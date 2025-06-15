Sydney Sweeney’s Powerful Words on Filming Nude Scenes Are Going Viral

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from herWhite Lotus stardom to the Anyone But You Glen Powell dating rumours, she has been front and centre.

The actress has become most known however, for speaking her mind, with her candid declarations in recent years going viral. And from her transparency over her Euphoria salary to her words on "fake Hollywood feminism", she never fails to make headlines.

It was Sweeney's candid words about filming Euphoria that made headlines this week, as the 27-year-old opened up about her thoughts on shooting nude scenes.

"I don't get nervous," Sweeney stated in an interview with W Magazine for its Special Summer Issue, explaining that she has "gained so much confidence and self-awareness" on Euphoria.

"I think that the female body is a very powerful thing," she went on to explain. "And I'm telling my character's story, so I owe it to them to tell it well and to do what needs to be done."

"In general, if something scares me, then usually I’m going to do it, because that means I’m challenging myself," Sweeney later added in the interview. "But I do have really bad stage fright. I’m getting better now, but I give enormous credit to anybody who does theater or live talk shows. I’m terrified by both."

Sweeney has spoken publicly about filming nude scenes in the past, voicing her frustration at nudity overshadowing her work on Euphoria.

"When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise," Sweeney explained in a 2022 interview with The Independent. "But the moment a girl does it, it's completely different... [there's] stigma against actresses who get naked on screen."

"I think it’s ridiculous," she has previously explained to The Sun. "I’m an artist, I play characters. It makes me want to play characters that piss people off more."

