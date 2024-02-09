This is Hailey Bieber's favourite lip liner—and it's just become mine, too

If there's something I'm always in the market for, it's *just one more* nude lip product. You can never have too many neutral lip options; they're versatile, flattering and go with everything. And when a celebrity puts their own personal endorsement behind one? Well, I'm completely sold—hook, line and sinker.

In fact, my favourite nude du jour is the Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil, which Hailey Bieber uses in 'Anywhere Caffeine.' The problem is, Make Up Forever is a brand that's not particularly well-stocked in the UK as a whole (although you can currently find it online at Sephora), and when it comes to a product (or shade) Hailey Bieber has put her affirmation behind, it's needless to say it has a tendency to sell out.

However, while Anywhere Caffeine is currently available, for times when it's not, I've found some brilliant alternatives and feel obligated to share them with you...

Hailey Bieber's 'Anywhere Caffeine'

Fans first heard about Hailey's love affair with Make Up Forever's pencil in a TikTok video, where she talked the camera through her make-up routine. “For lips, everyone knows I love this Anywhere Caffeine Lip Liner,” she said.

She then added that the way she likes to use it is with another iconic lip product layered on top.

“This is Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk,” she said, before adding: “I’m just gonna put it on my finger and dab it on."

“I love this lip combo. I love lip combos that I feel like match my natural colour of my lips," Hailey concluded.

A scroll of Hailey's Instagram will persuade you to give these shades a try; the gorgeous nude-pink look she rocks is so, so pretty.

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in Anywhere Caffeine £19 at Sephora

How to get the look

While Charlotte Tilbury's lipstick is easy to get your hands on, the Make Up Forever liner is a little more elusive in the UK. It is technically sold online at Sephora, but it's not often that I see it in stock.

During a recent trip to New York, I was desperate to get my hands on it. However, upon visiting Sephora, I realised Hailey's favourite shade was a little dark for me; I tend to go for a lighter nude-pink, while this is a mid nude-brown. I feel like it would suit most skin tones and tastes, but for me it just came down to personal preference, as I'm a pink girlie through and through.

That said, I did pick up the 'Completely Sepia' shade, which is very similar. It's a little lighter and has a pink undertone, making it my ideal liner. I have to say, I do love the texture and product as a whole, and would therefore recommend it in any shade.

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil in Completely Sepia £19 at Sephora

Luckily, 'Completely Sepia' is actually often in stock at Sephora over here, as is the hue 'Up & Down Tan,' which is another neutral.

If neither of those shades take your fancy, there are some other brilliant alternatives that will fill the gap. I love the Refy liner in Taupe, which has a definite muted brown undertone that is similar to Anywhere Caffeine. Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk is of course another great option (and will go with Hailey's fave lipstick), and both Victoria Beckham Beauty and Beauty Pie also have lovely nude pencils in buttery formulas.