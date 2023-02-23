If you're after no-make-up make-up, these skincare-infused serum foundations are worth knowing about
And they're perfect for foundation-haters
Throughout my career, I've interviewed many skin experts and make-up artists, and one of the most common pieces of advice I hear is that the secret to making your make-up base look good is in skin prep (opens in new tab). You can have the very best foundation (opens in new tab) to hand, but if you're not giving your skin the very best skincare ingredients, your base can only work so hard. And that's why serum foundations are such a game-changer.
Containing a plethora of skin-loving ingredients, serum foundations tend to be skincare-infused, resulting in a healthy, natural-looking base. And as a bit of a foundation-phobe, I'm big into serum foundations. Dominic Skinner, Global Senior Artist at MAC explains, "Using a foundation that contains high levels of skincare ingredients means that you are not only getting the benefit of coverage and an even-looking skin tone, but it also means your skin is benefitting, too. Over time, the skincare ingredients will help make your skin look and feel better."
Slightly different from tinted moisturisers (opens in new tab), serum foundations tend to be lightweight and don't just contain hydrating skincare ingredients. In fact, the calibre of ingredients in some serum foundations is really impressive. As someone with combination skin, I often find foundations for oily skin (opens in new tab) too mattifying and foundations for dry skin (opens in new tab) too greasy, but serum foundations fit just right.
They're great for busy people, too. While we would never recommend skipping your skincare routine (it is, of course, the basis of any beauty routine), if you struggle to work actives into your routine, the right serum foundation can help keep your skin ticking over. "If you struggle to fit in a good skincare routine into your day, then having active ingredients in your foundation means you're still treating your skin to routine," adds Skinner.
And the truth is, I've known about the magic of serum foundations for a little while. After years of battling foundation formulas and never quite finding my perfect match, last year I turned to serum foundations. Since then, I've tried virtually every formula under the sun. I've tested them against longevity, finish, luxury and wearability. So, trust me when I say these are the best serum foundations out there.
I was absolutely thrilled when this serum foundation finally launched in the UK last year. I had heard wonderful things about it from US-based beauty editors, and I wasn't let down. The formula leaves skin looking dewy and plump, and it packs some impressive coverage. As somebody who doesn't like to wear foundation every day, this acts as a slightly heavier duty formula for when I'm heading out. I do find I need to powder my t-zone to prevent unwanted shine, but it's manageable. However, it's worth noting (particularly when shade matching), that the formula applies lighter than its dry-down. Upon application, the serum foundation will dry after around 60 seconds, and you'll notice it darken. It's a bit of a faff but it's certainly not enough to put me off wearing it.
If I'm after a my-skin-but-better base, this is the product I turn to. It's noticeable enough that it evens out tone and adds a hint of lit-from-within glow, but it's lightweight enough to feel as though my skin is bare. With only six shades, I'll admit that the offering isn't great and should be improved. However, I have no problem dabbling between shades 1 and 2—I find them to be quite stretchable (and actually so, not like some of the other foundations out there that claim to be but aren't).
With a hearty dose of hyaluronic acid, this serum foundation delivers on the hydration front. What's most impressive, perhaps, is that it doesn't leave the oily areas of my skin looking greasy or shiny—it sort of takes down the shine without sacrificing glow. The coverage is a little fuller than I would typically go for on a daily basis, but it also sheers out beautifully.
This serum foundation is one of the originals—and, in my opinion, best. It's recently had a bit of a shake up, formulation wise, and I'm in love with it. Now available with SPF40 (foundation shouldn't replace your SPF, it's just good as an extra), this foundation is dewy, blurring and packs in some impressive tone-evening coverage, too. Again, it's the sort of serum foundation I reach for when I want to look a bit more 'together'.
There are few make-up launches that I deem impressive enough for me to actually create space in my everyday make-up bag for them—but this serum foundation was one of them. The formula is made up of small balls of pigment suspended in a refreshing, cooling and hydrating skincare formula. The finish? A natural-looking, sheered out coverage that will leave people thinking your skin just looks that good naturally.
Serum foundations aren't all barely-there finishes and dewy glow. In fact, if you like your foundation to have a lightweight feel but for it to also pack some serious coverage, this one's for you. It feels almost impossibly light on the skin but delivers a camouflaging result, leaving pores, blemishes and pigmentation basically invisible.
This foundation is called Waterweight for a reason. The formula is water based, meaning the overall texture is runny, light and hydrating. One layer will deliver a beautifully light–medium coverage, but for when you want your base to work a bit harder, it layers beautifully.
Shannon Lawlor is the Acting Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire. With over eight years of experience working for some of the beauty industry’s most esteemed titles, including Who What Wear, Glamour UK, Stylist, Refinery29 and Fabulous, Shannon’s aim is to make the conversation around beauty as open, relatable and honest as possible. As a self-confessed lazy girl, Shannon has a particular love for fool-proof make-up products and skincare tips that save on both time and energy.
