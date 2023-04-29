Consider these 8 products the only beauty recommendations that matter this month

I'm going to be really honest with you, I have been feeling wildly overwhelmed with the number of new beauty launches recently. In fact, just the idea of compiling this month's instalment of Beauty Desk Drop (opens in new tab) tired me out. April has proved a seriously busy month for beauty product launches, from fake tans (opens in new tab) and sun creams (opens in new tab) to foundations (opens in new tab) and eye creams (opens in new tab). And truthfully, it's making my head spin.

As a beauty editor, it's my job to cut through the noise and recommend you only the very best products. With summer coming up, I understand that a lot of people (myself included) are looking to switch up their beauty routines—I'm swapping heavy foundations out for serum-based formulas (opens in new tab), reaching for richer body creams and prepping my balayage (opens in new tab) for summer with purple shampoos (opens in new tab). Annoyingly, beauty brands also know now is the time everyone's looking for beauty inspiration, which is why you might be finding the beauty space a bit saturated right now.

Last week, I took some time off work—away from the launches, away from the noise and away from the grinding machine of consumption. And I intentionally left writing this month's Beauty Desk Drop until now, so that I could embrace a fresh outlook on things. And wow has it worked.

A quick look at my calendar for April shows well over 100 beauty products and/or ranges have launched in the past 30 days. While, here at Marie Claire UK, we work with local charities to donate, rehome or recycle all of the beauty products we receive to ensure nothing goes to waste, the sheer mass of product that came my way this month was, frankly, shocking.

So I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you, before you buy any new beauty products for the summer ahead ask yourself the following:

Do I already have something else similar to this that needs using up first? If yes, finish what you have. Do these claims sound too good to be true? If yes, know it probably is too good to be true. Will I actually use this product to the very last drop? If no, you don't need it. If this product isn't quite right for me, is there someone I can give it to instead? If no, how can you avoid it ending up in the bin?

Out of the countless new beauty products that I tested throughout April, there were only eight that I felt fit the above criteria for me. So, here goes...

1. Monday Muse The Powder

Monday Muse is a brand that takes conscious beauty seriously. Unlike so many other brands out there, Monday Muse doesn't disguise grotesque overproduction with 'green' packaging claims. Instead, with just five products in its offering, it only creates products its founder, Lune Martens, really sees a noticeable gap in the market for. This new launch from the brand is truly exceptional. A waterless formula, the exfoliant taps out of the bottle as a yellow powder (it contains turmeric for brightening properties). When mixed with water, it lathers into an exfoliating facial wash that helps unclog pores in the most soothing and gentle of ways.

2. Dr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm

Dr. Jart's BB cream was the first beauty product I remember buying off an influencer's recommendation. To me, it was that product that marked the start of the beauty era we now find ourselves in. Yet, BB creams and skin tints have come a long way since then, so I wasn't particularly excited when this new formulation came my way. But then I tried it—and it's stunning. It's moisturising, glow giving and natural looking without being in the least bit greasy or tacky. It is, in my opinion, the ultimate summer base. Having said that, with other skin tints and BB creams being offered in up to 12 shades, this stuff only comes in 4. And while that sounded terrible to me at first, after seeing the brand tested these shades against a wide spectrum of skin tones, I can see this product truly is stretchable.

3. Loewe Aire Anthesis

I go weak at the knees for a Loewe fragrance—it's something about the way they encapsulate the sense-clearing freshness of nature that does it for me. The newest addition to the brand's offering, Aire Anthesis is marine-based and salty in the freshest of ways. Unlike so many other sea-like scents, it isn't watery in the slightest (which seems like an odd thing to say, I know). Instead, it's deep, inviting and piques serious interest.

4. e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Blush Wand

Don't make me say *that* word. Here at Marie Claire UK, we hate it. Any beauty product that sets out to copy another isn't something we like to support. However, I don't think this product actually is a 'dupe' (I'm sorry) in the way TikTok would have you believe. Sure, the applicator is somewhat similar to the Charlotte Tilbury beauty wands, but the actual formula feels quite different. The pigment blends more smoothly, leaving behind a watercolour-like tint, instead of one that is a highly pigmented and creamy. For big nights out I'll still be using my go-to Charlotte Tilbury Pillowtalk wand, but for everyday, I'm loving this.

5. Naturium Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion

If you don't already know, I'm a body care person. My criteria for body cream is that it should keep my skin feeling comfortable and looking glowing while not being in any way greasy, meaning the formula has to sink in quickly. This stuff is easily in the top three body lotions I've ever used. It does all of the above while just making skin feel healthy. Plus, I think it's really good value for money.

6. Kosas Revealer Concealer

I have been waiting years for this concealer to launch in the UK (Hailey Bieber is a big fan). It's always been available via the odd online retailer, but I wanted a decent shade match. Finally, this month Kosas launched in Space NK and I couldn't be more thrilled. This concealer is divine for the under-eye area. It's creamy and moisturising but matte enough to disguise dark circles and avoid any risk of skin looking sweaty.

7. Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Shampoo

I want to make it clear that I am not recommending anyone spend £50 on a 250ml bottle of shampoo here. This stuff is wildly expensive, and you don't ever need to spend that much on a beauty product. However, Beauty Desk Drop is about shining a spotlight on products that are actually really good, whatever their price—and this is great. My hair is straight, fine and thin, making it prone to greasiness, but recently I've noticed it's also prone to itching and flaking. Unlike other shampoos for sensitive scalps, this doesn't leave a moisturising film (something I find exacerbates my greasiness). Instead, it soothes, controls oil and leaves my hair looking exceptional. It is an absolute joy to use.

8. Lancôme Rénergie H.P.N. 300-Peptide Cream

I must admit, I don't often use face creams. Mostly, I use hydrating serums and a cream SPF. However, this new product from Lancôme has made me switch up my whole routine, and I'm here for it. Containing 300 types of peptides, it works to improve elasticity, boost radiance and boost collagen production in the skin. In the short term, though, it's moisturising without being too rich and makes for a great base for make-up.