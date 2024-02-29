As a beauty editor, I’m bombarded with new products every single day. It’s great, don’t get me wrong, every day is like Christmas in my postbox, but it means my beauty outlook is somewhat jaded. I’m fatigued by fancy formulas that cost the earth and promise the Milky Way but ultimately fall short. I roll my eyes at the release of any new vitamin C serum (another one?!) that I know won't live up to its claims—it takes a lot for a product to actually make it into my tight roster of daily go-tos.

Then there’s the fact that life is expensive, beauty products are expensive and it’s a privilege to be able to afford good products. My friend recently told me (after I told her off for her worrying lack of SPF application) that she simply couldn’t afford to use sunscreen every day, let alone the right amount to ensure effective sun protection. Honestly? It didn’t surprise me, but it was a shock to hear nonetheless. A reality check, if you will.

So, to save your hard-earned pennies, I’ve decided to spill exactly which products I would never waste a lot of money on, featuring affordable (and really, really good quality) alternatives that you can trust. Remember, just because a product is expensive doesn't mean it works.

1. Hyaluronic acid serum

Can you believe there are hyaluronic acid serums out there being sold at around £300? Me neither. A staple in the skincare arsenals of most beauty obsessives, hyaluronic acid draws moisture to the skin's surface, making it a great option for tweens and mature skin alike for keeping things plump and juicy.

Opt for affordable formulas with multiple weights of hyaluronic acid to target different layers of the skin. Some formulas (expensive and otherwise) can feel a bit tacky (it's the nature of the ingredient), and the trick here is to experiment with what you like. I personally love a tacky formula before make-up, but I know some people hate it. If that’s you, then definitely try The Inkey List’s offering. The co-founder Mark Curry himself told me how proud he is of their non-tacky, fast-absorbing formula.

2. Peptide serum

Oh, how I love a peptide serum. I remember the first time I began using one—The Ordinary’s Buffet (now Multi-Peptide + HA Serum), no less, which I’ve used ever since—and how shocked I was at the results. My skin was just… better. I couldn’t put my finger on the exact reason why—it just was. It was clearer, glowier, generally just happier and invited many more compliments. Your skin needs peptides, which are short chains of amino acids, to create big names like collagen and elastin—ideal for anyone post-25 years of age. Again, there are some very expensive options out there (like, in the hundreds of pounds), and nothing grinds my gears more. It’s just consumer robbery, at that point.

3. Lip balm

This one is controversial. Everyone has a lip balm that they swear by, but also lip balms they hate. I always find myself reverting back to my trusty Vaseline, but some people (like my beauty-editor friend, Rebecca Fearn) will never use Vaseline. One thing’s for sure: you do not need to be spending upwards of £60 on a lip balm, no matter what social media tells you. My current favourite is Dermatica’s Restoring Ceramide Skin Balm. It’s cheap, chirpy and can be used on everything: skin, cuticles, lips—you name it. Ideal for on-the-go all-over nourishment.

4. Body cream

This one makes a bit more sense to me, I suppose. Body creams make for nice, luxurious gifts and can make you feel like you’re at a spa. It can be nice to splurge on a bougie scent, but beware if you suffer with skin conditions like eczema, because scents can often aggravate things more.

My favourite body creams on earth are affordable and fragrance-free. Recently at an event with CeraVe, consultant dermatologist Dr Derrick Phillips told me that you should aim to apply body creams after showering when your body is still about 30% moist. Basically, give yourself a gentle pat-dry with a towel and you should be about good to go. I’m obsessed with the new Sensitive Skin Body Lotion from Byoma, which I was lucky enough to try pre-release, and will be in stores really soon.

5. Hair mask

While I actually do think there are some amazing hair masks on the market at higher price points, there are also some incredibly efficacious ones on the more affordable side. I have naturally black hair, and I’ve bleached it to blonde, grey, green, brunette, blonde again, pink… you get the gist. My point is, my hair was damaged with a capital ‘D’, so I consider myself quite the connoisseur when it comes to hair masks.

You can’t go wrong with Garnier’s fun, foodie and efficacious iterations, and you can pick them up from the supermarket alongside your weekly shop. My favourite hair masks are post-shampoo, in-shower masks; if you’re after a pre-wash mask treatment, then try this one from Hair Proud.

6. Dry shampoo

Not to blow my own trumpet but, as an avid once-a-week-only hair-washer, I’d say I’m quite the dry shampoo aficionado. My favourite brand of all time is Batiste—it’s been there for me through thick (hair) and thin (hair). The brand boasts coloured versions for different hair hues, multiple finishes and now even impressive 24-hour-fresh versions that deposit little microspheres of fragrance onto your scalp. These then burst on contact with your fingers or sweat, making them ideal for gym sessions or those who just touch their hair a lot.