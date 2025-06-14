This £198 Face Oil Has a Cult Following, But Is It Really Worth the Splurge?

It comes with the territory that as a beauty editor I love skincare. In fact, I’m obsessed with it and, because testing products is a huge part of my job, my bathroom cabinet is overflowing with the best moisturisers, spot treatments, brightening serums and SPFs—although I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t have a toiletries bag that was fit to burst with skincare before I started working in the industry too. The only difference between now and 15 years ago is that then, at 21 years old, my edit consisted entirely of affordable products and high-street brands. While I still truly believe that there are plenty of purse-friendly skincare formulations that punch way about their modest price tag, I have to admit that there is something that feels so good about using a more luxury formula. And it doesn't come more decadent than the Sisley Black Rose Precious Face Oil.

Since its launch in 2014, beauty editors, facialists, and skincare obsessives have waxed lyrical about this luxury face oil. Following in the wake of another cult skincare icon—the Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask—it boasts the same potent floral extract but in a rejuvenating oil formulation. Yet despite basically everyone I know in the industry singing its praises, I’d somehow never tried it. Until now that is. And while I've always been intrigued about products that gain cult status, I am always quietly sceptical about whether they’ll live up to the hype. So, let’s get into what I really thought of this cult-favourite £198 face oil.

First impressions

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Let’s start with the obvious—if you don’t like rose then you might not instantly love this product. After all, something that puts Black Rose extract and Bulgarian Rose essential oils centre stage smells, well, rosy. Thankfully, and despite their reputation as sometimes being a bit old fashioned, I love a rose fragrance—so as soon as I opened the Sisley Black Rose Precious Face Oil I felt instantly uplifted. The packaging itself is suitably chic too. The glass bottle is pleasingly weighty, a small but important factor for me when buying luxury skincare, and the dropper is delicately precise (you can dispense the smallest drop of oil without any waste, which is crucial when you’re paying £198 for just 25ml).

The formula

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

I felt ever so slightly apprehensive when it came to the application as I’ve always been cautious about using face oils. As a teenager of the noughties, I was told that using oils was an absolute no-no when it came to caring for my spot-prone skin, with skin-stripping toners being the order of the day instead. Advice on whether oils benefit or compromise acne-prone skin does vary (although it’s best to avoid comedogenic oils like coconut and olive, which could clog pores) but there’s no doubt that now I’m 36, my skin could definitely benefit from some extra nourishment. The texture of the Sisley Black Rose Precious Face Oil is lightweight and silky, and absorbs so much faster than I expected. Each drop melts into skin in moments and leaves it looking velvety and subtly glowy—without an overt dewiness or shine.

The results

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Since switching out my usual nighttime serums a few times a week for a couple of drops of the Sisley Black Rose Precious Face Oil, I’ve been amazed at how much my skin has improved. I’m not sure if it’s just the fact that I’m growing older, I have a busy lifestyle juggling work and two young children, or if it’s been a particularly stressful start to the year, but my skin really hasn’t been looking its best for a while now. I often look in the mirror and notice that my skin is incredibly dull, very uneven in texture, and is also starting to lose its natural elasticity and plumpness. But after a few weeks of using the oil, I noticed that it had restored some of that youthful juiciness and glow that my skin had naturally a decade ago. Even better, the non-greasy texture means that my acne hasn’t been aggravated.

The benefits are mainly thanks to its star ingredient, Black Rose extract, which is heralded for its ability to soften, smooth and soothe skin. And the supporting cast of other ingredients, including omega-rich plant oils to lock in moisture and strengthen the skin barrier, as well as padina pavonica, a plumping and hydrating algae only amplify the brightening and plumping results.

Do I love it? Reluctantly, yes. Do I think it delivers on its promises? Also yes. Do I think it’s worth £198? This is where it gets tricky for me. If you can afford it and are looking for a luxurious investment to elevate your existing skincare routine, and you’re in your 30s or above, I’d say that it would make a really decadent addition to your arsenal. However, if your budget is a little tighter then rest assured that there are plenty of other glow-boosting skincare options on the market that you’ll love just as much.