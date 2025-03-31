It's a hard job picking the best beauty products of the month, but we've only gone and done it with these 8

When your job is to test beauty products for a living it is incredibly overwhelming. Now, don't come for us, in no way are we comparing our very fortunate jobs to rocket science or cardiology. However, when you are sent as many products as we are, from what is a very oversaturated market, it is a tough job sorting the wheat from the chaff.

How do we decide what makes the best mascara that everyone will want to try? Or the best hair oil that will resonate with today's market? We think about the products that we would go out and spend our own money on. You know you've got a good product in your hand if your beauty editor friends have it on their repeat purchase list.

And, so that's what this is. This list is the best products of the month that myself and Senior Beauty Writer, Lollie King, would go out and buy ourselves. (Yes, some of the more spenny ones will have to wait until pay day.)

1. Givenchy Désobéissant Eau de Parfums

(Image credit: Givenchy)

Givenchy Désobéissant Eau de Parfums Best new perfume Specifications Key notes: Today's Best Deals £240 at Givenchy Beauty

"When it comes to fragrance, I am incredibly hard to please. So much so, that it's not often a topic I like to write about. I like so few perfumes that I find it challenging to write enthused copy about things I'm not keen on. When this new Givenchy perfume, one of the latest additions to the brand's La Collection Particulière Les Jardins Range, landed on my desk, it was the packaging that piqued my interest first. I love a thick-glassed, clean-lined bottle—oh so chic. I gave it a spray and knew there was something about it that I liked. It doesn't have my preferred heady jasmine or white floral notes, instead, it's a clean scent with an instantly fresh opening of citrussy and green notes that dries down on the skin, leaving it smelling spicy and warm. I've realised why I like it so much, it's a scent that I want to smell on my husband at the end of a long day." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Nars Afterglow Tempting Eyeshadow Palette

(Image credit: Nars)

Nars Afterglow Tempting Eyeshadow Palette Best new eyeshadow palette Today's Best Deals £55 at Cult Beauty

"Trust me when I say, this is the only eyeshadow palette you'll need for spring and beyond. Nars palettes like this are almost a rite of passage for any beauty lover, but I foresee this being my go-to for a long time. It contains nine warm pink shades with three mattes, six glitter shades, and a mirror for on-the-go application. I like to use the terracotta brown shade Unwritten all over the lid, then accent it with the deeper hue Follow Me and even add a pop of Feeling It, if I'm really, well, feeling it.

The beauty of these shades is that they don't require total precision. Smudge with your fingers for a wash of sparkle or use the matte shades for more of a smokey base beneath the glitter. Spring sparkle complete." - Lottie King, Senior Beauty Writer

3. Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Hair Oil

(Image credit: Kérastase)

Kérastase Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops Hair Oil Best new hair oil Today's Best Deals £38.80 at Lookfantastic

"Last year I stopped using hair oils on damp hair, in favour of hair creams, and I found that my naturally wavy texture was all the better for it. However, my flyaways are still a problem, especially after blow drying. I didn't think I could love a Kérastase hair oil as much as I loved the iconic Elixir Ultime L’Huile Originale (which incidentally just won a Marie Claire Prix d'Excellence de la Beauté International award) but the brand's latest offering from its Gloss Absolu range is glorious. You can use it on wet or dry hair, but I prefer using it once I've dried it, and on the days following. It reduces frizz and leaves my lengths looking like liquid waves. Be careful, you don't need a lot, so start with a small amount to avoid looking greasy. I wouldn't apply it to the roots. It smells amazing too, nothing like your typical rose perfume." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Jo Malone London Restore Body Oil

(Image credit: Jo Malone London)

Jo Malone London Restore Body Oil Best new body oil Today's Best Deals £64 at Selfridges

