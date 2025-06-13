Consider These 9 Illuminating SPFs Your Shortcut to Brighter, Healthier Skin—No Highlighter Necessary
No white cast or greasiness—just glow
Ask any dermatologist for their golden rule for healthy skin, and chances are they’ll say the same thing: wear your SPF every single day. Yes, we beauty editors hate to hark on about it, but it is a skincare non-negotiable. And while the message about the importance of protecting your skin from UV damage is starting to get through—not only to prevent long-term skin health issues but also as an effective way to prevent pigmentation, dehydration and texture—there’s still a lingering misconception that facial sunscreen is thick, chalky and uncomfortable to wear. While this might have been the case for many years, those days are long gone.
Some of the best illuminating SPFs on the market right now are proof that the sunscreens of today are about so much more than protection. In fact, with this new generation of skincare-rich, glow-boosting formulas, applying SPF has become one of my favourite steps in my skincare routine. I can rest assured that I’m shielding my skin from damaging UV rays with the bonus of boosting my skin’s radiance and faking a night of eight hours' sleep.
Ahead, my pick of the nine best illuminating SPFs that look after your skin while imparting that coveted lit-from-within glow. Consider them your shortcut to helping your skin look and stay healthy every single day.
The best illuminating SPFs
1. Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 30
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If there’s one brand that I’d credit with turning the tide on the appeal of wearing sunscreen then it would be Supergoop, and this cult product really delivers when it comes to luminosity. Available in four different shades, from a pearlescent pink to a deep bronze, it acts in much the same way as a glowy make-up primer would—imparting a dewy, pearlescent sheen on skin. There are many days that I skip my base products entirely and just wear this with a little bit of concealer, but if you are applying other products on top, then they’ll layer beautifully. Even better, it’s packed with skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin B5 to plump, smooth and hydrate skin. My only gripe? Please bring this out in an SPF 50 version, Supergoop!
2. Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Skinscreen Serum
Ultra Violette Queen Screen SPF 50+ Luminising Skinscreen Serum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Ultra Violette is also a huge innovator in the SPF space, and its much-hyped Queen Screen formula is deserving of the buzz. In fact, it was this product which got me absolutely hooked on the brand. It has a really unique milky serum texture that melts like butter into your skin, leaving it velvet-soft and beautifully sheeny. I will say, though, this is majorly dewy. And while I personally don’t mind looking like a glazed doughnut, if you do have oily skin like me, then you might not love how overtly shiny this SPF is, especially after a few hours of wear. Drier complexions and those who love an intense sheen, however, will drink this up.
3. Murad Superactive Moisturiser SPF 50: Brightening
Murad Superactive Moisturiser SPF 50: Brightening
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you’re after a sunscreen that will not only instantly brighten your skin and offer protection from UV rays, but will actually improve the look of your skin with continued wear, then Murad’s vitamin C-infused SPF has been rigorously tested to deliver just that. While it certainly delivers on that instant hit of luminosity, the addition of a superactive vitamin C to fade existing dark spots and pigmentation alongside lipid-boosting technology, which boosts moisture levels and plumps skin with ceramides, means that my skin actually looks way more even and healthy since I started testing this a few weeks back. For me, it’s post-acne marks that it has really helped to alleviate, but overall, my skin definitely looks clearer and fresher.
4. Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops
Kate Somerville HydraKate Illuminating SPF 50+ Drops
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Despite only launching earlier this year, I know so many fellow beauty editors who are obsessed with this glow-boosting SPF. And while it isn’t so unusual for a sunscreen to capture the attention of the industry, what is rare is for it to be a mineral SPF, which typically are known for their quite heavy textures and white cast. This one, however, is neither. In fact, it’s incredibly lightweight, beautifully sheer and lends a beautiful satin sheen to skin. I will say that, for me, it feels a little oilier than I’d like, but it does have an incredible ability to sink into skin and blur over pores, redness and any uneven texture. In fact, you’d easily be able to wear this alone as a base product, as it makes skin look that good.
5. Kosas DreamBeam Sunscreen SPF 30
Kosas DreamBeam Sunscreen SPF 30
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
There’s a fine line between glow and shine, especially if you have oily skin like me, and this sunscreen from Kosas nails it. Not only does the mineral formula protect skin from the sun, but it keeps excess oiliness at bay without dialling down the radiance. Available in two shades—Original (my favourite), which is a peachy-pink and Sunlit, which is a golden bronze—it instantly brightens skin, boosts glow, and neutralises any discolouration in your skin. I’ll often skip make-up entirely when I wear this, as I love how naturally fresh and smooth it leaves my skin looking.
