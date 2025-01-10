This iconic brand is Europe's most popular premium skincare brand—these 9 products prove why

When it comes to classic and well-loved cosmetics brands, Clarins has to be up there with the best. The iconic French skincare company has been loved by generations and still continues to be an absolute powerhouse in the world of beauty.

I have long been a fan of Clarins, and that’s because the products not only feel like a treat to use, but they genuinely work. I’ve used a lot of its skincare over the years, and whether it’s an everyday hand cream or a sumptuous night oil, I have always been impressed with the difference each one makes to my skin.

Clarins was founded in Paris back in 1954, when Jacques Courtin opened his first beauty spa. It was a huge success and Courtin soon went on to create a range of body oils that were made from 100% pure plant extracts, which were used and sold in the spa. In the decades since, Clarins has become trusted and well loved around the globe, and it is now the most popular premium skincare brand in Europe. The collection has grown massively over the last 70 years, and covers everything from day creams and SPF, to lip oils and serums. As well as skincare, Clarins also offers a wide range of covetable make-up products which includes mascaras, foundation, primers and statement lipsticks.

No matter what you’re looking for, you’ll find that the formulas are filled with natural goodies and most often contain nourishing plant extracts. Clarins has always believed in the power of nature to enhance their skincare, as the brand wants its products to truly feel good to use. As well as the innovative ingredients and benefits for skin, Clarins leans heavily into wellness and the overall product experience. On top of all that, the brand still designs and produces all of its range in France today, with a big commitment towards sustainability and fair trade. What's not to love?!

If you’re wanting to get in on the iconic Clarins range, but feeling a little overwhelmed with where to start when it comes to shopping - don’t panic. I have rounded up some of my very favourite beauty buys below, as well as some of the brand’s bestsellers, to take all the faff out of finding the right products for you. Say bonjour to these must-have buys...

1. Clarins Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil

Clarins Blue Orchid Face Treatment Oil Reasons to buy + Very hydrating for dry skin + Fast-absorbing + Lightweight on skin Reasons to avoid - Quite a small bottle

I love a rich face oil at night time, and this is one of my favourites. It’s made from 100% plant extracts which includes rosewood, patchouli and blue orchid, which work together to lock in moisture to parched skin. I also find it a winner to occasionally use first thing during the winter months too, as it genuinely does soften and soothe rough areas, and without feeling too heavy or greasy on my face. It has a slightly thicker texture than some other face oils I’ve used, but it absorbs well with a light and silky feel. It works wonders while I'm sleeping, and I find that my cheeks feel all the more soft and bouncy the following morning.

2. Clarins Double Serum

Clarins Double Serum Reasons to buy + Easy and mess-free pump applicator + Light and smooth texture + Brigthens skin Reasons to avoid - You need a few pumps of product to cover your whole face and neck

This luxe face serum is infused with 22 plant extracts and turmeric, and it’s designed to target fine lines, to fight early signs of ageing. It has many fans of the youth-boosting benefits but I tend to reach for it whenever my skin is looking a little dull or tired. The handy pump dispenser means I get just the right amount of product without any mess, and I find that the serum swipes over fresh skin easily and absorbs within a minute or two. It leaves my complexion looking much brighter and with a healthy sheen that continues to look glowy once I’ve applied my base.

3. Clarins Skin Illusion Foundation SPF15

(Image credit: Clarins)

Clarins Skin Illusion Foundation SPF15 Reasons to buy + Contains SPF + Light and breathable formula + Wide shade range Reasons to avoid - Not masses of coverage

Some days I need a heavier base product, and other days I like a lighter foundation. Skin Illusion Foundation is perfect for adding a light and natural-looking looking veil of coverage to my face while letting my natural skin shine through. It’s enough to disguise redness or dull cheeks but its breathable and doesn’t feel heavy to wear. It’s great for making my complexion look refreshed and clear and has the added benefit of SPF15. It's available in an impressive 24 shades too.

4. Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Clarins)

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil Reasons to buy + Super glossy + Non-sticky + Hydrating formula Reasons to avoid - Colour tint is very sheer

This iconic lip oil has long been one of my favourites from the Clarins range. It has a gorgeously thick yet non- sticky texture that covers lips in a high shine top coat that also protects and nourishes chapped skin while you wear it. It doesn’t feel claggy and stays put on my mouth for hours after application. The Honey shade is my go-to but you can find nine other pretty tones too, that will all add a wash of wearable colour to a pout in need of a pick-me-up.

5. Clarins Hand & Nail Treatment Cream

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Clarins)

Clarins Hand & Nail Treatment Cream Reasons to buy + Quick absorbing + Fresh feel on hands + Gentle on damaged skin Reasons to avoid - The fragrance might be too strong for some

Just a little of this rich lotion goes a long way to reverse dryness and damage on my hands to leave them feeling like new again. I love the light botanical scent, and it lingers on skin for a while after applying but without feeling overpowering. I tend to avoid applying hand cream during the day, as they can feel a little slimy or take too long to absorb, but this one is much quicker to use - it nurses dehydrated hands in just a minute or two.

6. Clarins Joli Blush

(Image credit: Clarins)

Clarins Joli Blush Reasons to buy + Highly pigmented colour + Long lasting + Handy brush applicator + Nice range of pink tones Reasons to avoid - Might feel a little heavy for anybody that normally uses cream blushers

This little compact of colour is a gorgeous lift for dull cheeks and just a quick dust over with the curved brush, is enough to brighten my complexion with a bright and playful pop of colour. I’m normally a cream blusher fan, but this one is a nice featherweight powder alternative and it stays put all day without the need for touch-ups. As well as adding colour I find that it acts a bit like a finishing powder too, and keeps my skin looking smooth and shine-free. It's available in seven cheerful pink tones.

7. Clarins Moisture Rich Body Lotion

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Clarins)

Clarins Moisture Rich Body Lotion Reasons to buy + Calming scent + Adds a sheen to skin + Softens roughness Reasons to avoid - Took a couple of minutes to fully absorb - Packaging feels a little clinical

Ok, full disclosure – I’m not very good at regularly applying body lotion. I love facial skincare, but I'm a bit lazy when it comes to looking after my arms and legs. When I do feel like some top-to-toe hydration though, this moisturiser is the one I will opt for. Its packed full of shea butter that quickly takes my legs from dry and scaly to soft and smooth without too much effort. It has a thick and buttery texture than feels like a treat to use but it absorbs pretty fast, so I can get dressed without any stickiness.

8. Clarins Beauty Flash Balm

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Clarins)

Clarins Beauty Flash Balm Reasons to buy + Instantly brightening + Lightweight on skin + Smoothes skin before make-up Reasons to avoid - Not as much sheen as some other brightening face creams I've used

As a mum of two little people that both love an early start, I can often wake up looking a little worse for wear. I don’t often have time for a full face of make-up, so any product that will fast track me from sleepy to glowy is a winner. The bestselling Flash Balm is perfect for the job and totally switches up how my complexion looks. It's filled with witch hazel and olive oil to soften and moisturise skin, and has a subtle sheen to it that seems to blur and brighten even the dullest of cheeks in seconds. It has quite a strong aroma that might be too much for some, but I like it and it helps towards the early morning boost.

9. Clarins Multi-Active Night Cream

(Image credit: Clarins)

Clarins Multi-Active Night Cream Reasons to buy + Calming scent + Feels very light on skin + Fast-working Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive considering it isn't an active cream

Our skin regenerates and repairs while we sleep so its always worth using high quality night products to get the most out of your complexion rejuvenation. This sumptuous cream really helped to hydrate and soften my skin, and I noticed that my face looked happier after just a couple of uses. The fine and silky texture meant that I only needed a little amount to cover over my face and neck, and the niacinamide and organic sea holly infused formula works really well to help a complexion in need if TLC.