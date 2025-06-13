Consider These 9 Illuminating SPFs Your Shortcut to Brighter, Healthier Skin—No Highlighter Necessary

Ask any dermatologist for their golden rule for healthy skin, and chances are they’ll say the same thing: wear your SPF every single day. Yes, we beauty editors hate to hark on about it, but it is a skincare non-negotiable. And while the message about the importance of protecting your skin from UV damage is starting to get through—not only to prevent long-term skin health issues but also as an effective way to prevent pigmentation, dehydration and texture—there’s still a lingering misconception that facial sunscreen is thick, chalky and uncomfortable to wear. While this might have been the case for many years, those days are long gone.

Some of the best illuminating SPFs on the market right now are proof that the sunscreens of today are about so much more than protection. In fact, with this new generation of skincare-rich, glow-boosting formulas, applying SPF has become one of my favourite steps in my skincare routine. I can rest assured that I’m shielding my skin from damaging UV rays with the bonus of boosting my skin’s radiance and faking a night of eight hours' sleep.

Ahead, my pick of the nine best illuminating SPFs that look after your skin while imparting that coveted lit-from-within glow. Consider them your shortcut to helping your skin look and stay healthy every single day.

The best illuminating SPFs

1. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30 Best overall illuminating SPF Specifications UVA protection: Broad-spectrum UVB protection: SPF 30 Reasons to buy + Majorly glowy + Different shades available + Layers well and looks great worn alone Reasons to avoid - Would like a higher SPF version

If there’s one brand that I’d credit with turning the tide on the appeal of wearing sunscreen then it would be Supergoop, and this cult product really delivers when it comes to luminosity. Available in four different shades, from a pearlescent pink to a deep bronze, it acts in much the same way as a glowy make-up primer would—imparting a dewy, pearlescent sheen on skin. There are many days that I skip my base products entirely and just wear this with a little bit of concealer, but if you are applying other products on top, then they’ll layer beautifully. Even better, it’s packed with skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin B5 to plump, smooth and hydrate skin. My only gripe? Please bring this out in an SPF 50 version, Supergoop!

2. Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Skinscreen Serum

Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Skinscreen Serum Best for dry skin Specifications UVA protection: Broad-spectrum UVB protection : SPF 50+ Reasons to buy + Rich and silky texture + Beautiful sheeny finish + Love the dropper applicator Reasons to avoid - Might be too dewy for some

Ultra Violette is also a huge innovator in the SPF space, and its much-hyped Queen Screen formula is deserving of the buzz. In fact, it was this product which got me absolutely hooked on the brand. It has a really unique milky serum texture that melts like butter into your skin, leaving it velvet-soft and beautifully sheeny. I will say, though, this is majorly dewy. And while I personally don’t mind looking like a glazed doughnut, if you do have oily skin like me, then you might not love how overtly shiny this SPF is, especially after a few hours of wear. Drier complexions and those who love an intense sheen, however, will drink this up.

3. Murad Superactive Moisturiser SPF 50: Brightening

Murad Superactive Moisturiser SPF 50: Brightening Best for pigmentation Specifications UVA protection: Broad-spectrum UVB protection: SPF 50 Reasons to buy + Hydrating formula + Improves skin tone long-term + Contains brightening vitamin C Reasons to avoid - It's expensive

If you’re after a sunscreen that will not only instantly brighten your skin and offer protection from UV rays, but will actually improve the look of your skin with continued wear, then Murad’s vitamin C-infused SPF has been rigorously tested to deliver just that. While it certainly delivers on that instant hit of luminosity, the addition of a superactive vitamin C to fade existing dark spots and pigmentation alongside lipid-boosting technology, which boosts moisture levels and plumps skin with ceramides, means that my skin actually looks way more even and healthy since I started testing this a few weeks back. For me, it’s post-acne marks that it has really helped to alleviate, but overall, my skin definitely looks clearer and fresher.

4. Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops

Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops Best for blurring and smoothing Specifications UVA protection: Broad-spectrum UVB protection: SPF 50+ Reasons to buy + Blurs and brightens + Non-irritating mineral formula + So lightweight on the skin Reasons to avoid - Slightly oily feel

Despite only launching earlier this year, I know so many fellow beauty editors who are obsessed with this glow-boosting SPF. And while it isn’t so unusual for a sunscreen to capture the attention of the industry, what is rare is for it to be a mineral SPF, which typically are known for their quite heavy textures and white cast. This one, however, is neither. In fact, it’s incredibly lightweight, beautifully sheer and lends a beautiful satin sheen to skin. I will say that, for me, it feels a little oilier than I’d like, but it does have an incredible ability to sink into skin and blur over pores, redness and any uneven texture. In fact, you’d easily be able to wear this alone as a base product, as it makes skin look that good.

5. Kosas DreamBeam Sunscreen SPF 30

Kosas DreamBeam Sunscreen SPF 30 Best illuminating SPF for oily skin Specifications UVA protection: Broad-spectrum UVB protection : SPF 30 Reasons to buy + Smooths skin + Brightens without being overly shiny + Two different shades available Reasons to avoid - Slightly thicker texture than others on the list

There’s a fine line between glow and shine, especially if you have oily skin like me, and this sunscreen from Kosas nails it. Not only does the mineral formula protect skin from the sun, but it keeps excess oiliness at bay without dialling down the radiance. Available in two shades—Original (my favourite), which is a peachy-pink and Sunlit, which is a golden bronze—it instantly brightens skin, boosts glow, and neutralises any discolouration in your skin. I’ll often skip make-up entirely when I wear this, as I love how naturally fresh and smooth it leaves my skin looking.

6. L'Oréal Paris Bright Reveal UV Fluid Tinted Glow Bronze SPF50+

L'Oréal Paris Bright Reveal UV Fluid Tinted Glow Bronze SPF50+ Best for a sun-kissed glow Specifications UVA protection: Broad-spectrum UVB protection: SPF 50 Reasons to buy + Instant sun-kissed summer skin + Contains brightening skincare ingredients + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Not everyone will love the bronze finish

If your mornings tend to whizz by in a bit of a blur and you often find yourself skipping sunscreen because you simply don’t have time to add another step to your routine, then this tinted SPF from L'Oréal Paris might suit. Not only does it have the essential sunscreen protection (in SPF 50+ no less), but it’s infused with a tinted bronze glow that not only works to fake a subtly sun-kissed complexion, but the dermatologically-tested formula also harnesses niacinamide to help fade dark spots and even skin tone over time. A brilliant all-rounder at a high-street price point.

7. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Shield SPF 30

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Shield SPF 30 Best for juicy hydration Specifications UVA protection: Broad-spectrum UVB protection : SPF 30 Reasons to buy + Juicy, dewy skin + Smells fresh and fruity + Feels incredibly hydrating Reasons to avoid - Drier skin types might prefer this to oily

While it’s important to wear SPF year-round, it becomes even more crucial during the summer months when the UV rays are higher and even oily skin is prone to dehydration. And for those occasions, this new sunscreen from Glow Recipe acts like a much-needed glass of water for parched complexions. Harnessing glow-boosting skincare ingredients inspired by K-beauty, it’s packed with watermelon, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for deep nourishment and boasts the kind of dewy finish that would normally require layers of primer, skin tint and highlighter to achieve. Your skin will look as juicy as it smells, all while being safe from the sun thanks to SPF 30 protection.

8. Hello Sunday The Illuminating One Glow Primer SPF50

Hello Sunday The Illuminating One Glow Primer SPF50 Best illuminating SPF for layering under make-up Specifications UVA protection: Broad-spectrum UVB protection: SPF 50 Reasons to buy + Designed as a primer + Sheeny finish + Improves wear time of make-up Reasons to avoid - Slightly tacky texture before it dries down

A lot of the illuminating SPFs on this list double up as great primers, but this one from Hello Sunday has been specifically formulated to be used as one, and it really does a brilliant job of improving the longevity of any products you layer on top. Not only that, but the infusion of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and light-reflecting mica pigments means that it creates a really luminous base that shines through any skin tints or foundations that you apply afterwards. If you don’t love a really high-shine finish, then this might not be for you—it definitely has some shimmer to it—but as prep for a glowy summer make-up look, it’s brilliant.

9. Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Brightening Sun Serum

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Brightening Sun Serum Best illuminating SPF for mature skin Specifications UVA protection: Broad-spectrum UVB protection: SPF 50_ Reasons to buy + Smooths appearance of fine lines + Subtle pearlescent finish + Works well alone and under make-up Reasons to avoid - It's great, but wish it was more widely available!

Beloved by dermatologists, beauty editors and skincare fanatics alike, Mecca Cosmetica is an Australian-born skincare brand with one of their sunscreens reportedly selling once every 60 seconds in Australia and New Zealand. Although distribution isn’t as wide in the UK, you can nab their efficacious SPFs directly from their website and this one is well worth considering if you’re in your 30s or over and are looking for a sunscreen that will help protect your skin from signs of ageing but also minimise any existing fine lines while boosting brightness. This feels much more like a luxury moisturiser than a traditional SPF, yet it has all of the broad spectrum protection that you’d want from one, alongside a hefty dose of hydration and pearly glow.