6. L'Oréal Paris Bright Reveal UV Fluid Tinted Glow Bronze SPF50+
L'Oréal Paris Bright Reveal UV Fluid Tinted Glow Bronze SPF50+
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If your mornings tend to whizz by in a bit of a blur and you often find yourself skipping sunscreen because you simply don’t have time to add another step to your routine, then this tinted SPF from L'Oréal Paris might suit. Not only does it have the essential sunscreen protection (in SPF 50+ no less), but it’s infused with a tinted bronze glow that not only works to fake a subtly sun-kissed complexion, but the dermatologically-tested formula also harnesses niacinamide to help fade dark spots and even skin tone over time. A brilliant all-rounder at a high-street price point.
7. Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Shield SPF 30
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Dew Shield SPF 30
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
While it’s important to wear SPF year-round, it becomes even more crucial during the summer months when the UV rays are higher and even oily skin is prone to dehydration. And for those occasions, this new sunscreen from Glow Recipe acts like a much-needed glass of water for parched complexions. Harnessing glow-boosting skincare ingredients inspired by K-beauty, it’s packed with watermelon, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid for deep nourishment and boasts the kind of dewy finish that would normally require layers of primer, skin tint and highlighter to achieve. Your skin will look as juicy as it smells, all while being safe from the sun thanks to SPF 30 protection.
8. Hello Sunday The Illuminating One Glow Primer SPF50
Hello Sunday The Illuminating One Glow Primer SPF50
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A lot of the illuminating SPFs on this list double up as great primers, but this one from Hello Sunday has been specifically formulated to be used as one, and it really does a brilliant job of improving the longevity of any products you layer on top. Not only that, but the infusion of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and light-reflecting mica pigments means that it creates a really luminous base that shines through any skin tints or foundations that you apply afterwards. If you don’t love a really high-shine finish, then this might not be for you—it definitely has some shimmer to it—but as prep for a glowy summer make-up look, it’s brilliant.
9. Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Brightening Sun Serum
Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Brightening Sun Serum
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Beloved by dermatologists, beauty editors and skincare fanatics alike, Mecca Cosmetica is an Australian-born skincare brand with one of their sunscreens reportedly selling once every 60 seconds in Australia and New Zealand. Although distribution isn’t as wide in the UK, you can nab their efficacious SPFs directly from their website and this one is well worth considering if you’re in your 30s or over and are looking for a sunscreen that will help protect your skin from signs of ageing but also minimise any existing fine lines while boosting brightness. This feels much more like a luxury moisturiser than a traditional SPF, yet it has all of the broad spectrum protection that you’d want from one, alongside a hefty dose of hydration and pearly glow.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.
-
I've Been Doing Dance Cardio Workouts For the Last Two Weeks - and I'm Officially Obsessed
Fun, mood boosting, feel good vibes.
-
Jane Fonda on Being a Tomboy, the Beauty Advice She Got from Katherine Hepburn, and Embracing Youth at 87
"I wanted to be a boy... I wanted to be a cowboy"
-
Beauty Products Don't Get Much Easier To Use Than This Facial Fake Tan—It's Almost Failsafe
Plus, it's well below the £20 mark
-
I am truly terrible at reapplying my SPF—this protective mist takes the hard work out of topping up
Even on top of make-up
-
I Just Tried This Viral K-Beauty Sunscreen For The First Time—Here’s What You Need To Know Before Buying It
One of the need-to-know Korean skincare brands
-
I Hate the Feeling of Sun Cream, But These SPF Body Oils Leave My Skin Glowy and Smooth
Protection without the stickiness
-
As a Mum of Children That *Really* Dislike Suncream, I Have Finally Found a SPF We All Enjoy—It'll Last All Summer, Too
Obsessed with the XL bottle
-
This Little-Known Parisian Skincare Brand Might Have Just Made One of the Best SPFs For Sensitive Skin
And there's an accompanying after-sun tan booster
-
I love luxury skincare, but this £13 SPF moisturiser will be all I’m using this summer
Dewy skin with added sun protection
-
Merit creates chic products that *work*—its new tinted SPF makes sun protection easier than ever and I'm fully committed
It's SPF, the Merit way
-
There is far more to this innovative SPF serum than sun protection—it hydrates, primes and illuminates
It's replaced multiple steps in my routine