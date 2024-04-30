Trust us, we know how overwhelming the beauty industry can be that's why we only recommend the best products - this month these 8 impressed us the most

OK, so the weather this month has been dire - we can only hope that May delivers on the warm temperatures and blue skies that we were expecting to see in April - so we have had to seek other ways of bringing us joy. Thankfully, myself and Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor, have discovered some absolutely cracking products that have lifted our moods immeasurably this month.

From the best perfume that our fragrance expert Shannon has ever smelled and the pressed powder so good that it feels like magic, to the barely there nail shades that make you look healthy and polished simultaneously and the latest skincare technology that brings the unique communication between our brain and our skin to the heart of a new brand.

We think we have you covered with our edit of happy-making beauty products. Here's hoping May's edition of Beauty Desk Drop will contain a plethora of sun care, bronzers and the alluring promise of warmer months ahead.

1. The Inkey List PHA Exfoliating and Hydrating Body Cream Water

The Inkey List PHA Exfoliating and Hydrating Body Cream Water

"Ask anyone about their biggest grievance when using body creams or lotions and the majority of people would tell you that it's the time you have to wait after applying before you're able to put your clothes on. There is none of that with this body cream. I apply and get dressed straight away. Not only that but it cleverly exfoliates whilst it nourishes, which means that my often dry and flaky limbs are now happy and hydrated. Like all Inkey List products, it's pretty low frills so there's no scent to it, which will put some people off but I prefer it that way, as I like my perfume to do the talking." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Acne Studios Par Frédéric Malle

Acne Studios Par Frédéric Malle Eau de Parfum
Specifications Key notes: Aldehydes, rose, violet, orange blossom, peach, sandalwood, vanilla, musk

"This perfume is, hands down, one of the best things I have ever smelled. The clean, crisp scent smacks you right in the face and is super powerful. I've previously described it as a lathered up bar of Imperial Leather, but don't be fooled into thinking it smells like anything else out there. It has an expensive edge that gives it a glassy, crystalline finish—clean-cut, soapy goodness." — Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

3. Hourglass Airbrush Pressed Powder

Hourglass Airbrush Pressed Powder

"As someone with dry skin, you don't typically find powder in my make-up bag - I'm always after a dewy not matte finish. However, I currently have dehydrated skin, which means it's thirsty as hell. Whilst my skincare routine is working hard to rectify it, the fine lines on my forehead are often visible and so I rely on make-up to help too. That's where this truly fantastic powder comes in. I have never used a pressed powder quite like it. The creases on my forehead seem to disappear in one swipe. I don't like to use the word airbrushed, but I'm telling you it's the only one that can truly describe the blurring abilities of this powder from Hourglass." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Tatcha The Kissu Lip Tint SPF25

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Tint SPF25

"My chronically dry lips mean options are limited when it comes to adding a wash of colour—anything too pigmented just clings to dry patches. For that reason, I'm always on the look out for hydrating lip treatments that also carry a tint—they're my version of a lipstick. These new lip tints for Tatcha are every bit as beautiful as I expected them to be. They're hydrating enough to smooth out roughness, but pigmented enough to give me a pep in my step. Since landing on my desk, they haven't left my handbag." - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

5. Neuraé

Neuraé

"I have been so excited to talk about these products. I first found out about them back in January, but had to hold my tongue until this month when they were finally revealed to the world. A new venture by the people behind Sisley Paris, Neuraé is a skincare brand with a difference. Inspired by neuroscience, it's all incredibly clever using its N|A3™ Technology, which combines neuro-ingredients, neuro-fragrances and neuro-textures to connect your emotions with your skin. The products are meant to counteract the negative effects things like sadness and stress can have on our skin. My favourite picks are the Joie cream, which is hands down one of the best moisturises for glowy skin I've tried, and the Énergie Emotion Booster which has seen me through some seriously lethargic afternoons." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Brightening Sun Serum

Mecca Cosmetica To Save Face SPF50+ Brightening Sun Serum

"I consider Mecca Cosmetica's under-the-radar To Save Face SPF50 Superscreen to be one of the (if not the) best facial sunscreens on the market. It behaves like a luxury moisturiser, delivering pure hydration without a hint of white cast or greasy moisture. My skin looks plumper and healthier for using it every day. However, it's also worth knowing my skin is oily and prone to congestion, so the slightly heavier lotion format doesn't work as well in the hotter months. So, when I saw the Australian brand was launching a lighter, serum version of the formula, I jumped for joy. This stuff is equally as hydrating and invisible on the skin, but it packs a bit more glow. I'm totally smitten with it, and I think you will be, too." - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

7. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm

"I have every single Pillow Talk product out there, I am a complete convert to the pinky nude hue. Whatever Charlotte Tilbury is selling, I'm buying. And here we are again - I've just added another product to my collection. What I love about this plumping lip gloss is that it does so much - it hydrates like the best lip balm, adds a high shine wash of my favourite shade and gives my thin, barely-there lips a boost without having to step foot in a cosmetic clinic." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. Manucurist Active Smooth

Manucurist Active Smooth

"I am all about the your-nails-but-better trend that is leading the way in 2024, and this new launch from Manucurist is the best way to achieve the look. Dubbed the first 'CC polish for nails', it acts as a colour corrector, blurring any pigment imperfections and smoothing any ridges. While BB cream nails have hit the big time on socials, this is the first polish of its kind I've seen available in the UK, and it's giving everything it promises." - Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor