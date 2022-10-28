Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As a beauty editor, I have a natural curiosity for what make-up products people use. My curiosity is so extreme, in fact, that just this morning I struck up a conversation with a complete stranger on the train over the foundation (opens in new tab) she was applying.

Put frankly, I'm nosey when it comes to other people's beauty routines—and this is never truer than when it comes to celebs whose makeup looks I admire, most notably Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

You see, I have been quite obsessed with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's glowing, natural-looking beauty looks for some time now, and I have long wanted to know what make-up products she uses, whether it be her go-to mascara (opens in new tab) or lipstick (opens in new tab). So, when the opportunity arose for me to meet her and quiz her on her beauty routine earlier this week, suffice it to say I jumped at the chance.

And it's worth pointing out here that while I know most celebs with their own make-up lines (Huntington-Whiteley founded Rose Inc, a make-up brand that specialises in glowing, easy-to-use formulas, like the iconic Tinted Serum) don't like discussing any other products, I also know through following her on Instagram that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is not one of those celebrities.

So despite expecting to see some Rose Inc products in her bag (why create them if you don't like them, after all?), I also anticipated I was going to get an insight into some of her other everyday favourite make-up products—and she didn't disappoint.

After pulling her make-up bag out of a very chic Prada Supernova bag, she ran through some of the contents with me, and I was shocked to learn that we share some favourites. So without further ado, here are Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's five go-to make-up products.

1. The perfume

(opens in new tab) Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum £124 (opens in new tab) at 24 Sevres (opens in new tab) £130 (opens in new tab) at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) £130 (opens in new tab) at Harrods (opens in new tab) Rumour has circulated for some time that Byredo Gypsy Water is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's go-to perfume for day-to-day wear, but hearing it confirmed from the woman herself cemented the recommendation firmly in my mind. "Some of my favourite things that I always have with me? Of course, my Gypsy Water Byredo fragrance—I never go anywhere without it," she said. Fresh, light and sort of skin-like, it's a cult perfume amongst fragrance buffs for good reason.

2. The lipstick

(opens in new tab) Rose Inc Satin Lipcolour Rich Refillable Lipstick in Graceful £22 at Space NK (opens in new tab) "I have my lipstick in the shade Graceful, which I'm wearing today. I just like to touch up with that," said Huntington-Whiteley as she tapped the bullet directly to her lips. While this lipstick looks quite dark, once applied, the creamy formula creates a beautifully universal browny nude.

3. The lip balm

Buly 1803 Baume de Muses €30 at Buly 1803 (opens in new tab) "I love this," she said. "This is a lip balm from Buly, and I love that it's customisable with your own initials. It makes for a gorgeous gift." The bad news? This product doesn't seem to be available to buy in the UK at the moment. However, luckily for us Buly 1803 offers international shipping straight from Paris (just be sure to check applicable custom fees).

4. The lip liner

(opens in new tab) Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner in Parchment £18 at Space NK (opens in new tab) Huntington-Whiteley declared Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Liner in Parchment as "one of her favourites" while showing me the contents of her make-up bag. A red-toned brown, it makes for the perfect base for the aforementioned Rose Inc Graceful lipstick shade.

5. The eyeshadow