"Do I need to use a body oil every day? No, but as the weather is getting a little warmer, I'm leaning heavily into my body routine. I say, we should opt for indulgence, always, and this body oil is the epitome of that. It has the most divine spring fragrance of jasmine, neroli and rosehip essential oils. I use this immediately out of the shower and the super nourishing primrose and almond oils give me the silkiest and softest skin. If you want to elevate this body oil experience to new heights, Jo Malone London launches an exclusive treatment with AIRE Ancient Baths on the 1st April called the Restorative Ritual that uses the Restore Body Oil & Exfoliating Scrub." - Lollie King, Senior Beauty Writer

5. Sisley Paris Sensitive Skin Soothing Care

(Image credit: Sisley Paris)

Sisley Paris Sensitive Skin Soothing Care Best new gentle moisturiser Today's Best Deals £165 at Sisley

"I got sick at the beginning of January—you know, the thing that everyone had that made them take to their beds for almost a week. I got better and thought nothing more of it. That was until a few weeks later when my skin erupted with a rash across my chest, stomach and forehead. I was diagnosed with guttate psoriasis, my body's reaction to the illness, and was told that it could take two to three months to clear. I'm approaching the third month mark and the rash is still there. I've had to drastically change my routines and pare everything back. This heavenly lightweight moisturiser has been a tonic for my dry and irritate complexion. Designed specifically for sensitive skin with a compromised skin barrier, my dry, patchy and dehydrated skin is instantly soothed and when new patches appear, they come back less aggressively." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. UKLash UKSkin LED Dual Light Pro-Therapy Face Mask

(Image credit: UKLash UKSkin)

UKLash UKSkin LED Dual Light Pro-Therapy Face Mask Best new LED face mask Today's Best Deals £199 at UKLash

"When it comes to beauty gadgets, as a mild technophobe, sometimes just the sight of them can put me off. But I'll be honest, I was intrigued by this and have been committed to using it ever since I was introduced to it. I've seen quite a few of the best LED face masks around at extortionate prices, so £199 feels like a steal, especially considering it does the same job as other masks double the price. If you're worried about skin conditions, including fine lines, wrinkles or pigmentation, this LED Dual Light Pro-Therapy Face Mask can help to improve their appearance. It uses both Red and near-infrared light to amplify the cellular renewal process, leaving your skin brighter and texture clearer. I use mine a few times a week while I'm making dinner or watching my latest Netflix obsession. It fits in with my routine, and yes, my skin is a whole lot brighter." - Lollie King, Senior Beauty Writer

7. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Soulmates Face Palette

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beauty Soulmates Face Palette Best new face palette Today's Best Deals £43 at Charlotte Tilbury

"If you are a fan of Charlotte Tilbury's iconic Airbrush Flawless Finish then prepare to get excited. This new duo palette consists of the beloved powder, similar to the original but with colour correcting pigment technology, and a Pillow Talk Love Blush, in either pink or peach. Each powder formula blurs and smooths and gives the most beautiful velvet effect on the skin. I have to be honest, I haven't used a powder formula in years, my dry skin prefers cream and liquid textures, but this has become a firm fixture in my daily make-up routine. I love the way that the setting powder brightens my dark circles and tones down areas of redness. I've been wearing the peach blush every day and it adds a youthful pop of colour to the apples of my cheeks." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. Augustinus Bader The Sunscreen

(Image credit: Augustinus Bader)

Augustinus Bader The Sunscreen Best new facial sunscreen Today's Best Deals £105 at Space NK

I've said it before and I'll say it again: this is the best facial sunscreen I have ever used. And, no, I'm not being dramatic. As someone with dark skin, it it so difficult to find a sunscreen that doesn't leave me with a white cast. This is a quest that I have been on for most of my adult life. But this SPF is oh so different. This is the kind of SPF that makes you excited to use it.

I have oily/combination skin, and this glides over my skin, leaving me glowing but never shiny. There isn't so much as a whisper of white across my complexion, and regular use means that it helps to tackle fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation too. I've truly met my (SPF) match." - Lollie King, Senior Beauty Writer