countryside, to deep musks, Penhaligon's has something for each palate. Below, I round up the very best.
Best Penhaligon's perfumes
1. Penhaligon's Halfeti
Penhaligon's Halfeti
Specifications
Perhaps the brand's best-known perfume today, and unequivocally its best-selling, Halfeti is a true crowd-pleaser for modern sensibilities. Musky, sexy and sensual, this long-lasting scent has notes of oud, zesty grapefruit, levantine spice, and rose, which mingle to create something that's as incredible smelling on first spritz, as it is hours later... Ideally, amid a romantic sojourn. Long praised for its ability to beguile and enchant, this is something you spray when you want to impress. It's one of the most expensive-smelling perfumes in my rotation, sure, but it's also downright seductive, on both men and women.
2. Penhaligon's Solaris
Penhaligon's Solaris
Specifications
To me, this is the ultimate summer scent. What opens as a bright lively citrus, with notes of blackcurrant, quickly settles into something warming and grounded. At its heart and base are ylang ylang and cedarwood, and a touch of creamy vanilla, which makes this scent distinctly feminine to my nose—it's a sunny vacation, but a grown up one. While I may not wear this every day, whenever I do pick it up, I fall in love with it once more, and can't help but reach for it for weeks to come.
3. Penhaligon's The Favourite
Penhaligon's The Favourite
Specifications
Saccharine with bursts of candy-floss and parma violet, The Favourite may be the prettiest bottle on my countertop, but she also has layers. On first spray, it's a pure floral gourmand, with violet leaf, freesia and mandarin orange, all of which feel overwhelmingly fresh on the palate. Then, it rolls into something deeper and woodier, with surprising mimosa, iris, jasmine sambac, and finally, musk, ambroxan and sandalwood. To me, it feels slightly different on each spray.
4. Penhaligon's Hammam Bouquet
Penhaligon's Hammam Bouquet
Specifications
Now, this is not for everyone, but if you want a piece of living, breathing olfactory history, then, you're going to want to get acquainted with Hammam Bouquet. I've written extensively about this scent before, and as the first Penhaligon's perfume, released in 1872, it is a testament to the sensibilities of the Victoria era—but remains surprising in its modernity today. In fact, I'd say that it was the first skin scent ever created. Musky, with a lick of human sweat, it combines of lavender, rose and sandalwood, all of which mingle to create something uniquely bitter and incredibly sensual. This is one for for the true fragrance nerds.
5. Penhaligon's Fortuitous Finley
Penhaligon's Fortuitous Finley
Specifications
"This was the first Penhaligon's scent I tried and I have been hooked ever since," says Junior Shopping Editor, Amelia Yeomans. "It easily ranks as one of the longest lasting perfumes in my entire collection, and it has a beautiful unisex feel with universal appeal. Its key notes are pistachio, violet leaf and leather, none of which I would usually be drawn to, but the combination creates a fresh, peppery fragrance with very subtly sweet undertones. It best suited to those who like a clean yet sophisticated scent that works for both day and night."
6. Penhaligon's Babylon
Penhaligon's Babylon
Specifications
A true exotic perfume that is warm, sensual and grounding, Babylon more than justifies its steep price tag. In fact, it's unlike anything I've smelt before. Conjuring up old empires and civilisations, it's decadent and luxurious with notes of vanilla, cedar and saffron, and hints of rich amber give it a little edge that puts it leagues ahead of other contemporary oriental perfumes. It's spicy and comforting all at once. I tend to reserve it for special occasions (it's very befitting of black tie events), but it can also be worn every day by those who like to make a statement.
7. Penhaligon's La Luna
Penhaligon's La Luna
Specifications
Evoking clean sheets, this green, citrus scent is endlessly refreshing. Billed as an homage to moonlight, it is a clear unisex on my nose, though some may find it leans more feminine. It opens with zesty orange, with lighter notes of jasmine, soft rose, and fir balsam. Later on, it mellows with the addition of bergamot. Some may call this a "clean girl scent", but I disagree, this is a fragrance that has true bite; if you weren't wide awake before you sprayed it, you will be afterwards.
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.
