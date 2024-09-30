We've invested *a lot* of time in testing autumn beauty products—these 8 meet our beauty-editor standards

Last week, I flung open my windows in the morning and, for the first time in many months, there was a chill in the air. Yes, autumn is officially here. And as the weather turns cooler, myself and Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, have been embarking upon our annual rethink of our beauty products. Suddenly, we want moisturisers targeted at dry skin, we luxury candles and diffusers to make our homes a haven and we want nourishing body lotions to deliver a hearty hit of comfort. Truthfully, autumn beauty is all about indulging in products that make you feel good. They should solve problems related to the changing climes but do all of that while soothing mind, body and soul.

September is always the busiest month of the year for us when it comes to testing new products—because, let's face it, everyone wants to start switching up their beauty game at this time of year. So, over the past four weeks, we have put a lot of effort into testing every new beauty product that has come our way. And, it's confirmed, these are the 8 new products from September set to carry our autumn beauty routines.

1. Neom Wellbeing Pod Diffuser with Matcha Glass Cover

(Image credit: Neom)

Neom Wellbeing Pod Diffuser with Matcha Glass Cover Best new room diffuser Today's Best Deals £105 at Neom

"All I want to do at this time of year is wrap myself up in a blanket on the sofa, with a hot cup of tea in hand, and watch back-to-back Nora Ephron movies. Come October, my home becomes my sanctuary. As somebody who puts a lot of energy into making my home smell great, I know a great diffuser when I test one—and this one from Neom is great. You simply pop in some water with your favourite essential oil and turn it on—it will kick out the most mind-soothing scents and create a spa-like environment at home. And while it does a great job at making my entire home smell divine, more than anything, it looks like a work of art. The hand-blown glass is unique, so every design is slightly different, and it just puts a smile on my face every time I walk into the room."– Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

2. Victoria Beckham The Concealer Pen with TFC8®

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham)

Victoria Beckham The Concealer Pen with TFC8® Best new concealer Today's Best Deals £60 at Victoria Beckham

"Rejoice! There is finally a Victoria Beckham Beauty concealer and I am thrilled. This new launch sees the brand partner with skincare god Augustinus Bader once again. The concealer contains Bader's patented skin healing TFC8® complex, so in theory the more you use it to cover up dark circles and blemishes the less you'll need to use in the future. I can't quite comment on that yet as I haven't been using it long enough, but it sure does cover up tenacious dark circles. I was lucky enough to meet Francesca Abrahamovitch, VB's make-up artist and she told me that two clicks should do your entire face and she was right. I've also found that leaving it to set for a minute or two before blending helps to disguise the areas you want covered better." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Jo Malone London Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense Best new perfume Specifications Key notes: Aromatic clean accord, hinoki wood, cedarwood Today's Best Deals £112 at Lookfantastic

"As a beauty editor who specialises in all the best perfumes, I'm going to say something that might upset people: it has been a long time since I was really impressed by a new Jo Malone London fragrance. It's not that I've disliked any of them at all, but the brand has set such a high standard for itself, it's more that none of the Jo Malone launches over the past few years have blown my socks off. This one, on the other hand, left my jaw on the floor. Hinoki & Cedarwood is a masterpiece. It is clean-smelling and possesses a water-like freshness, but that sense-clearing element sits on a bed of crisp bark-like wood. It is like the art of Japanese forest bathing."– Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

La Bonne Brosse The N.07 Intense Brush

(Image credit: La Bonne Brosse)

La Bonne Brosse The N.07 Intense Brush Best new hairbrush Today's Best Deals £138 at Liberty

"It's come to my attention recently that I don't look after my hair well enough. Because I colour my hair every six weeks, I avoid heat as much as possible to help prevent further damage. Which is all very well, but I very rarely brush my hair, which as a hair stylist recently told me is essential for hair health. So I am making some changes to my haircare routine. And what better way to start this new endeavour than with this absolutely beautiful hair brush. It's an investment, but when my skincare tools and heated styling tools, which I only use occasionally, are upwards of £200 why shouldn't I spend more on something that I will be using every single day. This particular brush is designed for those with thick, wavy, curly and coily hair and it detangles without disturbing the hair's natural shape." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Glossier Crème de You

(Image credit: Glossier)

Glossier Crème de You Best new body cream Today's Best Deals £45 at Glossier

"I am a lover of all things body care—I consider my nightly bath and body routine a sort of emotional ritual. Having said that, I am also painfully fussy with my body creams. I despise any sort of greasy film left on the skin and prefer buttery, whipped creams that melt into the skin and nourish as they work. On top of that, I also require a great fragrance in my body products. I want them to feel luxurious and be enjoyable to use. This new body cream from Glossier possess the iconic Glossier You scent: creamy, skin-like, musky and subtly rosy. It leaves my skin silky-soft, healthy looking and generally fills my heart with joy. I have emptied the whole pot already and am ready to tuck into my second." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

Bare By Vogue Face Tanning Drops

(Image credit: Bare By Vogue)

Bare By Vogue Face Tanning Drops Best new tanning product Today's Best Deals £19.99 at Bare By Vogue

"I consider tanning drops to be the first step of my make-up routine - the beginning of my base. I have been a loyal fan of the Isle of Paradise drops for over five years, but my allegiance has changed. I've been writing about tanning products for so long, I didn't think a product would be able to knock my socks off quite like these have. I have never had so many compliments about my skin and how luminous I look. I'm naturally fair skinned, but not in an English rose way, more of a walking dead way, so I always look much better with a bit of colour on my face. These develop so quickly that a mere two hours after using four or five drops in my moisturiser I am looking glowy and healthy. Somehow they seem to even out my skin tone too, as since I started using them I haven't needed to use my normal skin tint. I cannot think of a better product to rely on now that autumn is on the horizon." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

Susanne Kaufmann Ecotin Repair Serum

(Image credit: Susanne Kaufmann)

Susanne Kaufmann Ecotin Repair Serum Best new face serum Today's Best Deals £88 (was £110) at Space NK

"I'll start by saying that I have never met a Susanne Kaufmann product I didn't like—it is, hands down, in my top three skin and body care brands. I'm pleased to announce that this facial serum is every bit as good as I had hoped. It champions ectoin, a skin-barrier-restoring hero ingredient that works to hydrate, take down redness and irritation ,and generally restores healthy-looking glow. If you're battling with the elements and your skin is feeling a bit dry, irritated, red and weather-beaten, this little bottle will sort it out in an instant." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

Lancaster Crème Princière Moisturiser

(Image credit: Lancaster)

Lancaster Crème Princière Moisturiser Best new moisturiser Today's Best Deals £240 at Harrods

"Whilst 2024 has undoubtedly been the year of blush, in my world it's been the year of moisturisers. I have spent much time searching for the perfect day cream after discovering that so many of my skin complaints were as a result of dehydration and an upset skin barrier. One of the contenders in the running is this one by legendary sun care brand Lancaster. This month saw it relaunch its Ligne Princière skincare range, which focuses on skin repair. Whilst my skin typically craves rich creams, this one has a lightweight, almost gel-like texture, that does the job of nourishing my skin without ever feeling heavy. It leaves my skin feeling like velvet and looking brighter and perkier. 75 years of serious research has gone into this and just as the brand continues to lead the way in sun care innovation, now is its time to shine within the skincare market." – Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor